Npy

The Npy format is designed to load a NumPy array from a .npy file into ClickHouse. The NumPy file format is a binary format used for efficiently storing arrays of numerical data. During import, ClickHouse treats the top level dimension as an array of rows with a single column.

The table below gives the supported Npy data types and their corresponding type in ClickHouse:

Npy data type ( INSERT ) ClickHouse data type Npy data type ( SELECT ) i1 Int8 i1 i2 Int16 i2 i4 Int32 i4 i8 Int64 i8 u1 , b1 UInt8 u1 u2 UInt16 u2 u4 UInt32 u4 u8 UInt64 u8 f2 , f4 Float32 f4 f8 Float64 f8 S , U String S FixedString S

You can select data from a ClickHouse table and save it into a file in the Npy format using the following command with clickhouse-client: