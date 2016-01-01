Npy
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✔
|✔
Description
The
Npy format is designed to load a NumPy array from a
.npy file into ClickHouse.
The NumPy file format is a binary format used for efficiently storing arrays of numerical data.
During import, ClickHouse treats the top level dimension as an array of rows with a single column.
The table below gives the supported Npy data types and their corresponding type in ClickHouse:
Data Types Matching
|Npy data type (
INSERT)
|ClickHouse data type
|Npy data type (
SELECT)
i1
|Int8
i1
i2
|Int16
i2
i4
|Int32
i4
i8
|Int64
i8
u1,
b1
|UInt8
u1
u2
|UInt16
u2
u4
|UInt32
u4
u8
|UInt64
u8
f2,
f4
|Float32
f4
f8
|Float64
f8
S,
U
|String
S
|FixedString
S
Example Usage
Saving an array in .npy format using Python
Reading a NumPy file in ClickHouse
Selecting Data
You can select data from a ClickHouse table and save it into a file in the Npy format using the following command with clickhouse-client: