Native

The Native format is ClickHouse's most efficient format because it is truly "columnar" in that it does not convert columns to rows.

In this format data is written and read by blocks in a binary format. For each block, the number of rows, number of columns, column names and types, and parts of columns in the block are recorded one after another.

This is the format used in the native interface for interaction between servers, for using the command-line client, and for C++ clients.