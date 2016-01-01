MySQLDump

Input Output Alias ✔ ✗

ClickHouse supports reading MySQL dumps.

It reads all the data from INSERT queries belonging to a single table in the dump. If there is more than one table, by default it reads data from the first one.

Note This format supports schema inference: if the dump contains a CREATE query for the specified table, the structure is inferred from it, otherwise the schema is inferred from the data of INSERT queries.

Given the following SQL dump file:

We can run the following queries: