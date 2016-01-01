MsgPack
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✔
|✔
Description
ClickHouse supports reading and writing MessagePack data files.
Data Types Matching
|MessagePack data type (
INSERT)
|ClickHouse data type
|MessagePack data type (
SELECT)
uint N,
positive fixint
UIntN
uint N
int N,
negative fixint
IntN
int N
bool
UInt8
uint 8
fixstr,
str 8,
str 16,
str 32,
bin 8,
bin 16,
bin 32
String
bin 8,
bin 16,
bin 32
fixstr,
str 8,
str 16,
str 32,
bin 8,
bin 16,
bin 32
FixedString
bin 8,
bin 16,
bin 32
float 32
Float32
float 32
float 64
Float64
float 64
uint 16
Date
uint 16
int 32
Date32
int 32
uint 32
DateTime
uint 32
uint 64
DateTime64
uint 64
fixarray,
array 16,
array 32
Array/
Tuple
fixarray,
array 16,
array 32
fixmap,
map 16,
map 32
Map
fixmap,
map 16,
map 32
uint 32
IPv4
uint 32
bin 8
String
bin 8
int 8
Enum8
int 8
bin 8
(U)Int128/
(U)Int256
bin 8
int 32
Decimal32
int 32
int 64
Decimal64
int 64
bin 8
Decimal128/
Decimal256
bin 8
Example Usage
Writing to a file ".msgpk":
Format Settings
|Setting
|Description
|Default
input_format_msgpack_number_of_columns
|the number of columns in inserted MsgPack data. Used for automatic schema inference from data.
0
output_format_msgpack_uuid_representation
|the way how to output UUID in MsgPack format.
EXT