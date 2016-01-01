JSONObjectEachRow
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✔
|✔
Description
In this format, all data is represented as a single JSON Object, with each row represented as a separate field of this object similar to the
JSONEachRow format.
Example Usage
Basic Example
Given some JSON:
To use an object name as a column value you can use the special setting
format_json_object_each_row_column_for_object_name.
The value of this setting is set to the name of a column, that is used as JSON key for a row in the resulting object.
Output
Let's say we have the table
test with two columns:
Let's output it in the
JSONObjectEachRow format and use the
format_json_object_each_row_column_for_object_name setting:
Input
Let's say we stored the output from the previous example in a file named
data.json:
It also works for schema inference:
Inserting Data
ClickHouse allows:
- Any order of key-value pairs in the object.
- Omitting some values.
ClickHouse ignores spaces between elements and commas after the objects. You can pass all the objects in one line. You do not have to separate them with line breaks.
Omitted values processing
ClickHouse substitutes omitted values with the default values for the corresponding data types.
If
DEFAULT expr is specified, ClickHouse uses different substitution rules depending on the input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields setting.
Consider the following table:
- If
input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields = 0, then the default value for
xand
aequals
0(as the default value for the
UInt32data type).
- If
input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields = 1, then the default value for
xequals
0, but the default value of
aequals
x * 2.
When inserting data with
input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields = 1, ClickHouse consumes more computational resources, compared to insertion with
input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields = 0.
Selecting Data
Consider the
UserActivity table as an example:
The query
SELECT * FROM UserActivity FORMAT JSONEachRow returns:
Unlike the JSON format, there is no substitution of invalid UTF-8 sequences. Values are escaped in the same way as for
JSON.
Any set of bytes can be output in the strings. Use the
JSONEachRow format if you are sure that the data in the table can be formatted as JSON without losing any information.
Usage of Nested Structures
If you have a table with the
Nested data type columns, you can insert JSON data with the same structure. Enable this feature with the input_format_import_nested_json setting.
For example, consider the following table:
As you can see in the
Nested data type description, ClickHouse treats each component of the nested structure as a separate column (
n.s and
n.i for our table). You can insert data in the following way:
To insert data as a hierarchical JSON object, set
input_format_import_nested_json=1.
Without this setting, ClickHouse throws an exception.
Format Settings
|Setting
|Description
|Default
|Notes
input_format_import_nested_json
|map nested JSON data to nested tables (it works for JSONEachRow format).
false
input_format_json_read_bools_as_numbers
|allow to parse bools as numbers in JSON input formats.
true
input_format_json_read_bools_as_strings
|allow to parse bools as strings in JSON input formats.
true
input_format_json_read_numbers_as_strings
|allow to parse numbers as strings in JSON input formats.
true
input_format_json_read_arrays_as_strings
|allow to parse JSON arrays as strings in JSON input formats.
true
input_format_json_read_objects_as_strings
|allow to parse JSON objects as strings in JSON input formats.
true
input_format_json_named_tuples_as_objects
|parse named tuple columns as JSON objects.
true
input_format_json_try_infer_numbers_from_strings
|try to infer numbers from string fields while schema inference.
false
input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects
|try to infer named tuple from JSON objects during schema inference.
true
input_format_json_infer_incomplete_types_as_strings
|use type String for keys that contains only Nulls or empty objects/arrays during schema inference in JSON input formats.
true
input_format_json_defaults_for_missing_elements_in_named_tuple
|insert default values for missing elements in JSON object while parsing named tuple.
true
input_format_json_ignore_unknown_keys_in_named_tuple
|ignore unknown keys in json object for named tuples.
false
input_format_json_compact_allow_variable_number_of_columns
|allow variable number of columns in JSONCompact/JSONCompactEachRow format, ignore extra columns and use default values on missing columns.
false
input_format_json_throw_on_bad_escape_sequence
|throw an exception if JSON string contains bad escape sequence. If disabled, bad escape sequences will remain as is in the data.
true
input_format_json_empty_as_default
|treat empty fields in JSON input as default values.
false.
|For complex default expressions
input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields must be enabled too.
output_format_json_quote_64bit_integers
|controls quoting of 64-bit integers in JSON output format.
true
output_format_json_quote_64bit_floats
|controls quoting of 64-bit floats in JSON output format.
false
output_format_json_quote_denormals
|enables '+nan', '-nan', '+inf', '-inf' outputs in JSON output format.
false
output_format_json_quote_decimals
|controls quoting of decimals in JSON output format.
false
output_format_json_escape_forward_slashes
|controls escaping forward slashes for string outputs in JSON output format.
true
output_format_json_named_tuples_as_objects
|serialize named tuple columns as JSON objects.
true
output_format_json_array_of_rows
|output a JSON array of all rows in JSONEachRow(Compact) format.
false
output_format_json_validate_utf8
|enables validation of UTF-8 sequences in JSON output formats (note that it doesn't impact formats JSON/JSONCompact/JSONColumnsWithMetadata, they always validate utf8).
false