Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithProgress

InputOutputAlias

Description

Similar to JSONCompactEachRowWithProgress, but all values are converted to strings. This is useful when you need consistent string representation of all data types.

Key features:

  • Same structure as JSONCompactEachRowWithProgress
  • All values are represented as strings (numbers, arrays, etc. are all quoted strings)
  • Includes progress updates, totals, and exception handling
  • Useful for clients that prefer or require string-based data

Example usage

Inserting data

SELECT *
FROM generateRandom('a Array(Int8), d Decimal32(4), c Tuple(DateTime64(3), UUID)', 1, 10, 2)
LIMIT 5
FORMAT JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithProgress

{"meta":[{"name":"a","type":"Array(Int8)"},{"name":"d","type":"Decimal(9, 4)"},{"name":"c","type":"Tuple(DateTime64(3), UUID)"}]}
{"row":["[-8]", "46848.5225", "('2064-06-11 14:00:36.578','b06f4fa1-22ff-f84f-a1b7-a5807d983ae6')"]}
{"row":["[-76]", "-85331.598", "('2038-06-16 04:10:27.271','2bb0de60-3a2c-ffc0-d7a7-a5c88ed8177c')"]}
{"row":["[-32]", "-31470.8994", "('2027-07-18 16:58:34.654','1cdbae4c-ceb2-1337-b954-b175f5efbef8')"]}
{"row":["[-116]", "32104.097", "('1979-04-27 21:51:53.321','66903704-3c83-8f8a-648a-da4ac1ffa9fc')"]}
{"row":["[]", "2427.6614", "('1980-04-24 11:30:35.487','fee19be8-0f46-149b-ed98-43e7455ce2b2')"]}
{"progress":{"read_rows":"5","read_bytes":"184","total_rows_to_read":"5","elapsed_ns":"191151"}}
{"rows_before_limit_at_least":5}

Format settings