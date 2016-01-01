JSONCompactEachRowWithNamesAndTypes

Note

If setting input_format_with_names_use_header is set to 1 , the columns from input data will be mapped to the columns from the table by their names, columns with unknown names will be skipped if setting input_format_skip_unknown_fields is set to 1. Otherwise, the first row will be skipped. If setting input_format_with_types_use_header is set to 1 , the types from input data will be compared with the types of the corresponding columns from the table. Otherwise, the second row will be skipped.