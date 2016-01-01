JSONCompactEachRowWithNames
Description
Differs from the
JSONCompactEachRow format in that it also prints the header row with column names, similar to the
TabSeparatedWithNames format.
Example Usage
Format Settings
Note
If setting
input_format_with_names_use_header is set to 1,
the columns from input data will be mapped to the columns from the table by their names, columns with unknown names will be skipped if setting
input_format_skip_unknown_fields is set to 1.
Otherwise, the first row will be skipped.