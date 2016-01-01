JSONColumnsWithMetadata
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✔
|✔
Description
Differs from the
JSONColumns format in that it also contains some metadata and statistics (similar to the
JSON format).
Note
The
JSONColumnsWithMetadata format buffers all data in memory and then outputs it as a single block, so, it can lead to high memory consumption.
Example Usage
Example:
For the
JSONColumnsWithMetadata input format, if setting
input_format_json_validate_types_from_metadata is set to
1,
the types from metadata in input data will be compared with the types of the corresponding columns from the table.