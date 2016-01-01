Skip to main content
JSONColumnsWithMetadata

InputOutputAlias

Description

Differs from the JSONColumns format in that it also contains some metadata and statistics (similar to the JSON format).

Note

The JSONColumnsWithMetadata format buffers all data in memory and then outputs it as a single block, so, it can lead to high memory consumption.

Example Usage

Example:

For the JSONColumnsWithMetadata input format, if setting input_format_json_validate_types_from_metadata is set to 1, the types from metadata in input data will be compared with the types of the corresponding columns from the table.

Format Settings