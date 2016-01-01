JSONColumns

Input Output Alias ✔ ✔

Tip The output of the JSONColumns* formats provides the ClickHouse field name and then the content of each row in the table for that field; visually, the data is rotated 90 degrees to the left.

In this format, all data is represented as a single JSON Object.

Note The JSONColumns format buffers all data in memory and then outputs it as a single block, so, it can lead to high memory consumption.

Example: