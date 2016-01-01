JSONColumns
Description
Tip
The output of the JSONColumns* formats provides the ClickHouse field name and then the content of each row in the table for that field; visually, the data is rotated 90 degrees to the left.
In this format, all data is represented as a single JSON Object.
Note
The
JSONColumns format buffers all data in memory and then outputs it as a single block, so, it can lead to high memory consumption.
Example Usage
Example:
Format Settings
During import, columns with unknown names will be skipped if setting
input_format_skip_unknown_fields is set to
1.
Columns that are not present in the block will be filled with default values (you can use the
input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields setting here)