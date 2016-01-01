JSONAsString

Input Output Alias ✔ ✗

In this format, a single JSON object is interpreted as a single value. If the input has several JSON objects (which are comma separated), they are interpreted as separate rows. If the input data is enclosed in square brackets, it is interpreted as an array of JSON objects.

Note This format can only be parsed for a table with a single field of type String. The remaining columns must be set to either DEFAULT or MATERIALIZED , or be omitted.

Once you serialize the entire JSON object to a String you can use the JSON functions to process it.