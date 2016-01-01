Skip to main content
JSONAsString

InputOutputAlias

Description

In this format, a single JSON object is interpreted as a single value. If the input has several JSON objects (which are comma separated), they are interpreted as separate rows. If the input data is enclosed in square brackets, it is interpreted as an array of JSON objects.

Note

This format can only be parsed for a table with a single field of type String. The remaining columns must be set to either DEFAULT or MATERIALIZED, or be omitted.

Once you serialize the entire JSON object to a String you can use the JSON functions to process it.

Example Usage

Basic Example

An array of JSON objects

Format Settings