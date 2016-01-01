JSON
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✔
|✔
Description
The
JSON format reads and outputs data in the JSON format.
The
JSON format returns the following:
|Parameter
|Description
meta
|Column names and types.
data
|Data tables
rows
|The total number of output rows.
rows_before_limit_at_least
|The minimal number of rows there would have been without LIMIT. Output only if the query contains LIMIT. If the query contains
GROUP BY, rows_before_limit_at_least is the exact number of rows there would have been without a
LIMIT.
statistics
|Statistics such as
elapsed,
rows_read,
bytes_read.
totals
|Total values (when using WITH TOTALS).
extremes
|Extreme values (when extremes are set to 1).
The
JSON type is compatible with JavaScript. To ensure this, some characters are additionally escaped:
- the slash
/is escaped as
\/
- alternative line breaks
U+2028and
U+2029, which break some browsers, are escaped as
\uXXXX.
- ASCII control characters are escaped: backspace, form feed, line feed, carriage return, and horizontal tab are replaced with
\b,
\f,
\n,
\r,
\t, as well as the remaining bytes in the 00-1F range using
\uXXXXsequences.
- Invalid UTF-8 sequences are changed to the replacement character � so the output text will consist of valid UTF-8 sequences.
For compatibility with JavaScript, Int64 and UInt64 integers are enclosed in double quotes by default.
To remove the quotes, you can set the configuration parameter
output_format_json_quote_64bit_integers to
0.
ClickHouse supports NULL, which is displayed as
null in the JSON output. To enable
+nan,
-nan,
+inf,
-inf values in output, set the output_format_json_quote_denormals to
1.
Example Usage
Example:
Format Settings
For JSON input format, if setting
input_format_json_validate_types_from_metadata is set to
1,
the types from metadata in input data will be compared with the types of the corresponding columns from the table.
See Also
- JSONEachRow format
- output_format_json_array_of_rows setting