DWARF format parses DWARF debug symbols from an ELF file (executable, library, or object file).
dwarfdump, but much faster (hundreds of MB/s) and supporting SQL.
It produces one row for each Debug Information Entry (DIE) in the
.debug_info section
and includes "null"-entries that the DWARF encoding uses to terminate lists of children in the tree.
.debug_info consists of units, which correspond to compilation units:
- Each unit is a tree of DIEs, with a
compile_unitDIE as its root.
- Each DIE has a tag and a list of attributes.
- Each attribute has a name and a value (and also a form, which specifies how the value is encoded).
The DIEs represent things from the source code, and their tag tells you what kind of thing it is. For example, there are:
- functions (tag =
subprogram)
- classes/structs/enums (
class_type/
structure_type/
enumeration_type)
- variables (
variable)
- function arguments (
formal_parameter).
The tree structure mirrors the corresponding source code. For example, a
class_type DIE can contain
subprogram DIEs representing methods of the class.
DWARF format outputs the following columns:
offset- position of the DIE in the
.debug_infosection
size- number of bytes in the encoded DIE (including attributes)
tag- type of the DIE; the conventional "DW_TAG_" prefix is omitted
unit_name- name of the compilation unit containing this DIE
unit_offset- position of the compilation unit containing this DIE in the
.debug_infosection
ancestor_tags- array of tags of the ancestors of the current DIE in the tree, in order from innermost to outermost
ancestor_offsets- offsets of ancestors, parallel to
ancestor_tags
- a few common attributes duplicated from the attributes array for convenience:
name
linkage_name- mangled fully qualified name; typically only functions have it (but not all functions)
decl_file- name of the source code file where this entity was declared
decl_line- line number in the source code where this entity was declared
- parallel arrays describing attributes:
attr_name- name of the attribute; the conventional "DW_AT_" prefix is omitted
attr_form- how the attribute is encoded and interpreted; the conventional DW_FORM_ prefix is omitted
attr_int- integer value of the attribute; 0 if the attribute doesn't have a numeric value
attr_str- string value of the attribute; empty if the attribute doesn't have a string value
Example Usage
DWARF format can be used to find compilation units that have the most function definitions (including template instantiations and functions from included header files):