CustomSeparated

Similar to Template, but it prints or reads all names and types of columns and uses escaping rule from format_custom_escaping_rule setting and delimiters from the following settings:

note::: It does not use escaping rules settings and delimiters from format strings. :::

There is also the CustomSeparatedIgnoreSpaces format, which is similar to TemplateIgnoreSpaces.

Additional settings: