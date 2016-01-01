CapnProto

Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud

Input Output Alias ✔ ✔

The CapnProto format is a binary message format similar to the Protocol Buffers format and Thrift, but not like JSON or MessagePack. CapnProto messages are strictly typed and not self-describing, meaning they need an external schema description. The schema is applied on the fly and cached for each query.

See also Format Schema.

The table below shows supported data types and how they match ClickHouse data types in INSERT and SELECT queries.

CapnProto data type ( INSERT ) ClickHouse data type CapnProto data type ( SELECT ) UINT8 , BOOL UInt8 UINT8 INT8 Int8 INT8 UINT16 UInt16, Date UINT16 INT16 Int16 INT16 UINT32 UInt32, DateTime UINT32 INT32 Int32, Decimal32 INT32 UINT64 UInt64 UINT64 INT64 Int64, DateTime64, Decimal64 INT64 FLOAT32 Float32 FLOAT32 FLOAT64 Float64 FLOAT64 TEXT, DATA String, FixedString TEXT, DATA union(T, Void), union(Void, T) Nullable(T) union(T, Void), union(Void, T) ENUM Enum(8/16) ENUM LIST Array LIST STRUCT Tuple STRUCT UINT32 IPv4 UINT32 DATA IPv6 DATA DATA Int128/UInt128/Int256/UInt256 DATA DATA Decimal128/Decimal256 DATA STRUCT(entries LIST(STRUCT(key Key, value Value))) Map STRUCT(entries LIST(STRUCT(key Key, value Value)))

Integer types can be converted into each other during input/output.

For working with Enum in CapnProto format use the format_capn_proto_enum_comparising_mode setting.

in CapnProto format use the format_capn_proto_enum_comparising_mode setting. Arrays can be nested and can have a value of the Nullable type as an argument. Tuple and Map types also can be nested.

You can insert CapnProto data from a file into ClickHouse table by the following command:

Where the schema.capnp looks like this:

You can select data from a ClickHouse table and save them into some file in the CapnProto format using the following command:

If you don't have an external CapnProto schema for your data, you can still output/input data in CapnProto format using autogenerated schema.

For example:

In this case, ClickHouse will autogenerate CapnProto schema according to the table structure using function structureToCapnProtoSchema and will use this schema to serialize data in CapnProto format.

You can also read CapnProto file with autogenerated schema (in this case the file must be created using the same schema):

The setting format_capn_proto_use_autogenerated_schema is enabled by default and is applicable if format_schema is not set.

You can also save the autogenerated schema to a file during input/output using setting output_format_schema .

For example: