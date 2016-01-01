CapnProto
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✔
|✔
Description
The
CapnProto format is a binary message format similar to the
Protocol Buffers format and Thrift, but not like JSON or MessagePack.
CapnProto messages are strictly typed and not self-describing, meaning they need an external schema description. The schema is applied on the fly and cached for each query.
See also Format Schema.
Data Types Matching
The table below shows supported data types and how they match ClickHouse data types in
INSERT and
SELECT queries.
|CapnProto data type (
INSERT)
|ClickHouse data type
|CapnProto data type (
SELECT)
UINT8,
BOOL
|UInt8
UINT8
INT8
|Int8
INT8
UINT16
|UInt16, Date
UINT16
INT16
|Int16
INT16
UINT32
|UInt32, DateTime
UINT32
INT32
|Int32, Decimal32
INT32
UINT64
|UInt64
UINT64
INT64
|Int64, DateTime64, Decimal64
INT64
FLOAT32
|Float32
FLOAT32
FLOAT64
|Float64
FLOAT64
TEXT, DATA
|String, FixedString
TEXT, DATA
union(T, Void), union(Void, T)
|Nullable(T)
union(T, Void), union(Void, T)
ENUM
|Enum(8/16)
ENUM
LIST
|Array
LIST
STRUCT
|Tuple
STRUCT
UINT32
|IPv4
UINT32
DATA
|IPv6
DATA
DATA
|Int128/UInt128/Int256/UInt256
DATA
DATA
|Decimal128/Decimal256
DATA
STRUCT(entries LIST(STRUCT(key Key, value Value)))
|Map
STRUCT(entries LIST(STRUCT(key Key, value Value)))
- Integer types can be converted into each other during input/output.
- For working with
Enumin CapnProto format use the format_capn_proto_enum_comparising_mode setting.
- Arrays can be nested and can have a value of the
Nullabletype as an argument.
Tupleand
Maptypes also can be nested.
Example Usage
Inserting and Selecting Data
You can insert CapnProto data from a file into ClickHouse table by the following command:
Where the
schema.capnp looks like this:
You can select data from a ClickHouse table and save them into some file in the
CapnProto format using the following command:
Using autogenerated schema
If you don't have an external
CapnProto schema for your data, you can still output/input data in
CapnProto format using autogenerated schema.
For example:
In this case, ClickHouse will autogenerate CapnProto schema according to the table structure using function structureToCapnProtoSchema and will use this schema to serialize data in CapnProto format.
You can also read CapnProto file with autogenerated schema (in this case the file must be created using the same schema):
Format Settings
The setting
format_capn_proto_use_autogenerated_schema is enabled by default and is applicable if
format_schema is not set.
You can also save the autogenerated schema to a file during input/output using setting
output_format_schema.
For example:
In this case, the autogenerated
CapnProto schema will be saved in file
path/to/schema/schema.capnp.