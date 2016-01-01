Buffers

Buffers is a very simple binary format for ephemeral data exchange, where both the consumer and producer already know the schema and column order.

Unlike Native, it does not store column names, column types, or any extra metadata.

In this format, data is written and read by blocks in a binary format. Buffers uses the same per-column binary representation as the Native format and respects the same Native format settings.

For each block, the following sequence is written:

Number of columns (UInt64, little-endian). Number of rows (UInt64, little-endian). For each column:

Total byte size of the serialized column data (UInt64, little-endian).

Serialized column data bytes, exactly as in the Native format.

Write to a file:

SELECT number AS num, number * number AS num_square FROM numbers(10) INTO OUTFILE 'squares.buffers' FORMAT Buffers;

Read back with an explicit column types:

SELECT * FROM file( 'squares.buffers', 'Buffers', 'col_1 UInt64, col_2 UInt64' );

┌─a─┬──b─┐ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ 2 │ 4 │ │ 3 │ 9 │ │ 4 │ 16 │ │ 5 │ 25 │ │ 6 │ 36 │ │ 7 │ 49 │ │ 8 │ 64 │ │ 9 │ 81 │ └───┴────┘

If you have a table with same column types, you can populate it directly:

CREATE TABLE number_squares ( a UInt64, b UInt64 ) ENGINE = Memory; INSERT INTO number_squares FROM INFILE 'squares.buffers' FORMAT Buffers;

Inspect the table:

SELECT * FROM number_squares;