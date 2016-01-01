Skip to main content
BSONEachRow

InputOutputAlias

Description

The BSONEachRow format parses data as a sequence of Binary JSON (BSON) documents without any separator between them. Each row is formatted as a single document and each column is formatted as a single BSON document field with the column name as a key.

Data Types Matching

For output it uses the following correspondence between ClickHouse types and BSON types:

ClickHouse typeBSON Type
Bool\x08 boolean
Int8/UInt8/Enum8\x10 int32
Int16/UInt16/Enum16\x10 int32
Int32\x10 int32
UInt32\x12 int64
Int64/UInt64\x12 int64
Float32/Float64\x01 double
Date/Date32\x10 int32
DateTime\x12 int64
DateTime64\x09 datetime
Decimal32\x10 int32
Decimal64\x12 int64
Decimal128\x05 binary, \x00 binary subtype, size = 16
Decimal256\x05 binary, \x00 binary subtype, size = 32
Int128/UInt128\x05 binary, \x00 binary subtype, size = 16
Int256/UInt256\x05 binary, \x00 binary subtype, size = 32
String/FixedString\x05 binary, \x00 binary subtype or \x02 string if setting output_format_bson_string_as_string is enabled
UUID\x05 binary, \x04 uuid subtype, size = 16
Array\x04 array
Tuple\x04 array
Named Tuple\x03 document
Map\x03 document
IPv4\x10 int32
IPv6\x05 binary, \x00 binary subtype

For input it uses the following correspondence between BSON types and ClickHouse types:

BSON TypeClickHouse Type
\x01 doubleFloat32/Float64
\x02 stringString/FixedString
\x03 documentMap/Named Tuple
\x04 arrayArray/Tuple
\x05 binary, \x00 binary subtypeString/FixedString/IPv6
\x05 binary, \x02 old binary subtypeString/FixedString
\x05 binary, \x03 old uuid subtypeUUID
\x05 binary, \x04 uuid subtypeUUID
\x07 ObjectIdString/FixedString
\x08 booleanBool
\x09 datetimeDateTime64
\x0A null valueNULL
\x0D JavaScript codeString/FixedString
\x0E symbolString/FixedString
\x10 int32Int32/UInt32/Decimal32/IPv4/Enum8/Enum16
\x12 int64Int64/UInt64/Decimal64/DateTime64

Other BSON types are not supported. Additionally, it performs conversion between different integer types. For example, it is possible to insert a BSON int32 value into ClickHouse as UInt8.

Big integers and decimals such as Int128/UInt128/Int256/UInt256/Decimal128/Decimal256 can be parsed from a BSON Binary value with the \x00 binary subtype. In this case, the format will validate that the size of the binary data equals the size of the expected value.

Note

This format does not work properly on Big-Endian platforms.

Example Usage

Format Settings

SettingDescriptionDefault
output_format_bson_string_as_stringUse BSON String type instead of Binary for String columns.false
input_format_bson_skip_fields_with_unsupported_types_in_schema_inferenceAllow skipping columns with unsupported types while schema inference for format BSONEachRow.false