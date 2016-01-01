BSONEachRow

The BSONEachRow format parses data as a sequence of Binary JSON (BSON) documents without any separator between them. Each row is formatted as a single document and each column is formatted as a single BSON document field with the column name as a key.

For output it uses the following correspondence between ClickHouse types and BSON types:

ClickHouse type BSON Type Bool \x08 boolean Int8/UInt8/Enum8 \x10 int32 Int16/UInt16/Enum16 \x10 int32 Int32 \x10 int32 UInt32 \x12 int64 Int64/UInt64 \x12 int64 Float32/Float64 \x01 double Date/Date32 \x10 int32 DateTime \x12 int64 DateTime64 \x09 datetime Decimal32 \x10 int32 Decimal64 \x12 int64 Decimal128 \x05 binary, \x00 binary subtype, size = 16 Decimal256 \x05 binary, \x00 binary subtype, size = 32 Int128/UInt128 \x05 binary, \x00 binary subtype, size = 16 Int256/UInt256 \x05 binary, \x00 binary subtype, size = 32 String/FixedString \x05 binary, \x00 binary subtype or \x02 string if setting output_format_bson_string_as_string is enabled UUID \x05 binary, \x04 uuid subtype, size = 16 Array \x04 array Tuple \x04 array Named Tuple \x03 document Map \x03 document IPv4 \x10 int32 IPv6 \x05 binary, \x00 binary subtype

For input it uses the following correspondence between BSON types and ClickHouse types:

Other BSON types are not supported. Additionally, it performs conversion between different integer types. For example, it is possible to insert a BSON int32 value into ClickHouse as UInt8 .

Big integers and decimals such as Int128 / UInt128 / Int256 / UInt256 / Decimal128 / Decimal256 can be parsed from a BSON Binary value with the \x00 binary subtype. In this case, the format will validate that the size of the binary data equals the size of the expected value.

Note This format does not work properly on Big-Endian platforms.