AvroConfluent
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✔
|✗
Description
AvroConfluent supports decoding single-object Avro messages commonly used with Kafka and Confluent Schema Registry. Each Avro message embeds a schema ID that can be resolved to the actual schema with the help of the Schema Registry. Schemas are cached once resolved.
Data Types Matching
The table below shows all data types supported by the Apache Avro format, and their corresponding ClickHouse data types in
INSERT and
SELECT queries.
|Avro data type
INSERT
|ClickHouse data type
|Avro data type
SELECT
boolean,
int,
long,
float,
double
|Int(8\16\32), UInt(8\16\32)
int
boolean,
int,
long,
float,
double
|Int64, UInt64
long
boolean,
int,
long,
float,
double
|Float32
float
boolean,
int,
long,
float,
double
|Float64
double
bytes,
string,
fixed,
enum
|String
bytes or
string *
bytes,
string,
fixed
|FixedString(N)
fixed(N)
enum
|Enum(8\16)
enum
array(T)
|Array(T)
array(T)
map(V, K)
|Map(V, K)
map(string, K)
union(null, T),
union(T, null)
|Nullable(T)
union(null, T)
union(T1, T2, …) **
|Variant(T1, T2, …)
union(T1, T2, …) **
null
|Nullable(Nothing)
null
int (date) ***
|Date, Date32
int (date) ***
long (timestamp-millis) ***
|DateTime64(3)
long (timestamp-millis) ***
long (timestamp-micros) ***
|DateTime64(6)
long (timestamp-micros) ***
bytes (decimal) ***
|DateTime64(N)
bytes (decimal) ***
int
|IPv4
int
fixed(16)
|IPv6
fixed(16)
bytes (decimal) ***
|Decimal(P, S)
bytes (decimal) ***
string (uuid) ***
|UUID
string (uuid) ***
fixed(16)
|Int128/UInt128
fixed(16)
fixed(32)
|Int256/UInt256
fixed(32)
record
|Tuple
record
*
bytes is default, controlled by setting
output_format_avro_string_column_pattern
** The Variant type implicitly accepts
null as a field value, so for example the Avro
union(T1, T2, null) will be converted to
Variant(T1, T2).
As a result, when producing Avro from ClickHouse, we have to always include the
null type to the Avro
union type set as we don't know if any value is actually
null during the schema inference.
Unsupported Avro logical data types:
time-millis
time-micros
duration
Example Usage
To quickly verify schema resolution, you can use kafkacat with clickhouse-local:
To use
AvroConfluent with Kafka:
Format Settings
The Schema Registry URL is configured with
format_avro_schema_registry_url.
Setting
format_avro_schema_registry_url needs to be configured in
users.xml to maintain it's value after a restart. Also you can use the
format_avro_schema_registry_url setting of the
Kafka table engine.
|Setting
|Description
|Default
input_format_avro_allow_missing_fields
|For Avro/AvroConfluent format: when field is not found in schema use default value instead of error
0
input_format_avro_null_as_default
|For Avro/AvroConfluent format: insert default in case of null and non Nullable column
0
format_avro_schema_registry_url
|For AvroConfluent format: Confluent Schema Registry URL.