Avro
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✔
|✔
Description
Apache Avro is a row-oriented data serialization framework developed within Apache's Hadoop project.
ClickHouse's
Avro format supports reading and writing Avro data files.
Data Types Matching
The table below shows all data types supported by the Apache Avro format, and their corresponding ClickHouse data types in
INSERT and
SELECT queries.
|Avro data type
INSERT
|ClickHouse data type
|Avro data type
SELECT
boolean,
int,
long,
float,
double
|Int(8\16\32), UInt(8\16\32)
int
boolean,
int,
long,
float,
double
|Int64, UInt64
long
boolean,
int,
long,
float,
double
|Float32
float
boolean,
int,
long,
float,
double
|Float64
double
bytes,
string,
fixed,
enum
|String
bytes or
string *
bytes,
string,
fixed
|FixedString(N)
fixed(N)
enum
|Enum(8\16)
enum
array(T)
|Array(T)
array(T)
map(V, K)
|Map(V, K)
map(string, K)
union(null, T),
union(T, null)
|Nullable(T)
union(null, T)
union(T1, T2, …) **
|Variant(T1, T2, …)
union(T1, T2, …) **
null
|Nullable(Nothing)
null
int (date) ***
|Date, Date32
int (date) ***
long (timestamp-millis) ***
|DateTime64(3)
long (timestamp-millis) ***
long (timestamp-micros) ***
|DateTime64(6)
long (timestamp-micros) ***
bytes (decimal) ***
|DateTime64(N)
bytes (decimal) ***
int
|IPv4
int
fixed(16)
|IPv6
fixed(16)
bytes (decimal) ***
|Decimal(P, S)
bytes (decimal) ***
string (uuid) ***
|UUID
string (uuid) ***
fixed(16)
|Int128/UInt128
fixed(16)
fixed(32)
|Int256/UInt256
fixed(32)
record
|Tuple
record
*
bytes is default, controlled by setting
output_format_avro_string_column_pattern
** The Variant type implicitly accepts
null as a field value, so for example the Avro
union(T1, T2, null) will be converted to
Variant(T1, T2).
As a result, when producing Avro from ClickHouse, we have to always include the
null type to the Avro
union type set as we don't know if any value is actually
null during the schema inference.
Unsupported Avro logical data types:
time-millis
time-micros
duration
Example Usage
Inserting Data
To insert data from an Avro file into a ClickHouse table:
The root schema of the ingested Avro file must be of type
record.
To find the correspondence between table columns and fields of Avro schema, ClickHouse compares their names. This comparison is case-sensitive and unused fields are skipped.
Data types of ClickHouse table columns can differ from the corresponding fields of the Avro data inserted. When inserting data, ClickHouse interprets data types according to the table above and then casts the data to the corresponding column type.
While importing data, when a field is not found in the schema and setting
input_format_avro_allow_missing_fields is enabled, the default value will be used instead of throwing an error.
Selecting Data
To select data from a ClickHouse table into an Avro file:
Column names must:
- Start with
[A-Za-z_]
- Be followed by only
[A-Za-z0-9_]
Output Avro file compression and sync interval can be configured with settings
output_format_avro_codec and
output_format_avro_sync_interval respectively.
Example Data
Using the ClickHouse
DESCRIBE function, you can quickly view the inferred format of an Avro file like the following example.
This example includes the URL of a publicly accessible Avro file in the ClickHouse S3 public bucket:
Format Settings
|Setting
|Description
|Default
input_format_avro_allow_missing_fields
|For Avro/AvroConfluent format: when field is not found in schema use default value instead of error
0
input_format_avro_null_as_default
|For Avro/AvroConfluent format: insert default in case of null and non Nullable column
0
format_avro_schema_registry_url
|For AvroConfluent format: Confluent Schema Registry URL.
output_format_avro_codec
|Compression codec used for output. Possible values: 'null', 'deflate', 'snappy', 'zstd'.
output_format_avro_sync_interval
|Sync interval in bytes.
16384
output_format_avro_string_column_pattern
|For Avro format: regexp of String columns to select as AVRO string.
output_format_avro_rows_in_file
|Max rows in a file (if permitted by storage)
1