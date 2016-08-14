ClickHouse Client

ClickHouse provides a native command-line client for executing SQL queries directly against a ClickHouse server. It supports both interactive mode (for live query execution) and batch mode (for scripting and automation). Query results can be displayed in the terminal or exported to a file, with support for all ClickHouse output formats, such as Pretty, CSV, JSON, and more.

The client provides real-time feedback on query execution with a progress bar and the number of rows read, bytes processed and query execution time. It supports both command-line options and configuration files.

To download ClickHouse, run:

curl https://clickhouse.com/ | sh

To also install it, run:

sudo ./clickhouse install

See Install ClickHouse for more installation options.

Different client and server versions are compatible with one another, but some features may not be available in older clients. We recommend using the same version for client and server.

Note If you only downloaded but did not install ClickHouse, use ./clickhouse client instead of clickhouse-client .

To connect to a ClickHouse server, run:

$ clickhouse-client --host server ClickHouse client version 24.12.2.29 (official build). Connecting to server:9000 as user default. Connected to ClickHouse server version 24.12.2. :)

Specify additional connection details as necessary:

Option Description --port <port> The port ClickHouse server is accepting connections on. The default ports are 9440 (TLS) and 9000 (no TLS). Note that ClickHouse Client uses the native protocol and not HTTP(S). -s [ --secure ] Whether to use TLS (usually autodetected). -u [ --user ] <username> The database user to connect as. Connects as the default user by default. --password <password> The password of the database user. You can also specify the password for a connection in the configuration file. If you do not specify the password, the client will ask for it. -c [ --config ] <path-to-file> The location of the configuration file for ClickHouse Client, if it is not at one of the default locations. See Configuration Files. --connection <name> The name of preconfigured connection details from the configuration file.

For a complete list of command-line options, see Command Line Options.

The details for your ClickHouse Cloud service are available in the ClickHouse Cloud console. Select the service that you want to connect to and click Connect:

Choose Native, and the details are shown with an example clickhouse-client command:

You can store connection details for one or more ClickHouse servers in a configuration file.

The format looks like this:

<config> <connections_credentials> <connection> <name>default</name> <hostname>hostname</hostname> <port>9440</port> <secure>1</secure> <user>default</user> <password>password</password> <!-- <history_file></history_file> --> <!-- <history_max_entries></history_max_entries> --> <!-- <accept-invalid-certificate>false</accept-invalid-certificate> --> <!-- <prompt></prompt> --> </connection> </connections_credentials> </config>

See the section on configuration files for more information.

Note To concentrate on the query syntax, the rest of the examples leave off the connection details ( --host , --port , etc.). Remember to add them when you use the commands.

To run ClickHouse in interactive mode, simply execute:

clickhouse-client

This opens the Read-Eval-Print Loop (REPL) where you can start typing SQL queries interactively. Once connected, you'll get a prompt where you can enter queries:

ClickHouse client version 25.x.x.x Connecting to localhost:9000 as user default. Connected to ClickHouse server version 25.x.x.x hostname :)

In interactive mode, the default output format is PrettyCompact . You can change the format in the FORMAT clause of the query or by specifying the --format command-line option. To use the Vertical format, you can use --vertical or specify \G at the end of the query. In this format, each value is printed on a separate line, which is convenient for wide tables.

In interactive mode, by default whatever was entered is run when you press Enter . A semicolon is not necessary at the end of the query.

You can start the client with the -m, --multiline parameter. To enter a multiline query, enter a backslash \ before the line feed. After you press Enter , you will be asked to enter the next line of the query. To run the query, end it with a semicolon and press Enter .

ClickHouse Client is based on replxx (similar to readline ) so it uses familiar keyboard shortcuts and keeps a history. The history is written to ~/.clickhouse-client-history by default.

To exit the client, press Ctrl+D , or enter one of the following instead of a query:

exit or exit;

or quit or quit;

or q , Q or :q

, or logout or logout;

When processing a query, the client shows:

Progress, which is updated no more than 10 times per second by default. For quick queries, the progress might not have time to be displayed. The formatted query after parsing, for debugging. The result in the specified format. The number of lines in the result, the time passed, and the average speed of query processing. All data amounts refer to uncompressed data.

You can cancel a long query by pressing Ctrl+C . However, you will still need to wait for a little for the server to abort the request. It is not possible to cancel a query at certain stages. If you do not wait and press Ctrl+C a second time, the client will exit.

ClickHouse Client allows passing external data (external temporary tables) for querying. For more information, see the section External data for query processing.

You can use the following aliases from within the REPL:

\l - SHOW DATABASES

- SHOW DATABASES \d - SHOW TABLES

- SHOW TABLES \c <DATABASE> - USE DATABASE

- USE DATABASE . - repeat the last query

Alt (Option) + Shift + e - open editor with the current query. It is possible to specify the editor to use with the environment variable EDITOR . By default, vim is used.

- open editor with the current query. It is possible to specify the editor to use with the environment variable . By default, is used. Alt (Option) + # - comment line.

- comment line. Ctrl + r - fuzzy history search.

The full list with all available keyboard shortcuts is available at replxx.

Tip To configure the correct work of the meta key (Option) on MacOS: iTerm2: Go to Preferences -> Profile -> Keys -> Left Option key and click Esc+

Instead of using ClickHouse Client interactively, you can run it in batch mode. In batch mode, ClickHouse executes a single query and exits immediately - there's no interactive prompt or loop.

You can specify a single query like this:

$ clickhouse-client "SELECT sum(number) FROM numbers(10)" 45

You can also use the --query command-line option:

$ clickhouse-client --query "SELECT uniq(number) FROM numbers(10)" 10

You can provide a query on stdin :

$ echo "SELECT avg(number) FROM numbers(10)" | clickhouse-client 4.5

Assuming the existence of a table messages , you can also insert data from the command line:

$ echo "Hello

Goodbye" | clickhouse-client --query "INSERT INTO messages FORMAT CSV"

When --query is specified, any input is appended to the request after a line feed.

This example is inserting a sample dataset CSV file, cell_towers.csv into an existing table cell_towers in the default database:

clickhouse-client --host HOSTNAME.clickhouse.cloud \ --port 9440 \ --user default \ --password PASSWORD \ --query "INSERT INTO cell_towers FORMAT CSVWithNames" \ < cell_towers.csv

There are several ways to insert data from the command line. The example below inserts two rows of CSV data into a ClickHouse table using batch mode:

echo -ne "1, 'some text', '2016-08-14 00:00:00'

2, 'some more text', '2016-08-14 00:00:01'" | \ clickhouse-client --database=test --query="INSERT INTO test FORMAT CSV";

In the example below cat <<_EOF starts a heredoc that will read everything until it sees _EOF again, then outputs it:

cat <<_EOF | clickhouse-client --database=test --query="INSERT INTO test FORMAT CSV"; 3, 'some text', '2016-08-14 00:00:00' 4, 'some more text', '2016-08-14 00:00:01' _EOF

In the example below, the contents of file.csv are output to stdout using cat , and piped into clickhouse-client as input:

cat file.csv | clickhouse-client --database=test --query="INSERT INTO test FORMAT CSV";

In batch mode, the default data format is TabSeparated . You can set the format in the FORMAT clause of the query as shown in the example above.

You can specify parameters in a query and pass values to it with command-line options. This avoids formatting a query with specific dynamic values on the client side. For example:

$ clickhouse-client --param_parName="[1, 2]" --query "SELECT {parName: Array(UInt16)}" [1,2]

It is also possible to set parameters from within an interactive session:

$ clickhouse-client ClickHouse client version 25.X.X.XXX (official build). #highlight-next-line :) SET param_parName='[1, 2]'; SET param_parName = '[1, 2]' Query id: 7ac1f84e-e89a-4eeb-a4bb-d24b8f9fd977 Ok. 0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.000 sec. #highlight-next-line :) SELECT {parName:Array(UInt16)} SELECT {parName:Array(UInt16)} Query id: 0358a729-7bbe-4191-bb48-29b063c548a7 ┌─_CAST([1, 2]⋯y(UInt16)')─┐ 1. │ [1,2] │ └──────────────────────────┘ 1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.006 sec.

In the query, place the values that you want to fill using command-line parameters in braces in the following format:

{<name>:<data type>}

Parameter Description name Placeholder identifier. The corresponding command-line option is --param_<name> = value . data type Data type of the parameter.



For example, a data structure like (integer, ('string', integer)) can have the Tuple(UInt8, Tuple(String, UInt8)) data type (you can also use other integer types).



It is also possible to pass the table name, database name, and column names as parameters, in that case you would need to use Identifier as the data type.

$ clickhouse-client --param_tuple_in_tuple="(10, ('dt', 10))" \ --query "SELECT * FROM table WHERE val = {tuple_in_tuple:Tuple(UInt8, Tuple(String, UInt8))}" $ clickhouse-client --param_tbl="numbers" --param_db="system" --param_col="number" --param_alias="top_ten" \ --query "SELECT {col:Identifier} as {alias:Identifier} FROM {db:Identifier}.{tbl:Identifier} LIMIT 10"

ClickHouse Client includes built-in AI assistance for generating SQL queries from natural language descriptions. This feature helps users write complex queries without deep SQL knowledge.

The AI assistance works out of the box if you have either OPENAI_API_KEY or ANTHROPIC_API_KEY environment variable set. For more advanced configuration, see the Configuration section.

To use AI SQL generation, prefix your natural language query with ?? :

:) ?? show all users who made purchases in the last 30 days

The AI will:

Explore your database schema automatically Generate appropriate SQL based on the discovered tables and columns Execute the generated query immediately

:) ?? count orders by product category Starting AI SQL generation with schema discovery... ────────────────────────────────────────────────── 🔍 list_databases ➜ system, default, sales_db 🔍 list_tables_in_database database: sales_db ➜ orders, products, categories 🔍 get_schema_for_table database: sales_db table: orders ➜ CREATE TABLE orders (order_id UInt64, product_id UInt64, quantity UInt32, ...) ✨ SQL query generated successfully! ────────────────────────────────────────────────── SELECT c.name AS category, COUNT(DISTINCT o.order_id) AS order_count FROM sales_db.orders o JOIN sales_db.products p ON o.product_id = p.product_id JOIN sales_db.categories c ON p.category_id = c.category_id GROUP BY c.name ORDER BY order_count DESC

AI SQL generation requires configuring an AI provider in your ClickHouse Client configuration file. You can use either OpenAI, Anthropic, or any OpenAI-compatible API service.

If no AI configuration is specified in the config file, ClickHouse Client will automatically try to use environment variables:

First checks for OPENAI_API_KEY environment variable If not found, checks for ANTHROPIC_API_KEY environment variable If neither is found, AI features will be disabled

This allows quick setup without configuration files:

# Using OpenAI export OPENAI_API_KEY=your-openai-key clickhouse-client # Using Anthropic export ANTHROPIC_API_KEY=your-anthropic-key clickhouse-client

For more control over AI settings, configure them in your ClickHouse Client configuration file located at:

$XDG_CONFIG_HOME/clickhouse/config.xml (or ~/.config/clickhouse/config.xml if XDG_CONFIG_HOME is not set) (XML format)

(or if is not set) (XML format) $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/clickhouse/config.yaml (or ~/.config/clickhouse/config.yaml if XDG_CONFIG_HOME is not set) (YAML format)

(or if is not set) (YAML format) ~/.clickhouse-client/config.xml (XML format, legacy location)

(XML format, legacy location) ~/.clickhouse-client/config.yaml (YAML format, legacy location)

(YAML format, legacy location) Or specify a custom location with --config-file

XML

YAML <config> <ai> <!-- Required: Your API key (or set via environment variable) --> <api_key>your-api-key-here</api_key> <!-- Required: Provider type (openai, anthropic) --> <provider>openai</provider> <!-- Model to use (defaults vary by provider) --> <model>gpt-4o</model> <!-- Optional: Custom API endpoint for OpenAI-compatible services --> <!-- <base_url>https://openrouter.ai/api</base_url> --> <!-- Schema exploration settings --> <enable_schema_access>true</enable_schema_access> <!-- Generation parameters --> <temperature>0.0</temperature> <max_tokens>1000</max_tokens> <timeout_seconds>30</timeout_seconds> <max_steps>10</max_steps> <!-- Optional: Custom system prompt --> <!-- <system_prompt>You are an expert ClickHouse SQL assistant...</system_prompt> --> </ai> </config> ai: # Required: Your API key (or set via environment variable) api_key: your-api-key-here # Required: Provider type (openai, anthropic) provider: openai # Model to use model: gpt-4o # Optional: Custom API endpoint for OpenAI-compatible services # base_url: https://openrouter.ai/api # Enable schema access - allows AI to query database/table information enable_schema_access: true # Generation parameters temperature: 0.0 # Controls randomness (0.0 = deterministic) max_tokens: 1000 # Maximum response length timeout_seconds: 30 # Request timeout max_steps: 10 # Maximum schema exploration steps # Optional: Custom system prompt # system_prompt: | # You are an expert ClickHouse SQL assistant. Convert natural language to SQL. # Focus on performance and use ClickHouse-specific optimizations. # Always return executable SQL without explanations.

Using OpenAI-compatible APIs (e.g., OpenRouter):

ai: provider: openai # Use 'openai' for compatibility api_key: your-openrouter-api-key base_url: https://openrouter.ai/api/v1 model: anthropic/claude-3.5-sonnet # Use OpenRouter model naming

Minimal configuration examples:

# Minimal config - uses environment variable for API key ai: provider: openai # Will use OPENAI_API_KEY env var # No config at all - automatic fallback # (Empty or no ai section - will try OPENAI_API_KEY then ANTHROPIC_API_KEY) # Only override model - uses env var for API key ai: provider: openai model: gpt-3.5-turbo

Required parameters api_key - Your API key for the AI service. Can be omitted if set via environment variable: OpenAI: OPENAI_API_KEY Anthropic: ANTHROPIC_API_KEY Note: API key in config file takes precedence over environment variable

- Your API key for the AI service. Can be omitted if set via environment variable: provider - The AI provider: openai or anthropic If omitted, uses automatic fallback based on available environment variables

- The AI provider: or

Model configuration model - The model to use (default: provider-specific) OpenAI: gpt-4o , gpt-4 , gpt-3.5-turbo , etc. Anthropic: claude-3-5-sonnet-20241022 , claude-3-opus-20240229 , etc. OpenRouter: Use their model naming like anthropic/claude-3.5-sonnet

- The model to use (default: provider-specific)

Connection settings base_url - Custom API endpoint for OpenAI-compatible services (optional)

- Custom API endpoint for OpenAI-compatible services (optional) timeout_seconds - Request timeout in seconds (default: 30 )

Schema exploration enable_schema_access - Allow AI to explore database schemas (default: true )

- Allow AI to explore database schemas (default: ) max_steps - Maximum tool-calling steps for schema exploration (default: 10 )

Generation parameters temperature - Controls randomness, 0.0 = deterministic, 1.0 = creative (default: 0.0 )

- Controls randomness, 0.0 = deterministic, 1.0 = creative (default: ) max_tokens - Maximum response length in tokens (default: 1000 )

- Maximum response length in tokens (default: ) system_prompt - Custom instructions for the AI (optional)

The AI SQL generator uses a multi-step process:

Schema Discovery Schema Discovery The AI uses built-in tools to explore your database Lists available databases

Discovers tables within relevant databases

Examines table structures via CREATE TABLE statements Query Generation Query Generation Based on the discovered schema, the AI generates SQL that: Matches your natural language intent

Uses correct table and column names

Applies appropriate joins and aggregations Execution Execution The generated SQL is automatically executed and results are displayed

Requires an active internet connection

API usage is subject to rate limits and costs from the AI provider

Complex queries may require multiple refinements

The AI has read-only access to schema information, not actual data

API keys are never sent to ClickHouse servers

The AI only sees schema information (table/column names and types), not actual data

All generated queries respect your existing database permissions

ClickHouse Client alternatively supports connecting to a ClickHouse server using a connection string similar to MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL. It has the following syntax:

clickhouse:[//[user[:password]@][hosts_and_ports]][/database][?query_parameters]

Component (all optional) Description Default user Database username. default password Database user password. If : is specified and the password is blank, the client will prompt for the user's password. - hosts_and_ports List of hosts and optional ports host[:port] [, host:[port]], ... . localhost:9000 database Database name. default query_parameters List of key-value pairs param1=value1[,¶m2=value2], ... . For some parameters, no value is required. Parameter names and values are case-sensitive. -

If the username, password or database was specified in the connection string, it cannot be specified using --user , --password or --database (and vice versa).

The host component can either be a hostname or an IPv4 or IPv6 address. IPv6 addresses should be in [] :

clickhouse://[2001:db8::1234]

Connection strings can contain multiple hosts. ClickHouse Client will try to connect to these hosts in order (from left to right). After the connection is established, no attempt to connect to the remaining hosts is made.

The connection string must be specified as the first argument of clickHouse-client . The connection string can be combined with an arbitrary number of other command-line options except --host and --port .

The following keys are allowed for query_parameters :

Key Description secure (or s ) If specified, the client will connect to the server over a secure connection (TLS). See --secure in the command-line options.

Percent encoding

Non-US ASCII, spaces and special characters in the following parameters must be percent-encoded:

user

password

hosts

database

query parameters

Connect to localhost on port 9000 and execute the query SELECT 1 .

clickhouse-client clickhouse://localhost:9000 --query "SELECT 1"

Connect to localhost as user john with password secret , host 127.0.0.1 and port 9000

Connect to localhost as the default user, host with IPV6 address [::1] and port 9000 .

clickhouse-client clickhouse://[::1]:9000

Connect to localhost on port 9000 in multiline mode.

clickhouse-client clickhouse://localhost:9000 '-m'

Connect to localhost using port 9000 as the user default .

clickhouse-client clickhouse://default@localhost:9000 # equivalent to: clickhouse-client clickhouse://localhost:9000 --user default

Connect to localhost on port 9000 and default to the my_database database.

clickhouse-client clickhouse://localhost:9000/my_database # equivalent to: clickhouse-client clickhouse://localhost:9000 --database my_database

Connect to localhost on port 9000 and default to the my_database database specified in the connection string and a secure connection using the shorthanded s parameter.

clickhouse-client clickhouse://localhost/my_database?s # equivalent to: clickhouse-client clickhouse://localhost/my_database -s

Connect to the default host using the default port, the default user, and the default database.

clickhouse-client clickhouse:

Connect to the default host using the default port, as the user my_user and no password.

clickhouse-client clickhouse://my_user@ # Using a blank password between : and @ means to asking the user to enter the password before starting the connection. clickhouse-client clickhouse://my_user:@

Connect to localhost using the email as the user name. @ symbol is percent encoded to %40 .

clickhouse-client clickhouse://some_user%40some_mail.com@localhost:9000

Connect to one of two hosts: 192.168.1.15 , 192.168.1.25 .

clickhouse-client clickhouse://192.168.1.15,192.168.1.25

In interactive mode ClickHouse Client shows the query ID for every query. By default, the ID is formatted like this:

Query id: 927f137d-00f1-4175-8914-0dd066365e96

A custom format may be specified in a configuration file inside a query_id_formats tag. The {query_id} placeholder in the format string is replaced with the query ID. Several format strings are allowed inside the tag. This feature can be used to generate URLs to facilitate profiling of queries.

Example

<config> <query_id_formats> <speedscope>http://speedscope-host/#profileURL=qp%3Fid%3D{query_id}</speedscope> </query_id_formats> </config>

With the configuration above, the ID of a query is shown in the following format:

speedscope:http://speedscope-host/#profileURL=qp%3Fid%3Dc8ecc783-e753-4b38-97f1-42cddfb98b7d

ClickHouse Client uses the first existing file of the following:

A file that is defined with the -c [ -C, --config, --config-file ] parameter.

parameter. ./clickhouse-client.[xml|yaml|yml]

$XDG_CONFIG_HOME/clickhouse/config.[xml|yaml|yml] (or ~/.config/clickhouse/config.[xml|yaml|yml] if XDG_CONFIG_HOME is not set)

(or if is not set) ~/.clickhouse-client/config.[xml|yaml|yml]

/etc/clickhouse-client/config.[xml|yaml|yml]

See the sample configuration file in the ClickHouse repository: clickhouse-client.xml

XML

YAML <config> <user>username</user> <password>password</password> <secure>true</secure> <openSSL> <client> <caConfig>/etc/ssl/cert.pem</caConfig> </client> </openSSL> </config> user: username password: 'password' secure: true openSSL: client: caConfig: '/etc/ssl/cert.pem'

The user name, password and host can be set via environment variables CLICKHOUSE_USER , CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD and CLICKHOUSE_HOST . Command line arguments --user , --password or --host , or a connection string (if specified) take precedence over environment variables.

All command-line options can be specified directly on the command line or as defaults in the configuration file.

Option Description Default -c [ -C, --config, --config-file ] <path-to-file> The location of the configuration file for the client, if it is not at one of the default locations. See Configuration Files. - --help Print usage summary and exit. Combine with --verbose to display all possible options including query settings. - --history_file <path-to-file> Path to a file containing the command history. - --history_max_entries Maximum number of entries in the history file. 1000000 (1 million) --prompt <prompt> Specify a custom prompt. The display_name of the server --verbose Increase output verbosity. - -V [ --version ] Print version and exit. -

Option Description Default --connection <name> The name of preconfigured connection details from the configuration file. See Connection credentials. - -d [ --database ] <database> Select the database to default to for this connection. The current database from the server settings ( default by default) -h [ --host ] <host> The hostname of the ClickHouse server to connect to. Can either be a hostname or an IPv4 or IPv6 address. Multiple hosts can be passed via multiple arguments. localhost --jwt <value> Use JSON Web Token (JWT) for authentication.



Server JWT authorization is only available in ClickHouse Cloud. - login Invokes the device grant OAuth flow in order to authenticate via an IDP.



For ClickHouse Cloud hosts, the OAuth variables are inferred otherwise they must be provided with --oauth-url , --oauth-client-id and --oauth-audience . - --no-warnings Disable showing warnings from system.warnings when the client connects to the server. - --no-server-client-version-message Suppress server-client version mismatch message when the client connects to the server. - --password <password> The password of the database user. You can also specify the password for a connection in the configuration file. If you do not specify the password, the client will ask for it. - --port <port> The port the server is accepting connections on. The default ports are 9440 (TLS) and 9000 (no TLS).



Note: The client uses the native protocol and not HTTP(S). 9440 if --secure is specified, 9000 otherwise. Always defaults to 9440 if the hostname ends in .clickhouse.cloud . -s [ --secure ] Whether to use TLS.



Enabled automatically when connecting to port 9440 (the default secure port) or ClickHouse Cloud.



You might need to configure your CA certificates in the configuration file. The available configuration settings are the same as for server-side TLS configuration. Auto-enabled when connecting to port 9440 or ClickHouse Cloud --ssh-key-file <path-to-file> File containing the SSH private key for authenticate with the server. - --ssh-key-passphrase <value> Passphrase for the SSH private key specified in --ssh-key-file . - --tls-sni-override <server name> If using TLS, the server name (SNI) to pass in the handshake. The host provided via -h or --host . -u [ --user ] <username> The database user to connect as. default

Note Instead of the --host , --port , --user and --password options, the client also supports connection strings.

Option Description --param_<name>=<value> Substitution value for a parameter of a query with parameters. -q [ --query ] <query> The query to run in batch mode. Can be specified multiple times ( --query "SELECT 1" --query "SELECT 2" ) or once with multiple semicolon-separated queries ( --query "SELECT 1; SELECT 2;" ). In the latter case, INSERT queries with formats other than VALUES must be separated by empty lines.



A single query can also be specified without a parameter: clickhouse-client "SELECT 1"



Cannot be used together with --queries-file . --queries-file <path-to-file> Path to a file containing queries. --queries-file can be specified multiple times, e.g. --queries-file queries1.sql --queries-file queries2.sql .



Cannot be used together with --query . -m [ --multiline ] If specified, allow multiline queries (do not send the query on Enter). Queries will be sent only when they are ended with a semicolon.

Query settings can be specified as command-line options in the client, for example:

$ clickhouse-client --max_threads 1

See Settings for a list of settings.

Option Description Default -f [ --format ] <format> Use the specified format to output the result.



See Formats for Input and Output Data for a list of supported formats. TabSeparated --pager <command> Pipe all output into this command. Typically less (e.g., less -S to display wide result sets) or similar. - -E [ --vertical ] Use the Vertical format to output the result. This is the same as –-format Vertical . In this format, each value is printed on a separate line, which is helpful when displaying wide tables. -