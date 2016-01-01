Connecting TABLUM.IO to ClickHouse

Cloud version of TABLUM.IO is available at https://go.tablum.io/

Note You can install a self-hosted version of TABLUM.IO on your Linux server in docker.

First, sign up to TABLUM.IO using your email or use a quick-login via accounts in Google or Facebook.

Gather your ClickHouse connection details, navigate to the Connector tab, and fill in the host URL, port, username, password, database name, and connector's name. After completing these fields, click on Test connection button to validate the details and then click on Save connector for me to make it persistent.

Tip Make sure that you specify the correct HTTP port and toggle SSL mode according to your connection details.

Tip Typically, the port is 8443 when using TLS or 8123 when not using TLS.

Navigate to the Dataset tab. Select recently created ClickHouse connector in the dropdown. In the right panel, you will see the list of available tables and schemas.

Type a query in the SQL Console and press Run Query. The results will be displayed as a spreadsheet.

Tip Right-click on the column name to open the dropdown menu with sort, filter and other actions.

Note With TABLUM.IO you can create and utilise multiple ClickHouse connectors within your TABLUM.IO account,

run queries on any loaded data regardless of the data source,

share the results as a new ClickHouse database.

Find more information about TABLUM.IO at https://tablum.io.