Analysis tips

In Live mode the MEDIAN() and PERCENTILE() functions (since connector v0.1.3 release) use the ClickHouse quantile()() function, which significantly speeds up the calculation, but uses sampling. If you want to get accurate calculation results, then use functions MEDIAN_EXACT() and PERCENTILE_EXACT() (based on quantileExact()()).

and (based on quantileExact()()). In Extract mode you can't use MEDIAN_EXACT() and PERCENTILE_EXACT() because MEDIAN() and PERCENTILE() are always accurate (and slow).

ClickHouse has a huge number of functions that can be used for data analysis — much more than Tableau supports. For the convenience of users, we have added new functions that are available for use in Live mode when creating Calculated Fields. Unfortunately, it is not possible to add descriptions to these functions in the Tableau interface, so we will add a description for them right here.