Analysis tips
MEDIAN() and PERCENTILE() functions
- In Live mode the MEDIAN() and PERCENTILE() functions (since connector v0.1.3 release) use the ClickHouse quantile()() function, which significantly speeds up the calculation, but uses sampling. If you want to get accurate calculation results, then use functions
MEDIAN_EXACT()and
PERCENTILE_EXACT()(based on quantileExact()()).
- In Extract mode you can't use MEDIAN_EXACT() and PERCENTILE_EXACT() because MEDIAN() and PERCENTILE() are always accurate (and slow).
Additional functions for Calculated Fields in Live mode
ClickHouse has a huge number of functions that can be used for data analysis — much more than Tableau supports. For the convenience of users, we have added new functions that are available for use in Live mode when creating Calculated Fields. Unfortunately, it is not possible to add descriptions to these functions in the Tableau interface, so we will add a description for them right here.
-IfAggregation Combinator (added in v0.2.3) - allows to have Row-Level Filters right in the Aggregate Calculation.
SUM_IF(), AVG_IF(), COUNT_IF(), MIN_IF() & MAX_IF()functions have been added.
BAR([my_int], [min_val_int], [max_val_int], [bar_string_length_int])(added in v0.2.1) — Forget about boring bar charts! Use
BAR()function instead (equivalent of
bar()in ClickHouse). For example, this calculated field returns nice bars as String:
COUNTD_UNIQ([my_field])(added in v0.2.0) — Calculates the approximate number of different values of the argument. Equivalent of uniq(). Much faster than
COUNTD().
DATE_BIN('day', 10, [my_datetime_or_date])(added in v0.2.1) — equivalent of
toStartOfInterval()in ClickHouse. Rounds down a Date or Date & Time to the given interval, for example:
FORMAT_READABLE_QUANTITY([my_integer])(added in v0.2.1) — Returns a rounded number with a suffix (thousand, million, billion, etc.) as a string. It is useful for reading big numbers by human. Equivalent of
formatReadableQuantity().
FORMAT_READABLE_TIMEDELTA([my_integer_timedelta_sec], [optional_max_unit])(added in v0.2.1) — Accepts the time delta in seconds. Returns a time delta with (year, month, day, hour, minute, second) as a string.
optional_max_unitis maximum unit to show. Acceptable values:
seconds,
minutes,
hours,
days,
months,
years. Equivalent of
formatReadableTimeDelta().
GET_SETTING([my_setting_name])(added in v0.2.1) — Returns the current value of a custom setting. Equivalent of
getSetting().
HEX([my_string])(added in v0.2.1) — Returns a string containing the argument’s hexadecimal representation. Equivalent of
hex().
KURTOSIS([my_number])— Computes the sample kurtosis of a sequence. Equivalent of
kurtSamp().
KURTOSISP([my_number])— Computes the kurtosis of a sequence. The equivalent of
kurtPop().
MEDIAN_EXACT([my_number])(added in v0.1.3) — Exactly computes the median of a numeric data sequence. Equivalent of
quantileExact(0.5)(...).
MOD([my_number_1], [my_number_2])— Calculates the remainder after division. If arguments are floating-point numbers, they are pre-converted to integers by dropping the decimal portion. Equivalent of
modulo().
PERCENTILE_EXACT([my_number], [level_float])(added in v0.1.3) — Exactly computes the percentile of a numeric data sequence. The recommended level range is [0.01, 0.99]. Equivalent of
quantileExact()().
PROPER([my_string])(added in v0.2.5) - Converts a text string so the first letter of each word is capitalized and the remaining letters are in lowercase. Spaces and non-alphanumeric characters such as punctuation also act as separators. For example:
RAND()(added in v0.2.1) — returns integer (UInt32) number, for example
3446222955. Equivalent of
rand().
RANDOM()(added in v0.2.1) — unofficial
RANDOM()Tableau function, which returns float between 0 and 1.
RAND_CONSTANT([optional_field])(added in v0.2.1) — Produces a constant column with a random value. Something like
{RAND()}Fixed LOD, but faster. Equivalent of
randConstant().
REAL([my_number])— Casts field to float (Float64). Details
here.
SHA256([my_string])(added in v0.2.1) — Calculates SHA-256 hash from a string and returns the resulting set of bytes as a string (FixedString). Convenient to use with the
HEX()function, for example,
HEX(SHA256([my_string])). Equivalent of
SHA256().
SKEWNESS([my_number])— Computes the sample skewness of a sequence. Equivalent of
skewSamp().
SKEWNESSP([my_number])— Computes the skewness of a sequence. Equivalent of
skewPop().
TO_TYPE_NAME([field])(added in v0.2.1) — Returns a string containing the ClickHouse type name of the passed argument. Equivalent of
toTypeName().
TRUNC([my_float])— It is the same as the
FLOOR([my_float])function. Equivalent of
trunc().
UNHEX([my_string])(added in v0.2.1) — Performs the opposite operation of
HEX(). Equivalent of
unhex().