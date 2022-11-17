Skip to main content
GOAL: BUILD YOUR 1ST DASHBOARD

In this guide, you will install and build a simple dashboard using Rocket.BI . This is the dashboard:

Github RocketBI

You can checkout the Dashboard via this link.

INSTALL

Start RocketBI with our pre-built docker images.

Get docker-compose.yml and configuration file:

Edit .clickhouse.env, add clickhouse server information.

Start RocketBI by run command: docker-compose up -d .

Open browser, go to localhost:5050, login with this account: [email protected]/123456

To build from source or advanced configuration you could check it here Rocket.BI Readme

LET'S BUILD THE DASHBOARD

In Dashboard, you will find your reportings, start visualization by clicking +New

You can build unlimited dashboards & draw unlimited charts in a dashboard.

RocketBI create chart

See hi-res tutorial on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMkdMHHfvqY

Build the Chart Controls

Create a Metrics Control

In the Tab filter, select metric fields you want to use. Make sure to keep check on aggregation setting.

RocketBI chart 6

Rename filters & Save Control to Dashboard

Metrics Control

Create a Date Type Control

Choose a Date field as Main Date column:

RocketBI chart 4

Add duplicate variants with different lookup ranges. For example, Year, Monthly, Daily date or Day of Week.

RocketBI chart 5

Rename filters & Save Control to Dashboard

Date Range Control

Now, let build the Charts

Pie Chart: Sales Metrics by Regions

Choose Adding new chart, then Select Pie Chart

Add Pie Chart

First Drag & Drop the column "Region" from the Dataset to Legend Field

Drag-n-drop Column to Chart

Then, change to Chart Control Tab

Navigate to Chart Control in Visualization

Drag & Drop the Metrics Control into Value Field

Use Metrics Control in Chart

(you can also use Metrics Control as Sorting)

Navigate to Chart Setting for further customization

Custom the Chart with Setting

For example, change Data label to Percentage

Chart Customization Example

Save & Add the Chart to Dashboard

Overview Dashboard with Pie Chart

Use Date Control in a Time-series Chart

Let Use a Stacked Column Chart

Create a Time-series chart with Tab Control

In Chart Control, use Metrics Control as Y-axis & Date Range as X-axis

Use Date Range as Controller

Add Region column in to Breakdown

Add Region into Breakdown

Adding Number Chart as KPIs & glare-up the Dashboard

Screenshot 2022-11-17 at 10 43 29

Now, you had successfully build your 1st dashboard with rocket.BI