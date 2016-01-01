Connecting Retool to ClickHouse

To connect to ClickHouse with HTTP(S) you need this information:

The HOST and PORT: typically, the port is 8443 when using TLS or 8123 when not using TLS.

The DATABASE NAME: out of the box, there is a database named default , use the name of the database that you want to connect to.

The USERNAME and PASSWORD: out of the box, the username is default . Use the username appropriate for your use case.

The details for your ClickHouse Cloud service are available in the ClickHouse Cloud console. Select the service that you will connect to and click Connect:

Choose HTTPS, and the details are available in an example curl command.

If you are using self-managed ClickHouse, the connection details are set by your ClickHouse administrator.

Login to your Retool account and navigate to the Resources tab. Choose "Create New" -> "Resource":

Select "JDBC" from the list of available connectors:

In the setup wizard, make sure you select com.clickhouse.jdbc.ClickHouseDriver as the "Driver name":

Fill in your ClickHouse credentials in the following format: jdbc:clickhouse://HOST:PORT/DATABASE?user=USERNAME&password=PASSWORD . If your instance requires SSL or you are using ClickHouse Cloud, add &ssl=true to the connection string, so it looks like jdbc:clickhouse://HOST:PORT/DATABASE?user=USERNAME&password=PASSWORD&ssl=true

After that, test your connection:

Now, you should be able to proceed to your app using your ClickHouse resource.