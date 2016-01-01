Redis integration
Users can integrate with Redis via the table function.
redis
This table function allows integrating ClickHouse with Redis.
Syntax
Arguments
-
host:port— Redis server address, you can ignore port and default Redis port 6379 will be used.
-
key— any column name in the column list.
-
structure— The schema for the ClickHouse table returned from this function.
-
db_index— Redis db index range from 0 to 15, default is 0.
-
password— User password, default is blank string.
-
pool_size— Redis max connection pool size, default is 16.
-
primarymust be specified, it supports only one column in the primary key. The primary key will be serialized in binary as a Redis key.
-
columns other than the primary key will be serialized in binary as Redis value in corresponding order.
-
queries with key equals or in filtering will be optimized to multi keys lookup from Redis. If queries without filtering key full table scan will happen which is a heavy operation.
Named collections are not supported for
redis table function at the moment.
Returned Value
A table object with key as Redis key, other columns packaged together as Redis value.
Usage Example
Read from Redis:
Insert into Redis:
