Connect ClickHouse to Querio

Querio is an AI-powered analytics and business intelligence workspace that lets teams query, explore, visualize, and generate insights from data using SQL, Python, and natural language. When you connect Querio to your ClickHouse database or warehouse, you can run live analytics at scale and build boards, notebooks, and AI-assisted reports on your ClickHouse data without moving it.

Create a Dedicated User For security best practices, create a dedicated user account exclusively for Querio with minimal required privileges: CREATE USER querio_user IDENTIFIED BY 'STRONG_PASSWORD'; Tip Use a long, random password (at least 16 characters), ideally generated by a password manager. Grant Read-Only Database Access Limit Querio's permissions to only the databases and tables it needs to query: GRANT SELECT ON my_database.* TO querio_user; For specific tables, use: GRANT SELECT ON database.table_name TO querio_user; Repeat this process for each database Querio requires access to. Gather Connection Details To connect Querio to ClickHouse you'll need the following connection info: Parameter Description HOST The address of your ClickHouse server or cluster PORT Port 9440 (default for secure native protocol) or your configured port DATABASE The database you want Querio to query USERNAME querio_user (or your chosen username) PASSWORD The password for the user account Note For ClickHouse Cloud, connection details can be found in your cloud console

For self-managed instances, if your ClickHouse uses a different port, check your server configuration

Port 9440 is the default for secure native protocol connections

Log in or create your Querio workspace at https://app.querio.ai/

In Querio, go to Settings → Datasources and click Add Datasource. Select ClickHouse from the list of database options. Enter your connection details from above and save the configuration. Querio will validate your connection. Once successful, ClickHouse will be available as a data source across your workspace.

After connecting Querio to ClickHouse, you can explore and analyze your data from anywhere in the platform. Create a SQL block or a Python cell in a Querio notebook, select ClickHouse as your data source, and run queries directly against your ClickHouse cluster. Use Querio's visualization and AI tooling to surface insights, build boards, and share results.