Data Type Mappings for PostgreSQL
The following table shows the equivalent ClickHouse data types for Postgres.
|Postgres Data Type
|ClickHouse Type
DATE
|Date
TIMESTAMP
|DateTime
REAL
|Float32
DOUBLE
|Float64
DECIMAL, NUMERIC
|Decimal
SMALLINT
|Int16
INTEGER
|Int32
BIGINT
|Int64
SERIAL
|UInt32
BIGSERIAL
|UInt64
TEXT, CHAR
|String
INTEGER
|Nullable(Int32)
ARRAY
|Array
FLOAT4
|Float32
BOOLEAN
|Bool
VARCHAR
|String
BIT
|String
BIT VARYING
|String
BYTEA
|String
NUMERIC
|Decimal
GEOGRAPHY
|Point, Ring, Polygon, MultiPolygon
GEOMETRY
|Point, Ring, Polygon, MultiPolygon
INET
|IPv4, IPv6
MACADDR
|String
CIDR
|String
HSTORE
|Map(K, V), Map(K,Variant)
UUID
|UUID
ARRAY<T>
|ARRAY(T)
JSON*
|String, Variant, Nested, Tuple
JSONB
|String
* Production support for JSON in ClickHouse is under development. Currently users can either map JSON as String, and use JSON functions, or map the JSON directly to Tuples and Nested if the structure is predictable. Read more about JSON here.