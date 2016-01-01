pg_clickhouse Reference Documentation
Description
pg_clickhouse is a PostgreSQL extension that enables remote query execution on ClickHouse databases, including a foreign data wrapper. It supports PostgreSQL 13 and higher and ClickHouse 23 and higher.
Getting Started
The simplest way to try pg_clickhouse is the Docker image, which contains the standard PostgreSQL Docker image with the pg_clickhouse extension:
See the tutorial to get started importing ClickHouse tables and pushing down queries.
Usage
Versioning Policy
pg_clickhouse adheres to Semantic Versioning for its public releases.
- The major version increments for API changes
- The minor version increments for backward compatible SQL changes
- The patch version increments for binary-only changes
Once installed, PostgreSQL tracks two variations of the version:
- The library version (defined by
PG_MODULE_MAGICon PostgreSQL 18 and higher) includes the full semantic version, visible in the output of the
pg_get_loaded_modules()function.
- The extension version (defined in the control file) includes only the
major and minor versions, visible in the
pg_catalog.pg_extensiontable, the output of the
pg_available_extension_versions()function, and
\dx pg_clickhouse.
In practice this means that a release that increments the patch version, e.g.
from
v0.1.0 to
v0.1.1, benefits all databases that have loaded
v0.1 and
do not need to run
ALTER EXTENSION to benefit from the upgrade.
A release that increments the minor or major versions, on the other hand, will
be accompanied by SQL upgrade scrips, and all existing database that contain
the extension must run
ALTER EXTENSION pg_clickhouse UPDATE to benefit from
the upgrade.
SQL Reference
The following SQL expressions use pg_clickhouse.
CREATE EXTENSION
Use CREATE EXTENSION to add pg_clickhouse to a database:
Use
WITH SCHEMA to install it into a specific schema (recommended):
ALTER EXTENSION
Use ALTER EXTENSION to change pg_clickhouse. Examples:
-
After installing a new release of pg_clickhouse, use the
UPDATEclause:
-
Use
SET SCHEMAto move the extension to a new schema:
DROP EXTENSION
Use DROP EXTENSION to remove pg_clickhouse from a database:
This command fails if there are any objects that depend on pg_clickhouse. Use
the
CASCADE clause to drop them, too:
CREATE SERVER
Use CREATE SERVER to create a foreign server that connects to a ClickHouse server. Example:
The supported options are:
driver: The ClickHouse connection driver to use, either "binary" or "http". Required.
dbname: The ClickHouse database to use upon connecting. Defaults to "default".
host: The host name of the ClickHouse server. Defaults to "localhost";
port: The port to connect to on the ClickHouse server. Defaults as follows:
- 9440 if
driveris "binary" and
hostis a ClickHouse Cloud host
- 9004 if
driveris "binary" and
hostis not a ClickHouse Cloud host
- 8443 if
driveris "http" and
hostis a ClickHouse Cloud host
- 8123 if
driveris "http" and
hostis not a ClickHouse Cloud host
- 9440 if
ALTER SERVER
Use ALTER SERVER to change a foreign server. Example:
The options are the same as for CREATE SERVER.
DROP SERVER
Use DROP SERVER to remove a foreign server:
This command fails if any other objects depend on the server. Use
CASCADE to
also drop those dependencies:
CREATE USER MAPPING
Use CREATE USER MAPPING to map a PostgreSQL user to a ClickHouse user. For
example, to map the current PostgreSQL user to the remote ClickHouse user when
connecting with the
taxi_srv foreign server:
The The supported options are:
user: The name of the ClickHouse user. Defaults to "default".
password: The password of the ClickHouse user.
ALTER USER MAPPING
Use ALTER USER MAPPING to change the definition of a user mapping:
The options are the same as for CREATE USER MAPPING.
DROP USER MAPPING
Use DROP USER MAPPING to remove a user mapping:
IMPORT FOREIGN SCHEMA
Use IMPORT FOREIGN SCHEMA to import all the tables defines in a ClickHouse database as foreign tables into a PostgreSQL schema:
Use
LIMIT TO to limit the import to specific tables:
Use
EXCEPT to exclude tables:
pg_clickhouse will fetch a list of all the tables in the specified ClickHouse database ("demo" in the above examples), fetch column definitions for each, and execute CREATE FOREIGN TABLE commands to create the foreign tables. Columns will be defined using the supported data types and, were detectible, the options supported by CREATE FOREIGN TABLE.
CREATE FOREIGN TABLE
Use IMPORT FOREIGN SCHEMA to create a foreign table that can query data from a ClickHouse database:
The supported table options are:
database: The name of the remote database. Defaults to the database defined for the foreign server.
table_name: The name of the remote table. Default to the name specified for the foreign table.
engine: The table engine used by the ClickHouse table. For
CollapsingMergeTree()and
AggregatingMergeTree(), pg_clickhouse automatically applies the parameters to function expressions executed on the table.
Use the data type appropriate for the remote ClickHouse data type of each column. For AggregateFunction Type and SimpleAggregateFunction Type columns, map the data type to the ClickHouse type passed to the function and specify the name of the aggregate function via the appropriate column option:
AggregateFunction: The name of the aggregate function applied to an AggregateFunction Type column
SimpleAggregateFunction: The name of the aggregate function applied to an SimpleAggregateFunction Type column
Example:
(aggregatefunction 'sum')
For columns with the
AggregateFunction function, pg_clickhouse will
automatically append
Merge to an aggregate function evaluating the column.
ALTER FOREIGN TABLE
Use [ALTER FOREIGN TABLE] to change the definition of a foreign table:
The supported table and column options are the same as for [CREATE FOREIGN TABLE].
DROP FOREIGN TABLE
Use [DROP FOREIGN TABLE] to remove a foreign table:
This command fails if there are any objects that depend on the foreign table.
Use the
CASCADE clause to drop them, too:
Function and Operator Reference
Data Types
pg_clickhouse maps the following ClickHouse data types to PostgreSQL data types:
|ClickHouse
|PostgreSQL
|Notes
|Bool
|boolean
|Date
|date
|DateTime
|timestamp
|Decimal
|numeric
|Float32
|real
|Float64
|double precision
|IPv4
|inet
|IPv6
|inet
|Int16
|smallint
|Int32
|integer
|Int64
|bigint
|Int8
|smallint
|JSON
|jsonb
|HTTP engine only
|String
|text
|UInt16
|integer
|UInt32
|bigint
|UInt64
|bigint
|Errors on values > BIGINT max
|UInt8
|smallint
|UUID
|uuid
Functions
These functions provide the interface to query a ClickHouse database.
clickhouse_raw_query
Connect to a ClickHouse service via its HTTP interface, execute a single
query, and disconnect. The optional second argument specifies a connection
string that defaults to
host=localhost port=8123. The supported connection
parameters are:
host: The host to connect to; required.
port: The HTTP port to connect to; defaults to
8123unless
hostis a ClickHouse Cloud host, in which case it defaults to
8443
dbname: The name of the database to connect to.
username: The username to connect as; defaults to
default
password: The password to use to authenticate; defaults to no password
Useful for queries that return no records, but queries that do return values will be returned as a single text value:
Pushdown Functions
All PostgreSQL builtin functions used in conditionals (
HAVING and
WHERE
clauses) to query ClickHouse foreign tables automatically push down to
ClickHouse with the same names and signatures. However, some have different
names or signatures and must be mapped to their equivalents.
pg_clickhouse
maps the following functions:
date_part:
date_part('day'): toDayOfMonth
date_part('doy'): toDayOfYear
date_part('dow'): toDayOfWeek
date_part('year'): toYear
date_part('month'): toMonth
date_part('hour'): toHour
date_part('minute'): toMinute
date_part('second'): toSecond
date_part('quarter'): toQuarter
date_part('isoyear'): toISOYear
date_part('week'): toISOYear
date_part('epoch'): toISOYear
-
date_trunc:
date_trunc('week'): toMonday
date_trunc('second'): toStartOfSecond
date_trunc('minute'): toStartOfMinute
date_trunc('hour'): toStartOfHour
date_trunc('day'): toStartOfDay
date_trunc('month'): toStartOfMonth
date_trunc('quarter'): toStartOfQuarter
date_trunc('year'): toStartOfYear
-
array_position: indexOf
btrim: trimBoth
strpos: position
regexp_like: match
Custom Functions
These custom functions created by
pg_clickhouse provide foreign query
pushdown for select ClickHouse functions with no PostgreSQL equivalents. If
any of these functions cannot be pushed down they will raise an exception.
Pushdown Casts
pg_clickhouse pushes down casts such as
CAST(x AS bigint) for compatible
data types. For incompatible types the pushdown will fail; if
x in this
example is a ClickHouse
UInt64, ClickHouse will refuse to cast the value.
In order to push down casts to incompatible data types, pg_clickhouse provides the following functions. They raise an exception in PostgreSQL if they are not pushed down.
Pushdown Aggregates
These PostgreSQL aggregate functions pushdown to ClickHouse.
Custom Aggregates
These custom aggregate functions created by
pg_clickhouse provide foreign
query pushdown for select ClickHouse aggregate functions with no PostgreSQL
equivalents. If any of these functions cannot be pushed down they will raise
an exception.
Pushdown Ordered Set Aggregates
These ordered-set aggregate functions map to ClickHouse Parametric
aggregate functions by passing their direct argument as a parameter and
their
ORDER BY expressions as arguments. For example, this PostgreSQL query:
Maps to this ClickHouse query:
Note that the non-default
ORDER BY suffixes
DESC and
NULLS FIRST
are not supported and will raise an error.
percentile_cont(double): quantile
quantile(double): quantile
quantileExact(double): quantileExact
Session Settings
Set the
pg_clickhouse.session_settings runtime parameter to configure
ClickHouse settings to be set on subsequent queries. Example:
The default is
join_use_nulls 1. Set it to an empty string to fall back on
the ClickHouse server's settings.
The syntax is a comma-delimited list of key/value pairs separated by one or more spaces. Keys must correspond to ClickHouse settings. Escape spaces, commas, and backslashes in values with a backslash:
Or use single quoted values to avoid escaping spaces and commas; consider using dollar quoting to avoid the need to double-quote:
If you care about legibility and need to set many settings, use multiple lines, for example:
pg_clickhouse does not validate the settings, but passes them on to ClickHouse for every query. It thus supports all settings for each ClickHouse version.
Note that pg_clickhouse must be loaded before setting
pg_clickhouse.session_settings; either use library preloading or simply
use one of the objects in the extension to ensure it loads.
Authors
Copyright
-
Copyright (c) 2025, ClickHouse
-
Portions Copyright (c) 2023-2025, Ildus Kurbangaliev
-
Portions Copyright (c) 2019-2023, Adjust GmbH
-
Portions Copyright (c) 2012-2019, PostgreSQL Global Development Group
"PostgreSQL Docs: Shared Library Preloading