pg_clickhouse Reference Documentation

pg_clickhouse is a PostgreSQL extension that enables remote query execution on ClickHouse databases, including a foreign data wrapper. It supports PostgreSQL 13 and higher and ClickHouse 23 and higher.

The simplest way to try pg_clickhouse is the Docker image, which contains the standard PostgreSQL Docker image with the pg_clickhouse extension:

docker run --name pg_clickhouse -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=my_pass \ -d ghcr.io/clickhouse/pg_clickhouse:18 docker exec -it pg_clickhouse psql -U postgres

See the tutorial to get started importing ClickHouse tables and pushing down queries.

CREATE EXTENSION pg_clickhouse; CREATE SERVER taxi_srv FOREIGN DATA WRAPPER clickhouse_fdw OPTIONS(driver 'binary', host 'localhost', dbname 'taxi'); CREATE USER MAPPING FOR CURRENT_USER SERVER taxi_srv OPTIONS (user 'default'); CREATE SCHEMA taxi; IMPORT FOREIGN SCHEMA taxi FROM SERVER taxi_srv INTO taxi;

pg_clickhouse adheres to Semantic Versioning for its public releases.

The major version increments for API changes

The minor version increments for backward compatible SQL changes

The patch version increments for binary-only changes

Once installed, PostgreSQL tracks two variations of the version:

The library version (defined by PG_MODULE_MAGIC on PostgreSQL 18 and higher) includes the full semantic version, visible in the output of the pg_get_loaded_modules() function.

on PostgreSQL 18 and higher) includes the full semantic version, visible in the output of the function. The extension version (defined in the control file) includes only the major and minor versions, visible in the pg_catalog.pg_extension table, the output of the pg_available_extension_versions() function, and \dx pg_clickhouse .

In practice this means that a release that increments the patch version, e.g. from v0.1.0 to v0.1.1 , benefits all databases that have loaded v0.1 and do not need to run ALTER EXTENSION to benefit from the upgrade.

A release that increments the minor or major versions, on the other hand, will be accompanied by SQL upgrade scrips, and all existing database that contain the extension must run ALTER EXTENSION pg_clickhouse UPDATE to benefit from the upgrade.

The following SQL expressions use pg_clickhouse.

Use CREATE EXTENSION to add pg_clickhouse to a database:

CREATE EXTENSION pg_clickhouse;

Use WITH SCHEMA to install it into a specific schema (recommended):

CREATE SCHEMA ch; CREATE EXTENSION pg_clickhouse WITH SCHEMA ch;

Use ALTER EXTENSION to change pg_clickhouse. Examples:

After installing a new release of pg_clickhouse, use the UPDATE clause: ALTER EXTENSION pg_clickhouse UPDATE;

Use SET SCHEMA to move the extension to a new schema: CREATE SCHEMA ch; ALTER EXTENSION pg_clickhouse SET SCHEMA ch;

Use DROP EXTENSION to remove pg_clickhouse from a database:

DROP EXTENSION pg_clickhouse;

This command fails if there are any objects that depend on pg_clickhouse. Use the CASCADE clause to drop them, too:

DROP EXTENSION pg_clickhouse CASCADE;

Use CREATE SERVER to create a foreign server that connects to a ClickHouse server. Example:

CREATE SERVER taxi_srv FOREIGN DATA WRAPPER clickhouse_fdw OPTIONS(driver 'binary', host 'localhost', dbname 'taxi');

The supported options are:

driver : The ClickHouse connection driver to use, either "binary" or "http". Required.

: The ClickHouse connection driver to use, either "binary" or "http". dbname : The ClickHouse database to use upon connecting. Defaults to "default".

: The ClickHouse database to use upon connecting. Defaults to "default". host : The host name of the ClickHouse server. Defaults to "localhost";

: The host name of the ClickHouse server. Defaults to "localhost"; port : The port to connect to on the ClickHouse server. Defaults as follows: 9440 if driver is "binary" and host is a ClickHouse Cloud host 9004 if driver is "binary" and host is not a ClickHouse Cloud host 8443 if driver is "http" and host is a ClickHouse Cloud host 8123 if driver is "http" and host is not a ClickHouse Cloud host

: The port to connect to on the ClickHouse server. Defaults as follows:

Use ALTER SERVER to change a foreign server. Example:

ALTER SERVER taxi_srv OPTIONS (SET driver 'http');

The options are the same as for CREATE SERVER.

Use DROP SERVER to remove a foreign server:

DROP SERVER taxi_srv;

This command fails if any other objects depend on the server. Use CASCADE to also drop those dependencies:

DROP SERVER taxi_srv CASCADE;

Use CREATE USER MAPPING to map a PostgreSQL user to a ClickHouse user. For example, to map the current PostgreSQL user to the remote ClickHouse user when connecting with the taxi_srv foreign server:

CREATE USER MAPPING FOR CURRENT_USER SERVER taxi_srv OPTIONS (user 'demo');

The supported options are:

user : The name of the ClickHouse user. Defaults to "default".

: The name of the ClickHouse user. Defaults to "default". password : The password of the ClickHouse user.

Use ALTER USER MAPPING to change the definition of a user mapping:

ALTER USER MAPPING FOR CURRENT_USER SERVER taxi_srv OPTIONS (SET user 'default');

The options are the same as for CREATE USER MAPPING.

Use DROP USER MAPPING to remove a user mapping:

DROP USER MAPPING FOR CURRENT_USER SERVER taxi_srv;

Use IMPORT FOREIGN SCHEMA to import all the tables defines in a ClickHouse database as foreign tables into a PostgreSQL schema:

CREATE SCHEMA taxi; IMPORT FOREIGN SCHEMA demo FROM SERVER taxi_srv INTO taxi;

Use LIMIT TO to limit the import to specific tables:

IMPORT FOREIGN SCHEMA demo LIMIT TO (trips) FROM SERVER taxi_srv INTO taxi;

Use EXCEPT to exclude tables:

IMPORT FOREIGN SCHEMA demo EXCEPT (users) FROM SERVER taxi_srv INTO taxi;

pg_clickhouse will fetch a list of all the tables in the specified ClickHouse database ("demo" in the above examples), fetch column definitions for each, and execute CREATE FOREIGN TABLE commands to create the foreign tables. Columns will be defined using the supported data types and, were detectible, the options supported by CREATE FOREIGN TABLE.

Use IMPORT FOREIGN SCHEMA to create a foreign table that can query data from a ClickHouse database:

CREATE FOREIGN TABLE uact ( user_id bigint NOT NULL, page_views int, duration smallint, sign smallint ) SERVER taxi_srv OPTIONS( table_name 'uact' engine 'CollapsingMergeTree' );

The supported table options are:

database : The name of the remote database. Defaults to the database defined for the foreign server.

: The name of the remote database. Defaults to the database defined for the foreign server. table_name : The name of the remote table. Default to the name specified for the foreign table.

: The name of the remote table. Default to the name specified for the foreign table. engine : The table engine used by the ClickHouse table. For CollapsingMergeTree() and AggregatingMergeTree() , pg_clickhouse automatically applies the parameters to function expressions executed on the table.

Use the data type appropriate for the remote ClickHouse data type of each column. For AggregateFunction Type and SimpleAggregateFunction Type columns, map the data type to the ClickHouse type passed to the function and specify the name of the aggregate function via the appropriate column option:

AggregateFunction : The name of the aggregate function applied to an AggregateFunction Type column

: The name of the aggregate function applied to an AggregateFunction Type column SimpleAggregateFunction : The name of the aggregate function applied to an SimpleAggregateFunction Type column

Example:

(aggregatefunction 'sum')

CREATE FOREIGN TABLE test ( column1 bigint OPTIONS(AggregateFunction 'uniq'), column2 integer OPTIONS(AggregateFunction 'anyIf'), column3 bigint OPTIONS(AggregateFunction 'quantiles(0.5, 0.9)') ) SERVER clickhouse_srv;

For columns with the AggregateFunction function, pg_clickhouse will automatically append Merge to an aggregate function evaluating the column.

Use [ALTER FOREIGN TABLE] to change the definition of a foreign table:

ALTER TABLE table ALTER COLUMN b OPTIONS (SET AggregateFunction 'count');

The supported table and column options are the same as for [CREATE FOREIGN TABLE].

Use [DROP FOREIGN TABLE] to remove a foreign table:

DROP FOREIGN TABLE uact;

This command fails if there are any objects that depend on the foreign table. Use the CASCADE clause to drop them, too:

DROP FOREIGN TABLE uact CASCADE;

pg_clickhouse maps the following ClickHouse data types to PostgreSQL data types:

ClickHouse PostgreSQL Notes Bool boolean Date date DateTime timestamp Decimal numeric Float32 real Float64 double precision IPv4 inet IPv6 inet Int16 smallint Int32 integer Int64 bigint Int8 smallint JSON jsonb HTTP engine only String text UInt16 integer UInt32 bigint UInt64 bigint Errors on values > BIGINT max UInt8 smallint UUID uuid

These functions provide the interface to query a ClickHouse database.

SELECT clickhouse_raw_query( 'CREATE TABLE t1 (x String) ENGINE = Memory', 'host=localhost port=8123' );

Connect to a ClickHouse service via its HTTP interface, execute a single query, and disconnect. The optional second argument specifies a connection string that defaults to host=localhost port=8123 . The supported connection parameters are:

host : The host to connect to; required.

: The host to connect to; required. port : The HTTP port to connect to; defaults to 8123 unless host is a ClickHouse Cloud host, in which case it defaults to 8443

: The HTTP port to connect to; defaults to unless is a ClickHouse Cloud host, in which case it defaults to dbname : The name of the database to connect to.

: The name of the database to connect to. username : The username to connect as; defaults to default

: The username to connect as; defaults to password : The password to use to authenticate; defaults to no password

Useful for queries that return no records, but queries that do return values will be returned as a single text value:

SELECT clickhouse_raw_query( 'SELECT schema_name, schema_owner from information_schema.schemata', 'host=localhost port=8123' );

clickhouse_raw_query --------------------------------- INFORMATION_SCHEMA default+ default default + git default + information_schema default+ system default + (1 row)

All PostgreSQL builtin functions used in conditionals ( HAVING and WHERE clauses) to query ClickHouse foreign tables automatically push down to ClickHouse with the same names and signatures. However, some have different names or signatures and must be mapped to their equivalents. pg_clickhouse maps the following functions:

date_part : date_part('day') : toDayOfMonth date_part('doy') : toDayOfYear date_part('dow') : toDayOfWeek date_part('year') : toYear date_part('month') : toMonth date_part('hour') : toHour date_part('minute') : toMinute date_part('second') : toSecond date_part('quarter') : toQuarter date_part('isoyear') : toISOYear date_part('week') : toISOYear date_part('epoch') : toISOYear

: date_trunc : date_trunc('week') : toMonday date_trunc('second') : toStartOfSecond date_trunc('minute') : toStartOfMinute date_trunc('hour') : toStartOfHour date_trunc('day') : toStartOfDay date_trunc('month') : toStartOfMonth date_trunc('quarter') : toStartOfQuarter date_trunc('year') : toStartOfYear

: array_position : indexOf

: indexOf btrim : trimBoth

: trimBoth strpos : position

: position regexp_like : match

These custom functions created by pg_clickhouse provide foreign query pushdown for select ClickHouse functions with no PostgreSQL equivalents. If any of these functions cannot be pushed down they will raise an exception.

pg_clickhouse pushes down casts such as CAST(x AS bigint) for compatible data types. For incompatible types the pushdown will fail; if x in this example is a ClickHouse UInt64 , ClickHouse will refuse to cast the value.

In order to push down casts to incompatible data types, pg_clickhouse provides the following functions. They raise an exception in PostgreSQL if they are not pushed down.

These PostgreSQL aggregate functions pushdown to ClickHouse.

These custom aggregate functions created by pg_clickhouse provide foreign query pushdown for select ClickHouse aggregate functions with no PostgreSQL equivalents. If any of these functions cannot be pushed down they will raise an exception.

These ordered-set aggregate functions map to ClickHouse Parametric aggregate functions by passing their direct argument as a parameter and their ORDER BY expressions as arguments. For example, this PostgreSQL query:

SELECT percentile_cont(0.25) WITHIN GROUP (ORDER BY a) FROM t1;

Maps to this ClickHouse query:

SELECT quantile(0.25)(a) FROM t1;

Note that the non-default ORDER BY suffixes DESC and NULLS FIRST are not supported and will raise an error.

Set the pg_clickhouse.session_settings runtime parameter to configure ClickHouse settings to be set on subsequent queries. Example:

SET pg_clickhouse.session_settings = 'join_use_nulls 1, final 1';

The default is join_use_nulls 1 . Set it to an empty string to fall back on the ClickHouse server's settings.

SET pg_clickhouse.session_settings = '';

The syntax is a comma-delimited list of key/value pairs separated by one or more spaces. Keys must correspond to ClickHouse settings. Escape spaces, commas, and backslashes in values with a backslash:

SET pg_clickhouse.session_settings = 'join_algorithm grace_hash\,hash';

Or use single quoted values to avoid escaping spaces and commas; consider using dollar quoting to avoid the need to double-quote:

SET pg_clickhouse.session_settings = $$join_algorithm 'grace_hash,hash'$$;

If you care about legibility and need to set many settings, use multiple lines, for example:

SET pg_clickhouse.session_settings TO $$ connect_timeout 2, count_distinct_implementation uniq, final 1, group_by_use_nulls 1, join_algorithm 'prefer_partial_merge', join_use_nulls 1, log_queries_min_type QUERY_FINISH, max_block_size 32768, max_execution_time 45, max_result_rows 1024, metrics_perf_events_list 'this,that', network_compression_method ZSTD, poll_interval 5, totals_mode after_having_auto $$;

pg_clickhouse does not validate the settings, but passes them on to ClickHouse for every query. It thus supports all settings for each ClickHouse version.

Note that pg_clickhouse must be loaded before setting pg_clickhouse.session_settings ; either use library preloading or simply use one of the objects in the extension to ensure it loads.