pg_clickhouse
Introduction
pg_clickhouse, an open-source PostgreSQL extension, runs analytics queries on ClickHouse right from PostgreSQL without rewriting any SQL. It supports PostgreSQL 13 and later and ClickHouse v23 and later.
Once ClickPipes starts syncing data ClickHouse, use pg_clickhouse to quickly and easily import foreign tables into a PostgreSQL schema. Then run your existing PostgreSQL queries to against those tables, preserving your existing code base while pushing execution down to ClickHouse.
Getting Started
The simplest way to try pg_clickhouse is the Docker image, which contains the standard PostgreSQL Docker image with the pg_clickhouse extension:
See the tutorial to get started importing ClickHouse tables and pushing down queries.
Test Case: TPC-H
This table compares TPC-H query performance between regular PostgreSQL tables and pg_clickhouse connected to ClickHouse, both loaded at scaling factor 1; ✅ indicates full pushdown, while a dash indicates a query cancellation after 1m. All tests run on a MacBook Pro M4 Max with 36 GB of memory.
|Query
|Pushdown
|pg_clickhouse
|PostgreSQL
|Query 1
|✅
|73ms
|4478ms
|Query 2
|-
|560ms
|Query 3
|✅
|74ms
|1454ms
|Query 4
|✅
|67ms
|650ms
|Query 5
|✅
|104ms
|452ms
|Query 6
|✅
|42ms
|740ms
|Query 7
|✅
|83ms
|633ms
|Query 8
|✅
|114ms
|320ms
|Query 9
|✅
|136ms
|3028ms
|Query 10
|✅
|10ms
|6ms
|Query 11
|✅
|78ms
|213ms
|Query 12
|✅
|37ms
|1101ms
|Query 13
|1242ms
|967ms
|Query 14
|✅
|51ms
|193ms
|Query 15
|522ms
|1095ms
|Query 16
|1797ms
|492ms
|Query 17
|9ms
|1802ms
|Query 18
|10ms
|6185ms
|Query 19
|532ms
|64ms
|Query 20
|4595ms
|473ms
|Query 21
|1702ms
|1334ms
|Query 22
|268ms
|257ms
Compile From Source
General Unix
The PostgreSQL and curl development packages include
pg_config and
curl-config in the path, so you should be able to just run
make (or
gmake), then
make install, then in your database
CREATE EXTENSION http.
Debian / Ubuntu / APT
See PostgreSQL Apt for details on pulling from the PostgreSQL Apt repository.
RedHat / CentOS / Yum
See PostgreSQL Yum for details on pulling from the PostgreSQL Yum repository.
Install From PGXN
With the above dependencies satisfied use the PGXN client (available as
Homebrew, Apt and Yum packages named
pgxnclient) to download, compile,
and install
pg_clickhouse:
Compile and Install
To build and install the ClickHouse library and
pg_clickhouse, run:
If your host has several PostgreSQL installations, you might need to specify
the appropriate version of
pg_config:
If
curl-config is not in the path on you host, you can specify the path
explicitly:
If you encounter an error such as:
You need to use GNU make, which may well be installed on your system as
gmake:
If you encounter an error such as:
Be sure that you have
pg_config installed and in your path. If you used a
package management system such as RPM to install PostgreSQL, be sure that the
-devel package is also installed. If necessary tell the build process where
to find it:
To install the extension in a custom prefix on PostgreSQL 18 or later, pass
the
prefix argument to
install (but no other
make targets):
Then ensure that the prefix is included in the following
postgresql.conf
parameters:
Testing
To run the test suite, once the extension has been installed, run
If you encounter an error such as:
You need to run the test suite using a super user, such as the default "postgres" super user:
Loading
Once
pg_clickhouse is installed, you can add it to a database by connecting
as a super user and running:
If you want to install
pg_clickhouse and all of its supporting objects into
a specific schema, use the
SCHEMA clause to specify the schema, like so:
Dependencies
The
pg_clickhouse extension requires PostgreSQL 13 or higher, libcurl,
libuuid. Building the extension requires a C and C++ compiler, libSSL, GNU
make, and CMake.
Road Map
Our top focus is finishing pushdown coverage for analytic workloads before adding DML features. Our road map:
- Get the remaining 10 un-pushed-down TPC-H queries optimally planned
- Test and fix pushdown for the ClickBench queries
- Support transparent pushdown of all PostgreSQL aggregate functions
- Support transparent pushdown of all PostgreSQL functions
- Allow server-level and session-level ClickHouse settings via CREATE SERVER and GUCs
- Support all ClickHouse data types
- Support lightweight DELETEs and UPDATEs
- Support batch insertion via COPY
- Add a function to execute an arbitrary ClickHouse query and return its results as a tables
- Add support for pushdown of UNION queries when they all query the remote database
Authors
Copyright
- Copyright (c) 2025, ClickHouse
- Portions Copyright (c) 2023-2025, Ildus Kurbangaliev
- Portions Copyright (c) 2019-2023, Adjust GmbH
- Portions Copyright (c) 2012-2019, PostgreSQL Global Development Group