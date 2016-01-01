Omni
Omni can connect to ClickHouse Cloud or on-premise deployment via the official ClickHouse data source.
1. Gather your connection details
To connect to ClickHouse with HTTP(S) you need this information:
-
The HOST and PORT: typically, the port is 8443 when using TLS or 8123 when not using TLS.
-
The DATABASE NAME: out of the box, there is a database named
default, use the name of the database that you want to connect to.
-
The USERNAME and PASSWORD: out of the box, the username is
default. Use the username appropriate for your use case.
The details for your ClickHouse Cloud service are available in the ClickHouse Cloud console. Select the service that you will connect to and click Connect:
Choose HTTPS, and the details are available in an example
curl command.
If you are using self-managed ClickHouse, the connection details are set by your ClickHouse administrator.
2. Create a ClickHouse data source
Navigate to Admin -> Connections and click the "Add Connection" button in the top right corner.
Select
ClickHouse. Enter your credentials in the form.
Now you should can query and visualize data from ClickHouse in Omni.