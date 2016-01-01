Omni

Omni can connect to ClickHouse Cloud or on-premise deployment via the official ClickHouse data source.

To connect to ClickHouse with HTTP(S) you need this information:

The HOST and PORT: typically, the port is 8443 when using TLS or 8123 when not using TLS.

The DATABASE NAME: out of the box, there is a database named default , use the name of the database that you want to connect to.

The USERNAME and PASSWORD: out of the box, the username is default . Use the username appropriate for your use case.

The details for your ClickHouse Cloud service are available in the ClickHouse Cloud console. Select the service that you will connect to and click Connect:

Choose HTTPS, and the details are available in an example curl command.

If you are using self-managed ClickHouse, the connection details are set by your ClickHouse administrator.

Navigate to Admin -> Connections and click the "Add Connection" button in the top right corner.

Select ClickHouse . Enter your credentials in the form.

Now you should can query and visualize data from ClickHouse in Omni.