Integrating MySQL with ClickHouse
This page covers using the
MySQL table engine, for reading from a MySQL table
Connecting ClickHouse to MySQL using the MySQL Table Engine
The
MySQL table engine allows you to connect ClickHouse to MySQL. SELECT and INSERT statements can be made in either ClickHouse or in the MySQL table. This article illustrates the basic methods of how to use the
MySQL table engine.
1. Configure MySQL
- Create a database in MySQL:
- Create a table:
- Insert sample rows:
- Create a user to connect from ClickHouse:
- Grant privileges as needed. (For demonstration purposes, the
mysql_clickhouseuser is granted admin privileges.)
If you are using this feature in ClickHouse Cloud, you may need the to allow the ClickHouse Cloud IP addresses to access your MySQL instance. Check the ClickHouse Cloud Endpoints API for egress traffic details.
2. Define a Table in ClickHouse
- Now let's create a ClickHouse table that uses the
MySQLtable engine:
The minimum parameters are:
|parameter
|Description
|example
|host
|hostname or IP
|mysql-host.domain.com
|database
|mysql database name
|db1
|table
|mysql table name
|table1
|user
|username to connect to mysql
|mysql_clickhouse
|password
|password to connect to mysql
|Password123!
View the MySQL table engine doc page for a complete list of parameters.
3. Test the Integration
- In MySQL, insert a sample row:
- Notice the existing rows from the MySQL table are in the ClickHouse table, along with the new row you just added:
You should see 4 rows:
- Let's add a row to the ClickHouse table:
- Notice the new row appears in MySQL:
You should see the new row:
Summary
The
MySQL table engine allows you to connect ClickHouse to MySQL to exchange data back and forth. For more details, be sure to check out the documentation page for the MySQL table engine.