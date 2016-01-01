Upload a CSV File

You can upload a CSV or TSV file that contains a header row with the column names, and ClickHouse will preprocess a batch of rows to infer the data types of the columns, then insert the rows into a new table.

Start by going to the Details page of your ClickHouse Cloud service:

Select Load data from the Actions dropdown menu:

Click the File upload button on the Datasources page and select the file you want to upload in the dialog window that appears. Click Open to proceed ( Example below is on macOS, other operating systems may vary).

ClickHouse shows you the data types that it inferred.

Enter a new table name to insert the data into, then click the Import to ClickHouse button.