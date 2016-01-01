Migrating Data into ClickHouse

There are several options for migrating data into ClickHouse Cloud, depending on where your data resides now:

Self-managed to Cloud: use the remoteSecure function to transfer data

function to transfer data Another DBMS: use the [clickhouse-local] ETL tool along with the appropriate ClickHouse table function for your current DBMS

Anywhere!: use one of the many popular ETL/ELT tools that connect to all kinds of different data sources

Object Storage: easily insert data from S3 into ClickHouse

In the example Migrate from Redshift, we present three different ways to migrate data to ClickHouse.