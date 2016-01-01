Migrating Data into ClickHouse
There are several options for migrating data into ClickHouse Cloud, depending on where your data resides now:
- Self-managed to Cloud: use the
remoteSecurefunction to transfer data
- Another DBMS: use the [clickhouse-local] ETL tool along with the appropriate ClickHouse table function for your current DBMS
- Anywhere!: use one of the many popular ETL/ELT tools that connect to all kinds of different data sources
- Object Storage: easily insert data from S3 into ClickHouse
In the example Migrate from Redshift, we present three different ways to migrate data to ClickHouse.