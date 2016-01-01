Move data from Cloud Object Storage to ClickHouse Cloud

If you use a Cloud Object Storage as a data lake and wish to import this data into ClickHouse Cloud, or if your current database system is able to directly offload data into a Cloud Object Storage, then you can use one of the table functions for migrating data stored in Cloud Object Storage into a ClickHouse Cloud table:

s3 or s3Cluster

gcs

azureBlobStorage

If your current database system is not able to directly offload data into a Cloud Object Storage, you could use a third-party ETL/ELT tool or clickhouse-local for moving data from you current database system to Cloud Object Storage, in order to migrate that data in a second step into a ClickHouse Cloud table.

Although this is a two steps process (offload data into a Cloud Object Storage, then load into ClickHouse), the advantage is that this scales to petabytes thanks to a solid ClickHouse Cloud support of highly-parallel reads from Cloud Object Storage. Also you can leverage sophisticated and compressed formats like Parquet.

There is a blog article with concrete code examples showing how you can get data into ClickHouse Cloud using S3.