Migrating To Cloud
This section of the docs explores how you can migrate from ClickHouse to ClickHouse Cloud. Take a look at the pages below for further information.
|Page
|Description
|Overview
|Provides an overview of the available ways to migrate from ClickHouse to ClickHouse Cloud
|Migrating to ClickHouse using clickhouse-local
|Learn how to migrate to ClickHouse using clickhouse-local.
|ClickHouse to ClickHouse Cloud
|This guide will show how to migrate from a self-managed ClickHouse server to ClickHouse Cloud, and also how to migrate between ClickHouse Cloud services.
|Using a 3rd-party ETL Tool
|Learn more about the popular ETL and ELT tools for moving data from an external data source into ClickHouse.
|Object Storage to ClickHouse Cloud
|Learn how to use various table functions to import data from Cloud Object Storage into ClickHouse Cloud.
|Upload a CSV File
|Learn how to upload data to ClickHouse Cloud using a CSV or TSV file.
|Migrating From Rockset
|Learn how to migrate from Rockset to ClickHouse Cloud.