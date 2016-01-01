Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

Migrating To Cloud

This section of the docs explores how you can migrate from ClickHouse to ClickHouse Cloud. Take a look at the pages below for further information.

PageDescription
OverviewProvides an overview of the available ways to migrate from ClickHouse to ClickHouse Cloud
Migrating to ClickHouse using clickhouse-localLearn how to migrate to ClickHouse using clickhouse-local.
ClickHouse to ClickHouse CloudThis guide will show how to migrate from a self-managed ClickHouse server to ClickHouse Cloud, and also how to migrate between ClickHouse Cloud services.
Using a 3rd-party ETL ToolLearn more about the popular ETL and ELT tools for moving data from an external data source into ClickHouse.
Object Storage to ClickHouse CloudLearn how to use various table functions to import data from Cloud Object Storage into ClickHouse Cloud.
Upload a CSV FileLearn how to upload data to ClickHouse Cloud using a CSV or TSV file.
Migrating From RocksetLearn how to migrate from Rockset to ClickHouse Cloud.