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Connecting Middleware to ClickHouse

Partner Integration

Middleware is a cloud observability platform for monitoring infrastructure, logs, and application performance.

You can connect ClickHouse with Middleware to collect and visualize database telemetry as part of your broader monitoring workflows.

Prerequisites

  • A running ClickHouse service (Cloud or self-managed)
  • Access to your ClickHouse host, port, username, and password
  • A Middleware account

Connect ClickHouse in Middleware

  1. Sign in to your Middleware account.
  2. Go to Integrations and search for ClickHouse.
  3. Choose the ClickHouse integration and enter your connection details:
    • Host
    • Port
    • Database
    • Username
    • Password
  4. Save the integration and run a connection test.

Verify data collection

After setup, confirm that ClickHouse metrics and/or logs are visible in your Middleware dashboards.

If connection validation fails, verify that:

  • ClickHouse accepts inbound connections from Middleware
  • SSL/TLS settings match your ClickHouse endpoint
  • Credentials and database permissions are correct

Additional resources