Connecting Middleware to ClickHouse

Partner Integration Partner Integration

Middleware is a cloud observability platform for monitoring infrastructure, logs, and application performance.

You can connect ClickHouse with Middleware to collect and visualize database telemetry as part of your broader monitoring workflows.

A running ClickHouse service (Cloud or self-managed)

Access to your ClickHouse host, port, username, and password

A Middleware account

Sign in to your Middleware account. Go to Integrations and search for ClickHouse. Choose the ClickHouse integration and enter your connection details: Host

Port

Database

Username

Password Save the integration and run a connection test.

After setup, confirm that ClickHouse metrics and/or logs are visible in your Middleware dashboards.

If connection validation fails, verify that: