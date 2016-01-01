Connecting Middleware to ClickHouse
Partner Integration
Middleware is a cloud observability platform for monitoring infrastructure, logs, and application performance.
You can connect ClickHouse with Middleware to collect and visualize database telemetry as part of your broader monitoring workflows.
Prerequisites
- A running ClickHouse service (Cloud or self-managed)
- Access to your ClickHouse host, port, username, and password
- A Middleware account
Connect ClickHouse in Middleware
- Sign in to your Middleware account.
- Go to Integrations and search for ClickHouse.
- Choose the ClickHouse integration and enter your connection details:
- Host
- Port
- Database
- Username
- Password
- Save the integration and run a connection test.
Verify data collection
After setup, confirm that ClickHouse metrics and/or logs are visible in your Middleware dashboards.
If connection validation fails, verify that:
- ClickHouse accepts inbound connections from Middleware
- SSL/TLS settings match your ClickHouse endpoint
- Credentials and database permissions are correct