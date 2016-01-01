Integrating Luzmo with ClickHouse

To make a connection to ClickHouse, navigate to the Connections page, select New Connection, then select the ClickHouse from the New Connection modal.

You'll be asked to provide a host, username and password:

Host : this is the host where your ClickHouse database is exposed. Note that only https is allowed here in order to securely transfer data over the wire. The structure of the host url expects: https://url-to-clickhouse-db:port/database By default, the plugin will connect to the 'default' database and the 443 port. By providing a database after the '/' you can configure which database to connect to.

: the username that will be used to connect to your ClickHouse cluster. Password: the password to connect to your ClickHouse cluster

Please refer to the examples in our developer documentation to find out how to create a connection to ClickHouse via our API.

Once you have connected your ClickHouse you can add datasets as explained here. You can select one or multiple datasets as available in your ClickHouse and link them in Luzmo to ensure they can be used together in a dashboard. Also make sure to check out this article on Preparing your data for analytics.

To find out how to add datasets using our API, please refer to this example in our developer documentation.

You can now use your datasets to build beautiful (embedded) dashboards, or even power an AI Data Analyst (Luzmo IQ) that can answer your clients' questions.