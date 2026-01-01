Working with Date, Time and Timestamp in JDBC
Date, Time and Timestamp require attention because there are several common problems related to them. The most common problem is how to handle time zones. Another problem is string representation and how to use it. Besides that, every database and driver has its own specifics and limitations.
This document aims to be a decision-making guide by describing tasks, giving implementation details and explaining problems.
Timezones
We all know that timezones are hard to handle (daylight saving time, constant offset changes). But this section is about another problem linked to timezones: how they relate to timestamp string representation.
How ClickHouse converts DateTime strings
ClickHouse uses the following rules to convert
DateTime string values:
- If a column is defined with a timezone (
DateTime64(9, ‘Asia/Tokyo’)), then the string value will be treated as a timestamp in that timezone.
2026-01-01 13:00:00will be
2026-01-01 04:00:00in
UTCtime.
- If a column has no timezone definition, then only the server timezone is used. Important: the
session_timezonesetting has no effect. So if the server timezone is
UTCand the session timezone is
America/Los_Angeles, then
2026-01-01 13:00:00will be written as
UTCtime.
- When a value is read from a column without a timezone definition, the
session_timezoneis used, or if not set, the server timezone. That is why reading timestamps as strings can be affected by
session_timezone. There is nothing wrong with this, but it should be kept in mind.
Writing timestamps across timezones
Now let’s assume we have an application running in the
us-west region with local timezone
UTC-8, and we need to write a local timestamp
2026-01-01 02:00:00 which in
UTC is
2026-01-01 10:00:00:
- Writing it as a string requires converting it to the server timezone or column timezone.
- Writing it as a language-native time structure requires the driver to know the target timezone, but:
- It is not always possible
- The driver API is not well-designed for this
- The only way is to describe what transformations will be performed so the application can compensate (or write a Unix timestamp as a number)
Java and JDBC timestamp APIs
Java and JDBC have different ways to set a timestamp:
- Use the
Timestampclass, which is really a Unix timestamp.
- When used with a
Calendarobject, it makes it possible to reinterpret the
Timestampin the calendar’s timezone.
Timestamphas an internal calendar that is not very obvious.
- When used with a
- Use the
LocalDateTimeclass, which is easy to convert to any timezone, but there is no method allowing you to pass a target timezone.
- Use the
ZonedDateTimeclass, which helps with timezone conversion when writing to a
DateTimewithout a timezone (because we know to use the server timezone).
- But writing a
ZonedDateTimeto a column with a defined timezone requires the user to compensate for the driver conversion.
- But writing a
- Use
Longto write Unix timestamp milliseconds.
- Use
Stringto do all conversions on the application side (which is not very portable).
Prefer use of
java.time.ZoneId#of(java.lang.String) when searching for a timezone by ID.
This method will throw an exception if the timezone is not found (
java.util.TimeZone#getTimeZone(java.lang.String) will silently fall back to
GMT).
The correct way to get the
Tokyo timezone is:
TimeZone.getTimeZone(ZoneId.of("Asia/Tokyo"))
Date
Dates are timezone-agnostic by nature. There are
Date and
Date32 types to store dates. Both types use a number of days since Epoch (1970-01-01).
Date uses only positive numbers of days, so its range ends on
2149-06-06.
Date32 handles negative numbers of days to cover dates before
1970-01-01, but its range is smaller (from
1900-01-01 to
2100-01-01, where 0 is
1970-01-01). ClickHouse sees
2026-01-01 as
2026-01-01 in any timezone, and there is no timezone parameter for column definitions.
Using
java.time.LocalDate
In Java, the most suitable class to represent date values is
java.time.LocalDate. The client uses this class to store the value of
Date and
Date32 columns (reading
LocalDate.ofEpochDay((long)readUnsignedShortLE())).
We recommend using
java.time.LocalDate because it is not affected by timezone transformations and is part of the modern time API.
Using
java.sql.Date
LocalDate was introduced in Java 8. Before that,
java.sql.Date was used to write/read dates. Internally this class is a wrapper around an instant (a time value representing an absolute point in time). Because of this,
toString() returns a different date depending on what timezone the JVM is in. It requires the driver to carefully construct values and requires the user to be aware of this.
Calendar-based reinterpretation
java.sql.ResultSet has a method for getting date values that accepts a
Calendar, and there is a similar method in
java.sql.PreparedStatement. This was designed to let the JDBC driver reinterpret a date value in the specified timezone. For example, the DB has value
2026-01-01 but the application wants to see this date as midnight in
Tokyo. That means the returned
java.sql.Date object will get a specific instant, and when converted to the local timezone it may be a different date because of the time difference. We can achieve the same with
LocalDate by using
java.time.LocalDate#atStartOfDay(java.time.ZoneId).
The ClickHouse JDBC driver always returns a
java.sql.Date object that points to the local date at midnight. In other words, if the date is
2026-01-01, we mean
2026-01-01 12:00 AM in the JVM timezone (the same behavior as PostgreSQL and MariaDB JDBC drivers).
Time
Time values, like Date values, are timezone-agnostic in most cases. ClickHouse does no transformations of time literal values to any timezone —
’6:30’ is the same wherever it is read.
ClickHouse Time types
Time and
Time64 were introduced in
25.6. Before that, the timestamp types
DateTime and
DateTime64 were used instead (discussed later in this guide).
Time is stored as a 32-bit integer number of seconds and is in the range
[-999:59:59, 999:59:59].
Time64 is encoded as an unsigned Decimal64 and stores different time units depending on precision. Common choices are 3 (milliseconds), 6 (microseconds), and 9 (nanoseconds). The precision value range is
[0, 9].
Java type mapping
The client reads
Time and
Time64 and stores them as
LocalDateTime. This is done to support the negative time range (
LocalTime doesn’t support it). In this case, the date part is the Epoch date
1970-01-01, so negative values will be before this date.
The main support for time types is implemented using
LocalTime (when the value is within a day) and
Duration to use the full range of values.
LocalDateTime can be used for reading only.
Using
java.sql.Time
Using
java.sql.Time is limited to the
LocalTime range. Internally,
java.sql.Time is converted to a string literal. The value may be changed by using a Calendar parameter with
PreparedStatement#setTime().
The
toTime function
toTimealways requires
Date,
DateTime, or another similar type. It does not accept strings. Related issue: https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/issues/89896
- It is aliased to
toTimeWithFixedDate.
- There is a timezone-related issue: https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/90310
Timestamp
A timestamp is a specific point in time. For example, a Unix timestamp represents any point in time as a number of seconds relative to
1970-01-01 00:00:00
UTC (a negative number of seconds represents a timestamp before Unix time, and a positive number represents one after). This representation is easy to calculate and handle if the observer is in the
UTC timezone or uses it over their local one.
ClickHouse Timestamp types
There are
DateTime (32-bit integer, resolution is always seconds) and
DateTime64 (64-bit integer, resolution depends on definition) timestamp types in ClickHouse. Values are always stored as UTC timestamps. This means that when represented as numbers, no timezone conversion is applied.
String representation and timezone behavior
String representation has complexities:
- If no timezone is specified in the column definition and a string is passed on write, it will be converted from the server timezone to a UTC timestamp number. When a value is read from such a column, it will be converted from a UTC timestamp to a literal timestamp using the server or session timezone (a similar approach is applied to timestamp literals in expressions where the timezone is not defined explicitly).
- If a timezone is specified in the column definition, then only that timezone is used in all string conversions. This contradicts the logic when no timezone is specified, so it requires a good understanding of how data is written for each column in the query.
- If a date is passed as a string in a format that includes a timezone, then a conversion function is needed. Usually
parseDateTimeBestEffortis used.
How the JDBC driver handles timestamps
In the JDBC driver, we convert timestamps to a numeric representation:
This representation solves most conversion issues with timestamp values because it sends data to the server in a unified format. However, this approach requires a small adjustment in SQL statements, but it provides the simplest and most straightforward way to write timestamps to any column.
DateTime and
DateTime64 are read and stored on the client as
java.time.ZonedDateTime, which helps convert such values to any other timezone (timezone information is preserved).
Common pitfall with
toDateTime64
The following code example looks correct but fails on the assertion:
This happens because
toDateTime64 uses the server timezone and doesn’t know about the source timezone.
Conversion tables
If a conversion pair is not mentioned in the tables below, then the conversion is not supported. For example,
Date columns cannot be read as
java.sql.Timestamp because there is no time part.
Writing values with
PreparedStatement#setObject
The following table shows how values are converted when set with
PreparedStatement#setObject(column, value):
|Class of
value
|Conversion
java.time.LocalDate
|Formatted as
YYYY-MM-DD.
java.sql.Date
|Converted with the default calendar and formatted as
LocalDate (
YYYY-MM-DD).
java.time.LocalTime
|Formatted as
HH:mm:ss.
java.time.Duration
|Formatted as
HHH:mm:ss. Value can be negative.
java.sql.Time
|Converted with the default calendar and formatted as
LocalTime (
HH:mm).
java.time.LocalDateTime
|Converted to Unix timestamp in nanoseconds and wrapped with
fromUnixTimestamp64Nano.
java.time.ZonedDateTime
|Converted to Unix timestamp in nanoseconds and wrapped with
fromUnixTimestamp64Nano.
java.sql.Timestamp
|Converted to Unix timestamp in nanoseconds and wrapped with
fromUnixTimestamp64Nano.
The type of the column should be considered unknown. It is up to the application to decide what to pass to the prepared statement.
Reading values with
ResultSet#getObject
The following table shows how values are converted when read with
ResultSet#getObject(column, class):
|ClickHouse Data Type of
column
|Value of
class
|Conversion
Date or
Date32
java.time.LocalDate
|DB value (number of days) converted to
LocalDate.
Date or
Date32
java.sql.Date
|DB value (number of days) converted to
LocalDate and then to
java.sql.Date using local timezone midnight as the time part. If a calendar is used, its timezone will be used instead of the local one. Example: DB value
1970-01-10 →
LocalDate is
1970-01-10.
Time or
Time64
java.time.LocalTime
|DB value converted to
LocalDateTime and then to
LocalTime. This works only for time within a day.
Time or
Time64
java.time.LocalDateTime
|DB value converted to
LocalDateTime.
Time or
Time64
java.sql.Time
|DB value converted to
LocalDateTime and then to
java.sql.Time using the default calendar. This works only for time within a day.
Time or
Time64
java.time.Duration
|DB value converted to
LocalDateTime and then to
Duration.
DateTime or
DateTime64
java.time.LocalDateTime
|DB value converted to
ZonedDateTime, then to
LocalDateTime.
DateTime or
DateTime64
java.time.ZonedDateTime
|DB value converted to
ZonedDateTime.
DateTime or
DateTime64
java.sql.Timestamp
|DB value converted to
ZonedDateTime, then to
java.sql.Timestamp using the default timezone.
Using Calendar-based methods
Use
ResultSet#getTime(column, calendar) and
ResultSet#getDate(column, calendar) if values were stored using
PreparedStatement#setTime(param, value, calendar) and
PreparedStatement#setDate(param, value, calendar) accordingly.