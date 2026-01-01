Working with Date, Time and Timestamp in JDBC

Date, Time and Timestamp require attention because there are several common problems related to them. The most common problem is how to handle time zones. Another problem is string representation and how to use it. Besides that, every database and driver has its own specifics and limitations.

This document aims to be a decision-making guide by describing tasks, giving implementation details and explaining problems.

We all know that timezones are hard to handle (daylight saving time, constant offset changes). But this section is about another problem linked to timezones: how they relate to timestamp string representation.

ClickHouse uses the following rules to convert DateTime string values:

If a column is defined with a timezone ( DateTime64(9, ‘Asia/Tokyo’) ), then the string value will be treated as a timestamp in that timezone. 2026-01-01 13:00:00 will be 2026-01-01 04:00:00 in UTC time.

), then the string value will be treated as a timestamp in that timezone. will be in time. If a column has no timezone definition, then only the server timezone is used. Important: the session_timezone setting has no effect. So if the server timezone is UTC and the session timezone is America/Los_Angeles , then 2026-01-01 13:00:00 will be written as UTC time.

setting has no effect. So if the server timezone is and the session timezone is , then will be written as time. When a value is read from a column without a timezone definition, the session_timezone is used, or if not set, the server timezone. That is why reading timestamps as strings can be affected by session_timezone . There is nothing wrong with this, but it should be kept in mind.

Now let’s assume we have an application running in the us-west region with local timezone UTC-8 , and we need to write a local timestamp 2026-01-01 02:00:00 which in UTC is 2026-01-01 10:00:00 :

Writing it as a string requires converting it to the server timezone or column timezone.

Writing it as a language-native time structure requires the driver to know the target timezone, but: It is not always possible The driver API is not well-designed for this The only way is to describe what transformations will be performed so the application can compensate (or write a Unix timestamp as a number)



Java and JDBC have different ways to set a timestamp:

Use the Timestamp class, which is really a Unix timestamp. When used with a Calendar object, it makes it possible to reinterpret the Timestamp in the calendar’s timezone. Timestamp has an internal calendar that is not very obvious. Use the LocalDateTime class, which is easy to convert to any timezone, but there is no method allowing you to pass a target timezone. Use the ZonedDateTime class, which helps with timezone conversion when writing to a DateTime without a timezone (because we know to use the server timezone). But writing a ZonedDateTime to a column with a defined timezone requires the user to compensate for the driver conversion. Use Long to write Unix timestamp milliseconds. Use String to do all conversions on the application side (which is not very portable).

Note Prefer use of java.time.ZoneId#of(java.lang.String) when searching for a timezone by ID. This method will throw an exception if the timezone is not found ( java.util.TimeZone#getTimeZone(java.lang.String) will silently fall back to GMT ). The correct way to get the Tokyo timezone is: TimeZone.getTimeZone(ZoneId.of("Asia/Tokyo"))

Dates are timezone-agnostic by nature. There are Date and Date32 types to store dates. Both types use a number of days since Epoch (1970-01-01). Date uses only positive numbers of days, so its range ends on 2149-06-06 . Date32 handles negative numbers of days to cover dates before 1970-01-01 , but its range is smaller (from 1900-01-01 to 2100-01-01 , where 0 is 1970-01-01 ). ClickHouse sees 2026-01-01 as 2026-01-01 in any timezone, and there is no timezone parameter for column definitions.

In Java, the most suitable class to represent date values is java.time.LocalDate . The client uses this class to store the value of Date and Date32 columns (reading LocalDate.ofEpochDay((long)readUnsignedShortLE()) ).

We recommend using java.time.LocalDate because it is not affected by timezone transformations and is part of the modern time API.

LocalDate was introduced in Java 8. Before that, java.sql.Date was used to write/read dates. Internally this class is a wrapper around an instant (a time value representing an absolute point in time). Because of this, toString() returns a different date depending on what timezone the JVM is in. It requires the driver to carefully construct values and requires the user to be aware of this.

java.sql.ResultSet has a method for getting date values that accepts a Calendar , and there is a similar method in java.sql.PreparedStatement . This was designed to let the JDBC driver reinterpret a date value in the specified timezone. For example, the DB has value 2026-01-01 but the application wants to see this date as midnight in Tokyo . That means the returned java.sql.Date object will get a specific instant, and when converted to the local timezone it may be a different date because of the time difference. We can achieve the same with LocalDate by using java.time.LocalDate#atStartOfDay(java.time.ZoneId) .

The ClickHouse JDBC driver always returns a java.sql.Date object that points to the local date at midnight. In other words, if the date is 2026-01-01 , we mean 2026-01-01 12:00 AM in the JVM timezone (the same behavior as PostgreSQL and MariaDB JDBC drivers).

Time values, like Date values, are timezone-agnostic in most cases. ClickHouse does no transformations of time literal values to any timezone — ’6:30’ is the same wherever it is read.

Time and Time64 were introduced in 25.6 . Before that, the timestamp types DateTime and DateTime64 were used instead (discussed later in this guide). Time is stored as a 32-bit integer number of seconds and is in the range [-999:59:59, 999:59:59] . Time64 is encoded as an unsigned Decimal64 and stores different time units depending on precision. Common choices are 3 (milliseconds), 6 (microseconds), and 9 (nanoseconds). The precision value range is [0, 9] .

The client reads Time and Time64 and stores them as LocalDateTime . This is done to support the negative time range ( LocalTime doesn’t support it). In this case, the date part is the Epoch date 1970-01-01 , so negative values will be before this date.

The main support for time types is implemented using LocalTime (when the value is within a day) and Duration to use the full range of values. LocalDateTime can be used for reading only.

Using java.sql.Time is limited to the LocalTime range. Internally, java.sql.Time is converted to a string literal. The value may be changed by using a Calendar parameter with PreparedStatement#setTime() .

Note toTime always requires Date , DateTime , or another similar type. It does not accept strings. Related issue: https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/issues/89896

always requires , , or another similar type. It does not accept strings. Related issue: https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/issues/89896 It is aliased to toTimeWithFixedDate .

. There is a timezone-related issue: https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/90310

A timestamp is a specific point in time. For example, a Unix timestamp represents any point in time as a number of seconds relative to 1970-01-01 00:00:00 UTC (a negative number of seconds represents a timestamp before Unix time, and a positive number represents one after). This representation is easy to calculate and handle if the observer is in the UTC timezone or uses it over their local one.

There are DateTime (32-bit integer, resolution is always seconds) and DateTime64 (64-bit integer, resolution depends on definition) timestamp types in ClickHouse. Values are always stored as UTC timestamps. This means that when represented as numbers, no timezone conversion is applied.

String representation has complexities:

If no timezone is specified in the column definition and a string is passed on write, it will be converted from the server timezone to a UTC timestamp number. When a value is read from such a column, it will be converted from a UTC timestamp to a literal timestamp using the server or session timezone (a similar approach is applied to timestamp literals in expressions where the timezone is not defined explicitly).

If a timezone is specified in the column definition, then only that timezone is used in all string conversions. This contradicts the logic when no timezone is specified, so it requires a good understanding of how data is written for each column in the query.

If a date is passed as a string in a format that includes a timezone, then a conversion function is needed. Usually parseDateTimeBestEffort is used.

In the JDBC driver, we convert timestamps to a numeric representation:

"fromUnixTimestamp64Nano(" + epochSeconds * 1_000_000_000L + nanos + ")"

This representation solves most conversion issues with timestamp values because it sends data to the server in a unified format. However, this approach requires a small adjustment in SQL statements, but it provides the simplest and most straightforward way to write timestamps to any column.

DateTime and DateTime64 are read and stored on the client as java.time.ZonedDateTime , which helps convert such values to any other timezone (timezone information is preserved).

The following code example looks correct but fails on the assertion:

String sql = "SELECT toDateTime64(?, 3)"; try (PreparedStatement stmt = conn.prepareStatement(sql)) { LocalDateTime localTs = LocalDateTime.parse("2021-01-01T01:34:56"); stmt.setObject(1, localTs); try (ResultSet rs = stmt.executeQuery()) { rs.next(); assertEquals(rs.getObject(1, LocalDateTime.class), localTs); } }

This happens because toDateTime64 uses the server timezone and doesn’t know about the source timezone.

If a conversion pair is not mentioned in the tables below, then the conversion is not supported. For example, Date columns cannot be read as java.sql.Timestamp because there is no time part.

The following table shows how values are converted when set with PreparedStatement#setObject(column, value) :

Class of value Conversion java.time.LocalDate Formatted as YYYY-MM-DD . java.sql.Date Converted with the default calendar and formatted as LocalDate ( YYYY-MM-DD ). java.time.LocalTime Formatted as HH:mm:ss . java.time.Duration Formatted as HHH:mm:ss . Value can be negative. java.sql.Time Converted with the default calendar and formatted as LocalTime ( HH:mm ). java.time.LocalDateTime Converted to Unix timestamp in nanoseconds and wrapped with fromUnixTimestamp64Nano . java.time.ZonedDateTime Converted to Unix timestamp in nanoseconds and wrapped with fromUnixTimestamp64Nano . java.sql.Timestamp Converted to Unix timestamp in nanoseconds and wrapped with fromUnixTimestamp64Nano .

Note The type of the column should be considered unknown. It is up to the application to decide what to pass to the prepared statement.

The following table shows how values are converted when read with ResultSet#getObject(column, class) :

ClickHouse Data Type of column Value of class Conversion Date or Date32 java.time.LocalDate DB value (number of days) converted to LocalDate . Date or Date32 java.sql.Date DB value (number of days) converted to LocalDate and then to java.sql.Date using local timezone midnight as the time part. If a calendar is used, its timezone will be used instead of the local one. Example: DB value 1970-01-10 → LocalDate is 1970-01-10 . Time or Time64 java.time.LocalTime DB value converted to LocalDateTime and then to LocalTime . This works only for time within a day. Time or Time64 java.time.LocalDateTime DB value converted to LocalDateTime . Time or Time64 java.sql.Time DB value converted to LocalDateTime and then to java.sql.Time using the default calendar. This works only for time within a day. Time or Time64 java.time.Duration DB value converted to LocalDateTime and then to Duration . DateTime or DateTime64 java.time.LocalDateTime DB value converted to ZonedDateTime , then to LocalDateTime . DateTime or DateTime64 java.time.ZonedDateTime DB value converted to ZonedDateTime . DateTime or DateTime64 java.sql.Timestamp DB value converted to ZonedDateTime , then to java.sql.Timestamp using the default timezone.