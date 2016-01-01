JDBC Driver

clickhouse-jdbc implements the standard JDBC interface. Being built on top of clickhouse-client, it provides additional features like custom type mapping, transaction support, and standard synchronous UPDATE and DELETE statements, etc., so that it can be easily used with legacy applications and tools.

Note Latest JDBC (0.7.2) version uses Client-V1

clickhouse-jdbc API is synchronous, and generally, it has more overheads(e.g., SQL parsing and type mapping/conversion, etc.). Consider clickhouse-client when performance is critical or if you prefer a more direct way to access ClickHouse.

OpenJDK version >= 8

Maven

Gradle (Kotlin)

Gradle

Since version 0.5.0 , we are using Apache HTTP Client that's packed the Client. Since there is not a shared version of the package, you need to add a logger as a dependency.

Maven

Gradle (Kotlin)

Gradle

Driver Class: com.clickhouse.jdbc.ClickHouseDriver

URL Syntax: jdbc:(ch|clickhouse)[:<protocol>]://endpoint1[,endpoint2,...][/<database>][?param1=value1¶m2=value2][#tag1,tag2,...] , for example:

jdbc:ch://localhost is same as jdbc:clickhouse:http://localhost:8123

is same as jdbc:ch:https://localhost is same as jdbc:clickhouse:http://localhost:8443?ssl=true&sslmode=STRICT

is same as jdbc:ch:grpc://localhost is same as jdbc:clickhouse:grpc://localhost:9100

Connection Properties:

Property Default Description continueBatchOnError false Whether to continue batch processing when error occurred createDatabaseIfNotExist false Whether to create database if it does not exist custom_http_headers comma separated custom http headers, for example: User-Agent=client1,X-Gateway-Id=123 custom_http_params comma separated custom http query parameters, for example: extremes=0,max_result_rows=100 nullAsDefault 0 0 - treat null value as is and throw exception when inserting null into non-nullable column; 1 - treat null value as is and disable null-check for inserting; 2 - replace null to default value of corresponding data type for both query and insert jdbcCompliance true Whether to support standard synchronous UPDATE/DELETE and fake transaction typeMappings Customize mapping between ClickHouse data type and Java class, which will affect result of both getColumnType() and getObject(Class<>?> ). For example: UInt128=java.lang.String,UInt256=java.lang.String wrapperObject false Whether getObject() should return java.sql.Array / java.sql.Struct for Array / Tuple.

Note: please refer to JDBC specific configuration for more.

JDBC Driver supports same data formats as client library does.

Note AggregatedFunction - ⚠️ does not support SELECT * FROM table ...

Decimal - SET output_format_decimal_trailing_zeros=1 in 21.9+ for consistency

in 21.9+ for consistency Enum - can be treated as both string and integer

UInt64 - mapped to long (in client-v1)

Note Use PreparedStatement instead of Statement

It's easier to use but slower performance compare to input function (see below):

An option with great performance characteristics:

input function doc whenever possible

This option is recommended only for small inserts because it would require a long SQL expression (that will be parsed on client side and it will consume CPU & Memory):

Please to use java.time.LocalDateTime or java.time.OffsetDateTime instead of java.sql.Timestamp , and java.time.LocalDate instead of java.sql.Date .

Note As of now, only groupBitmap is supported.

The ClickHouse JDBC connector supports three HTTP libraries: HttpClient , HttpURLConnection , and Apache HttpClient .

Note HttpClient is only supported in JDK 11 or above.

The JDBC driver uses HttpClient by default. You can change the HTTP library used by the ClickHouse JDBC connector by setting the following property:

Here is a full list of the corresponding values:

Property Value HTTP Library HTTP_CLIENT HttpClient HTTP_URL_CONNECTION HttpURLConnection APACHE_HTTP_CLIENT Apache HttpClient

To establish a secure JDBC connection to ClickHouse using SSL, you need to configure your JDBC properties to include SSL parameters. This typically involves specifying SSL properties such as sslmode and sslrootcert in your JDBC URL or Properties object.

Name Default Value Optional Values Description ssl false true, false Whether to enable SSL/TLS for the connection sslmode strict strict, none Whether to verify SSL/TLS certificate sslrootcert Path to SSL/TLS root certificates sslcert Path to SSL/TLS certificate sslkey RSA key in PKCS#8 format key_store_type JKS, PKCS12 Specifies the type or format of the KeyStore / TrustStore file trust_store Path to the TrustStore file key_store_password Password needed to access the KeyStore file specified in the KeyStore config

These properties ensure that your Java application communicates with the ClickHouse server over an encrypted connection, enhancing data security during transmission.

When performing large inserts in ClickHouse with long execution times, you may encounter JDBC timeout errors like:

These errors can disrupt the data insertion process and affect system stability. To address this issue you need to adjust a few timeout settings in the client's OS.

On Mac OS, the following settings can be adjusted to resolve the issue:

net.inet.tcp.keepidle : 60000

: 60000 net.inet.tcp.keepintvl : 45000

: 45000 net.inet.tcp.keepinit : 45000

: 45000 net.inet.tcp.keepcnt : 8

: 8 net.inet.tcp.always_keepalive : 1

On Linux, the equivalent settings alone may not resolve the issue. Additional steps are required due to the differences in how Linux handles socket keep-alive settings. Follow these steps:

Adjust the following Linux kernel parameters in /etc/sysctl.conf or a related configuration file: net.inet.tcp.keepidle : 60000

: 60000 net.inet.tcp.keepintvl : 45000

: 45000 net.inet.tcp.keepinit : 45000

: 45000 net.inet.tcp.keepcnt : 8

: 8 net.inet.tcp.always_keepalive : 1

: 1 net.ipv4.tcp_keepalive_intvl : 75

: 75 net.ipv4.tcp_keepalive_probes : 9

: 9 net.ipv4.tcp_keepalive_time : 60 (You may consider lowering this value from the default 300 seconds) After modifying the kernel parameters, apply the changes by running the following command:

After Setting those settings, you need to ensure that your client enables the Keep Alive option on the socket:

Note Currently, you must use Apache HTTP Client library when setting the socket keep-alive, as the other two HTTP client libraries supported by clickhouse-java do not allow setting socket options. For a detailed guide, see Configuring HTTP library.

Alternatively, you can add equivalent parameters to the JDBC URL.