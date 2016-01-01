Integrating Confluent Cloud with ClickHouse

We assume you are familiar with:

ClickHouse Connector Sink

Confluent Cloud

Creating a topic on Confluent Cloud is fairly simple, and there are detailed instructions here.

The Kafka topic name must be the same as the ClickHouse table name. The way to tweak this is by using a transformer (for example ExtractTopic ).

To connect to ClickHouse with HTTP(S) you need this information:

The HOST and PORT: typically, the port is 8443 when using TLS or 8123 when not using TLS.

The DATABASE NAME: out of the box, there is a database named default , use the name of the database that you want to connect to.

The USERNAME and PASSWORD: out of the box, the username is default . Use the username appropriate for your use case.

The details for your ClickHouse Cloud service are available in the ClickHouse Cloud console. Select the service that you will connect to and click Connect:

Choose HTTPS, and the details are available in an example curl command.

If you are using self-managed ClickHouse, the connection details are set by your ClickHouse administrator.

Install the fully managed ClickHouse Sink Connector on Confluent Cloud following the official documentation.

During the configuration of the ClickHouse Sink Connector, you will need to provide the following details:

hostname of your ClickHouse server

port of your ClickHouse server (default is 8443)

username and password for your ClickHouse server

database name in ClickHouse where the data will be written

topic name in Kafka that will be used to write data to ClickHouse

The Confluent Cloud UI supports advanced configuration options to adjust poll intervals, batch sizes, and other parameters to optimize performance.