Integrating Confluent Cloud with ClickHouse
Prerequisites
We assume you are familiar with:
- ClickHouse Connector Sink
- Confluent Cloud
The official Kafka connector from ClickHouse with Confluent Cloud
Create a Topic
Creating a topic on Confluent Cloud is fairly simple, and there are detailed instructions here.
Important notes
- The Kafka topic name must be the same as the ClickHouse table name. The way to tweak this is by using a transformer (for example
ExtractTopic).
- More partitions does not always mean more performance - see our upcoming guide for more details and performance tips.
Gather your connection details
To connect to ClickHouse with HTTP(S) you need this information:
-
The HOST and PORT: typically, the port is 8443 when using TLS or 8123 when not using TLS.
-
The DATABASE NAME: out of the box, there is a database named
default, use the name of the database that you want to connect to.
-
The USERNAME and PASSWORD: out of the box, the username is
default. Use the username appropriate for your use case.
The details for your ClickHouse Cloud service are available in the ClickHouse Cloud console. Select the service that you will connect to and click Connect:
Choose HTTPS, and the details are available in an example
curl command.
If you are using self-managed ClickHouse, the connection details are set by your ClickHouse administrator.
Install Connector
Install the fully managed ClickHouse Sink Connector on Confluent Cloud following the official documentation.
Configure the Connector
During the configuration of the ClickHouse Sink Connector, you will need to provide the following details:
- hostname of your ClickHouse server
- port of your ClickHouse server (default is 8443)
- username and password for your ClickHouse server
- database name in ClickHouse where the data will be written
- topic name in Kafka that will be used to write data to ClickHouse
The Confluent Cloud UI supports advanced configuration options to adjust poll intervals, batch sizes, and other parameters to optimize performance.
Known limitations
- See the list of Connectors limitations in the official docs