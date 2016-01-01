Integrating Confluent Cloud with ClickHouse

We assume you are familiar with:

This is meant to be a quick guide to get you started with the ClickHouse Sink Connector on Confluent Cloud. For more details, please refer to the official Confluent documentation.

Creating a topic on Confluent Cloud is fairly simple, and there are detailed instructions here.

The Kafka topic name must be the same as the ClickHouse table name. The way to tweak this is by using a transformer (for example ExtractTopic ).

). More partitions does not always mean more performance - see our upcoming guide for more details and performance tips.

You can download the connector from our repository - please feel free to submit comments and issues there as well!

Navigate to "Connector Plugins" -> "Add plugin" and using the following settings:

Example:

To connect to ClickHouse with HTTP(S) you need this information:

The HOST and PORT: typically, the port is 8443 when using TLS or 8123 when not using TLS.

The DATABASE NAME: out of the box, there is a database named default , use the name of the database that you want to connect to.

The USERNAME and PASSWORD: out of the box, the username is default . Use the username appropriate for your use case.

The details for your ClickHouse Cloud service are available in the ClickHouse Cloud console. Select the service that you will connect to and click Connect:

Choose HTTPS, and the details are available in an example curl command.

If you are using self-managed ClickHouse, the connection details are set by your ClickHouse administrator.

Navigate to Connectors -> Add Connector and use the following settings (note that the values are examples only):

You need to specify the allow-list of endpoints that the connector can access. You must use a fully-qualified domain name (FQDN) when adding the networking egress endpoint(s). Example: u57swl97we.eu-west-1.aws.clickhouse.com:8443

Note You must specify HTTP(S) port. The Connector doesn't support Native protocol yet.

Read the documentation.

You should be all set!