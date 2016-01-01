ClickHouse Kafka Connect Sink

Note If you need any help, please file an issue in the repository or raise a question in ClickHouse public Slack.

ClickHouse Kafka Connect Sink is the Kafka connector delivering data from a Kafka topic to a ClickHouse table.

The Kafka Connector Sink is distributed under the Apache 2.0 License

The Kafka Connect framework v2.7 or later should be installed in the environment.

ClickHouse Kafka Connect version ClickHouse version Kafka Connect Confluent platform 1.0.0 > 23.3 > 2.7 > 6.1

Shipped with out-of-the-box exactly-once semantics. It's powered by a new ClickHouse core feature named KeeperMap (used as a state store by the connector) and allows for minimalistic architecture.

Support for 3rd-party state stores: Currently defaults to In-memory but can use KeeperMap (Redis to be added soon).

Core integration: Built, maintained, and supported by ClickHouse.

Tested continuously against ClickHouse Cloud.

Data inserts with a declared schema and schemaless.

Support for all data types of ClickHouse.

To connect to ClickHouse with HTTP(S) you need this information:

The HOST and PORT: typically, the port is 8443 when using TLS or 8123 when not using TLS.

The DATABASE NAME: out of the box, there is a database named default , use the name of the database that you want to connect to.

The USERNAME and PASSWORD: out of the box, the username is default . Use the username appropriate for your use case.

The details for your ClickHouse Cloud service are available in the ClickHouse Cloud console. Select the service that you will connect to and click Connect:

Choose HTTPS, and the details are available in an example curl command.

If you are using self-managed ClickHouse, the connection details are set by your ClickHouse administrator.

The connector is distributed as a single JAR file containing all the class files necessary to run the plugin.

To install the plugin, follow these steps:

Download a zip archive containing the Connector JAR file from the Releases page of ClickHouse Kafka Connect Sink repository.

Extract the ZIP file content and copy it to the desired location.

Add a path with the plugin director to plugin.path configuration in your Connect properties file to allow Confluent Platform to find the plugin.

Provide a topic name, ClickHouse instance hostname, and password in config.

Restart the Confluent Platform.

If you use Confluent Platform, log into Confluent Control Center UI to verify the ClickHouse Sink is available in the list of available connectors.

To connect the ClickHouse Sink to the ClickHouse server, you need to provide:

connection details: hostname ( required ) and port (optional)

) and port (optional) user credentials: password ( required ) and username (optional)

) and username (optional) connector class: com.clickhouse.kafka.connect.ClickHouseSinkConnector ( required )

( ) topics or topics.regex: the Kafka topics to poll - topic names must match table names ( required )

) key and value converters: set based on the type of data on your topic. Required if not already defined in worker config.

The full table of configuration options:

Property Name Description Default Value hostname (Required) The hostname or IP address of the server N/A port The ClickHouse port - default is 8443 (for HTTPS in the cloud), but for HTTP (the default for self-hosted) it should be 8123 8443 ssl Enable ssl connection to ClickHouse true jdbcConnectionProperties Connection properties when connecting to Clickhouse. Must start with ? and joined by & between param=value "" username ClickHouse database username default password (Required) ClickHouse database password N/A database ClickHouse database name default connector.class (Required) Connector Class(explicit set and keep as the default value) "com.clickhouse.kafka.connect.ClickHouseSinkConnector" tasks.max The number of Connector Tasks "1" errors.retry.timeout ClickHouse JDBC Retry Timeout "60" exactlyOnce Exactly Once Enabled "false" topics (Required) The Kafka topics to poll - topic names must match table names "" key.converter (Required* - See Description) Set according to the types of your keys. Required here if you are passing keys (and not defined in worker config). "org.apache.kafka.connect.storage.StringConverter" value.converter (Required* - See Description) Set based on the type of data on your topic. Supported: - JSON, String, Avro or Protobuf formats. Required here if not defined in worker config. "org.apache.kafka.connect.json.JsonConverter" value.converter.schemas.enable Connector Value Converter Schema Support "false" errors.tolerance Connector Error Tolerance. Supported: none, all "none" errors.deadletterqueue.topic.name If set (with errors.tolerance=all), a DLQ will be used for failed batches (see Troubleshooting) "" errors.deadletterqueue.context.headers.enable Adds additional headers for the DLQ "" clickhouseSettings Comma-separated list of ClickHouse settings (e.g. "insert_quorum=2, etc...") "" topic2TableMap Comma-separated list that maps topic names to table names (e.g. "topic1=table1, topic2=table2, etc...") "" tableRefreshInterval Time (in seconds) to refresh the table definition cache 0 keeperOnCluster Allows configuration of ON CLUSTER parameter for self-hosted instances (e.g. ON CLUSTER clusterNameInConfigFileDefinition ) for exactly-once connect_state table (see Distributed DDL Queries "" bypassRowBinary Allows disabling use of RowBinary and RowBinaryWithDefaults for Schema-based data (Avro, Protobuf, etc.) - should only be used when data will have missing columns, and Nullable/Default are unacceptable "false" dateTimeFormats Date time formats for parsing DateTime64 schema fields, separated by ; (e.g. someDateField=yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss.SSSSSSSSS;someOtherDateField=yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss ). "" tolerateStateMismatch Allows the connector to drop records "earlier" than the current offset stored AFTER_PROCESSING (e.g. if offset 5 is sent, and offset 250 was the last recorded offset) "false"

ClickHouse Connect Sink reads messages from Kafka topics and writes them to appropriate tables. ClickHouse Connect Sink writes data into existing tables. Please, make sure a target table with an appropriate schema was created in ClickHouse before starting to insert data into it.

Each topic requires a dedicated target table in ClickHouse. The target table name must match the source topic name.

If you need to transform outbound messages before they are sent to ClickHouse Kafka Connect Sink, use Kafka Connect Transformations.

With a schema declared:

Kafka Connect Type ClickHouse Type Supported Primitive STRING String ✅ Yes INT8 Int8 ✅ Yes INT16 Int16 ✅ Yes INT32 Int32 ✅ Yes INT64 Int64 ✅ Yes FLOAT32 Float32 ✅ Yes FLOAT64 Float64 ✅ Yes BOOLEAN Boolean ✅ Yes ARRAY Array(T) ✅ No MAP Map(Primitive, T) ✅ No STRUCT Variant(T1, T2, …) ✅ No STRUCT Tuple(a T1, b T2, …) ✅ No STRUCT Nested(a T1, b T2, …) ✅ No BYTES String ✅ No org.apache.kafka.connect.data.Time Int64 / DateTime64 ✅ No org.apache.kafka.connect.data.Timestamp Int32 / Date32 ✅ No org.apache.kafka.connect.data.Decimal Decimal ✅ No

Without a schema declared:

A record is converted into JSON and sent to ClickHouse as a value in JSONEachRow format.

These are some common configuration recipes to get you started quickly.

The most basic configuration to get you started - it assumes you're running Kafka Connect in distributed mode and have a ClickHouse server running on localhost:8443 with SSL enabled, data is in schemaless JSON.

The connector can consume data from multiple topics

Please note: if you encounter issues with missing classes, not every environment comes with the protobuf converter and you may need an alternate release of the jar bundled with dependencies.

The connector supports the String Converter in different ClickHouse formats: JSON, CSV, and TSV.

Logging is automatically provided by Kafka Connect Platform. The logging destination and format might be configured via Kafka connect configuration file.

If using the Confluent Platform, the logs can be seen by running a CLI command:

For additional details check out the official tutorial.

ClickHouse Kafka Connect reports runtime metrics via Java Management Extensions (JMX). JMX is enabled in Kafka Connector by default.

ClickHouse Connect MBeanName :

ClickHouse Kafka Connect reports the following metrics:

Name Type Description receivedRecords long The total number of records received. recordProcessingTime long Total time in nanoseconds spent grouping and converting records to a unified structure. taskProcessingTime long Total time in nanoseconds spent processing and inserting data into ClickHouse.

Deletes are not supported.

Batch size is inherited from the Kafka Consumer properties.

When using KeeperMap for exactly-once and the offset is changed or re-wound, you need to delete the content from KeeperMap for that specific topic. (See troubleshooting guide below for more details)

If you've ever though to yourself "I would like to adjust the batch size for the sink connector", then this is the section for you.

Kafka Connect (the framework our sink connector is built on) will fetch messages from kafka topics in the background (independent of the connector).

You can control this process using fetch.min.bytes and fetch.max.bytes - while fetch.min.bytes sets the minimum amount required before the framework will pass values to the connector (up to a time limit set by fetch.max.wait.ms ), fetch.max.bytes sets the upper size limit. If you wanted to pass larger batches to the connector, an option could be to increase the minimum fetch or maximum wait to build bigger data bundles.

This fetched data is then consumed by the connector client polling for messages, where the amount for each poll is controlled by max.poll.records - please note that fetch is independent of poll, though!

When tuning these settings, users should aim so their fetch size produces multiple batches of max.poll.records (and keep in mind, the settings fetch.min.bytes and fetch.max.bytes represent compressed data) - that way, each connector task is inserting as large a batch as possible.

ClickHouse is optimized for larger batches, even at a slight delay, rather than frequent but smaller batches - the larger the batch, the better.

More details can be found in the Confluent documentation or in the Kafka documentation.

If your connector is configured to subscribe to multiple topics, you're using topics2TableMap to map topics to tables, and you're experiencing a bottleneck at insertion resulting in consumer lag, consider creating one connector per topic instead. The main reason why this happens is that currently batches are inserted into every table serially.

Creating one connector per topic is a workaround that ensures that you get the fastest possible insert rate.

This happens when the offset stored in KeeperMap is different from the offset stored in Kafka, usually when a topic has been deleted or the offset has been manually adjusted. To fix this, you would need to delete the old values stored for that given topic + partition.

NOTE: This adjustment may have exactly-once implications.

Right now the focus is on identifying errors that are transient and can be retried, including:

ClickHouseException - This is a generic exception that can be thrown by ClickHouse. It is usually thrown when the server is overloaded and the following error codes are considered particularly transient: 3 - UNEXPECTED_END_OF_FILE 159 - TIMEOUT_EXCEEDED 164 - READONLY 202 - TOO_MANY_SIMULTANEOUS_QUERIES 203 - NO_FREE_CONNECTION 209 - SOCKET_TIMEOUT 210 - NETWORK_ERROR 242 - TABLE_IS_READ_ONLY 252 - TOO_MANY_PARTS 285 - TOO_FEW_LIVE_REPLICAS 319 - UNKNOWN_STATUS_OF_INSERT 425 - SYSTEM_ERROR 999 - KEEPER_EXCEPTION 1002 - UNKNOWN_EXCEPTION

- This is a generic exception that can be thrown by ClickHouse. It is usually thrown when the server is overloaded and the following error codes are considered particularly transient: SocketTimeoutException - This is thrown when the socket times out.

- This is thrown when the socket times out. UnknownHostException - This is thrown when the host cannot be resolved.

- This is thrown when the host cannot be resolved. IOException - This is thrown when there is a problem with the network.

Likely the fields in your data don't match the fields in the table - this is especially common with CDC (and the Debezium format). One common solution is to add the flatten transformation to your connector configuration:

This will transform your data from a nested JSON to a flattened JSON (using _ as a delimiter). Fields in the table would then follow the "field1_field2_field3" format (i.e. "before_id", "after_id", etc.).