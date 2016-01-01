Using JupySQL with ClickHouse

In this guide we'll show an integration with ClickHouse.

We will use JupySQL to run queries on top of ClickHouse. Once the data is loaded, we'll visualize it via SQL plotting.

The integration between JupySQL and ClickHouse is made possible by the use of the clickhouse_sqlalchemy library. This library allows for easy communication between the two systems, and enables users to connect to ClickHouse and pass the SQL dialect. Once connected, users can run SQL queries directly from the Clickhouse native UI, or from the Jupyter notebook directly.

Note: you may need to restart the kernel to use updated packages.

You'd need to make sure your Clickhouse is up and reachable for the next stages. You can use either the local or the cloud version.

Note: you will need to adjust the connection string according to the instance type you're trying to connect to (url, user, password). In the example below we've used a local instance. To learn more about it, check out this guide.

clickhouse://default:***@localhost:8123/default Done.

count() 1999657

pickup_ntaname Morningside Heights Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square Midtown-Midtown South SoHo-Tribeca-Civic Center-Little Italy Murray Hill-Kips Bay

round(avg(tip_amount), 2) 1.68

passenger_count average_total_amount 0 22.69 1 15.97 2 17.15 3 16.76 4 17.33 5 16.35 6 16.04 7 59.8 8 36.41 9 9.81

pickup_date pickup_ntaname number_of_trips 2015-07-01 Bushwick North 2 2015-07-01 Brighton Beach 1 2015-07-01 Briarwood-Jamaica Hills 3 2015-07-01 Williamsburg 1 2015-07-01 Queensbridge-Ravenswood-Long Island City 9