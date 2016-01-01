JDBC Driver
clickhouse-jdbc implements the standard JDBC interface using the latest java client.
We recommend using the latest java client directly if performance/direct access is critical.
If you're looking for a prior version of the JDBC driver docs, please see here.
Changes from 0.7.x
In 0.8 we tried to make the driver more strictly follow the JDBC specification, so there are some removed features that may affect you:
|Old Feature
|Notes
|Transaction Support
|Early versions of the driver only simulated transaction support, which could have unexpected results.
|Response Column Renaming
ResultSet was mutable - for efficiency sake they're now read-only
|Multi-Statement SQL
|Multi-statement support was only simulated, now it strictly follows 1:1
|Named Parameters
|Not part of the JDBC spec
|Stream-based
PreparedStatement
|Early version of the driver allowed for non-jdbc usage of
PreparedStatement - if you desire such options, we recommend looking at the Java Client and its examples.
Date is stored without timezone, while
DateTime is stored with timezone. This can lead to unexpected results if you're not careful.
Environment requirements
- OpenJDK version >= 8
Setup
- Maven
- Gradle (Kotlin)
- Gradle
Configuration
Driver Class:
com.clickhouse.jdbc.ClickHouseDriver
URL Syntax:
jdbc:(ch|clickhouse)[:<protocol>]://endpoint1[,endpoint2,...][/<database>][?param1=value1¶m2=value2][#tag1,tag2,...], for example:
jdbc:clickhouse:http://localhost:8123
jdbc:clickhouse:https://localhost:8443?ssl=true
Connection Properties:
Beyond standard JDBC properties, the driver supports the ClickHouse-specific properties offered by the underlying java client.
Where possible methods will return an
SQLFeatureNotSupportedException if the feature is not supported. Other custom properties include:
|Property
|Default
|Description
disable_frameworks_detection
true
|Disable frameworks detection for User-Agent
jdbc_ignore_unsupported_values
false
|Suppresses
SQLFeatureNotSupportedException
clickhouse.jdbc.v1
false
|Use older JDBC implementation instead of new JDBC
default_query_settings
null
|Allows passing of default query settings with query operations
Supported data types
JDBC Driver supports the same data formats as the underlying java client.
Handling Dates, Times, and Timezones
java.sql.Date,
java.sql.Time, and
java.sql.Timestamp can complicate how Timezones are calculated - though they're of course supported,
you may want to consider using the java.time package.
ZonedDateTime and
OffsetDateTime are both great replacements for java.sql.Timestamp, java.sql.Date, and java.sql.Time.
Creating Connection
Supplying Credentials and Settings
Simple Statement
Insert
HikariCP
More Information
For more information, see our GitHub repository and Java Client documentation.
Troubleshooting
Logging
The driver uses slf4j for logging, and will use the first available implementation on the
classpath.
Resolving JDBC Timeout on Large Inserts
When performing large inserts in ClickHouse with long execution times, you may encounter JDBC timeout errors like:
These errors can disrupt the data insertion process and affect system stability. To address this issue you may need to adjust a few timeout settings in the client's OS.
Mac OS
On Mac OS, the following settings can be adjusted to resolve the issue:
net.inet.tcp.keepidle: 60000
net.inet.tcp.keepintvl: 45000
net.inet.tcp.keepinit: 45000
net.inet.tcp.keepcnt: 8
net.inet.tcp.always_keepalive: 1
Linux
On Linux, the equivalent settings alone may not resolve the issue. Additional steps are required due to the differences in how Linux handles socket keep-alive settings. Follow these steps:
-
Adjust the following Linux kernel parameters in
/etc/sysctl.confor a related configuration file:
net.inet.tcp.keepidle: 60000
net.inet.tcp.keepintvl: 45000
net.inet.tcp.keepinit: 45000
net.inet.tcp.keepcnt: 8
net.inet.tcp.always_keepalive: 1
net.ipv4.tcp_keepalive_intvl: 75
net.ipv4.tcp_keepalive_probes: 9
net.ipv4.tcp_keepalive_time: 60 (You may consider lowering this value from the default 300 seconds)
-
-
After modifying the kernel parameters, apply the changes by running the following command:
After Setting those settings, you need to ensure that your client enables the Keep Alive option on the socket: