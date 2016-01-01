Java Clients Overview
ClickHouse Client
Java client is a library implementing own API that abstracts details of network communications with ClickHouse server. Currently HTTP Interface is supported only. The library provide utilities to work with different ClickHouse formats and other related functions.
Java Client was developed far back in 2015. Its codebase became very hard to maintain, API is confusing, it is hard to optimize it further. So we have refactored it in 2024 into a new component
client-v2. It has clear API, lighter codebase and more performance improvements, better ClickHouse formats support (RowBinary & Native mainly). JDBC will use this client in near feature.
Supported Data Types
|Data Type
|Client V2 Support
|Client V1 Support
|Int8
|✔
|✔
|Int16
|✔
|✔
|Int32
|✔
|✔
|Int64
|✔
|✔
|Int128
|✔
|✔
|Int256
|✔
|✔
|UInt8
|✔
|✔
|UInt16
|✔
|✔
|UInt32
|✔
|✔
|UInt64
|✔
|✔
|UInt128
|✔
|✔
|UInt256
|✔
|✔
|Float32
|✔
|✔
|Float64
|✔
|✔
|Decimal
|✔
|✔
|Decimal32
|✔
|✔
|Decimal64
|✔
|✔
|Decimal128
|✔
|✔
|Decimal256
|✔
|✔
|Bool
|✔
|✔
|String
|✔
|✔
|FixedString
|✔
|✔
|Nullable
|✔
|✔
|Date
|✔
|✔
|Date32
|✔
|✔
|DateTime
|✔
|✔
|DateTime32
|✔
|✔
|DateTime64
|✔
|✔
|Interval
|✗
|✗
|Enum
|✔
|✔
|Enum8
|✔
|✔
|Enum16
|✔
|✔
|Array
|✔
|✔
|Map
|✔
|✔
|Nested
|✔
|✔
|Tuple
|✔
|✔
|UUID
|✔
|✔
|IPv4
|✔
|✔
|IPv6
|✔
|✔
|Object
|✗
|✔
|Point
|✔
|✔
|Nothing
|✔
|✔
|MultiPolygon
|✔
|✔
|Ring
|✔
|✔
|Polygon
|✔
|✔
|SimpleAggregateFunction
|✔
|✔
|AggregateFunction
|✗
|✔
- AggregatedFunction - ⚠️ does not support
SELECT * FROM table ...
- Decimal -
SET output_format_decimal_trailing_zeros=1in 21.9+ for consistency
- Enum - can be treated as both string and integer
- UInt64 - mapped to
longin client-v1
Features
Table of features of the clients:
|Name
|Client V2
|Client V1
|Comments
|Http Connection
|✔
|✔
|Http Compression (LZ4)
|✔
|✔
|Server Response Compression - LZ4
|✔
|✔
|Client Request Compression - LZ4
|✔
|✔
|HTTPS
|✔
|✔
|Client SSL Cert (mTLS)
|✔
|✔
|Http Proxy
|✔
|✔
|POJO SerDe
|✔
|✗
|Connection Pool
|✔
|✔
|When Apache HTTP Client used
|Named Parameters
|✔
|✔
|Retry on failure
|✔
|✔
|Failover
|✗
|✔
|Load-balancing
|✗
|✔
|Server auto-discovery
|✗
|✔
|Log Comment
|✔
|✔
|Session Roles
|✔
|✔
|SSL Client Authentication
|✔
|✔
|Session timezone
|✔
|✔
JDBC Drive inherits same features as underlying client implementation. Other JDBC features are listed on its page.
Compatibility
- All projects in this repo are tested with all active LTS versions of ClickHouse.
- Support policy
- We recommend to upgrade client continuously to not miss security fixes and new improvements
- If you have an issue with migration to v2 API - create an issue and we will respond!
Logging
Our Java language client uses SLF4J for logging. You can use any SLF4J-compatible logging framework, such as
Logback or
Log4j.
For example, if you are using Maven you could add the following dependency to your
pom.xml file:
Configuring Logging
This is going to depend on the logging framework you are using. For example, if you are using
Logback, you could configure logging in a file called
logback.xml: