Java Clients Overview

ClickHouse Client

Java client is a library implementing own API that abstracts details of network communications with ClickHouse server. Currently HTTP Interface is supported only. The library provide utilities to work with different ClickHouse formats and other related functions.

Java Client was developed far back in 2015. Its codebase became very hard to maintain, API is confusing, it is hard to optimize it further. So we have refactored it in 2024 into a new component client-v2. It has clear API, lighter codebase and more performance improvements, better ClickHouse formats support (RowBinary & Native mainly). JDBC will use this client in near feature.

Supported Data Types

Data TypeClient V2 SupportClient V1 Support
Int8
Int16
Int32
Int64
Int128
Int256
UInt8
UInt16
UInt32
UInt64
UInt128
UInt256
Float32
Float64
Decimal
Decimal32
Decimal64
Decimal128
Decimal256
Bool
String
FixedString
Nullable
Date
Date32
DateTime
DateTime32
DateTime64
Interval
Enum
Enum8
Enum16
Array
Map
Nested
Tuple
UUID
IPv4
IPv6
Object
Point
Nothing
MultiPolygon
Ring
Polygon
SimpleAggregateFunction
AggregateFunction

ClickHouse Data Types

Note
  • AggregatedFunction - ⚠️ does not support SELECT * FROM table ...
  • Decimal - SET output_format_decimal_trailing_zeros=1 in 21.9+ for consistency
  • Enum - can be treated as both string and integer
  • UInt64 - mapped to long in client-v1

Features

Table of features of the clients:

NameClient V2Client V1Comments
Http Connection
Http Compression (LZ4)
Server Response Compression - LZ4
Client Request Compression - LZ4
HTTPS
Client SSL Cert (mTLS)
Http Proxy
POJO SerDe
Connection PoolWhen Apache HTTP Client used
Named Parameters
Retry on failure
Failover
Load-balancing
Server auto-discovery
Log Comment
Session Roles
SSL Client Authentication
Session timezone

JDBC Drive inherits same features as underlying client implementation. Other JDBC features are listed on its page.

Compatibility

  • All projects in this repo are tested with all active LTS versions of ClickHouse.
  • Support policy
  • We recommend to upgrade client continuously to not miss security fixes and new improvements
  • If you have an issue with migration to v2 API - create an issue and we will respond!

Logging

Our Java language client uses SLF4J for logging. You can use any SLF4J-compatible logging framework, such as Logback or Log4j. For example, if you are using Maven you could add the following dependency to your pom.xml file:

Configuring Logging

This is going to depend on the logging framework you are using. For example, if you are using Logback, you could configure logging in a file called logback.xml:

Changelog