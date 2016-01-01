Java Clients Overview

Java client is a library implementing own API that abstracts details of network communications with ClickHouse server. Currently HTTP Interface is supported only. The library provide utilities to work with different ClickHouse formats and other related functions.

Java Client was developed far back in 2015. Its codebase became very hard to maintain, API is confusing, it is hard to optimize it further. So we have refactored it in 2024 into a new component client-v2 . It has clear API, lighter codebase and more performance improvements, better ClickHouse formats support (RowBinary & Native mainly). JDBC will use this client in near feature.

Data Type Client V2 Support Client V1 Support Int8 ✔ ✔ Int16 ✔ ✔ Int32 ✔ ✔ Int64 ✔ ✔ Int128 ✔ ✔ Int256 ✔ ✔ UInt8 ✔ ✔ UInt16 ✔ ✔ UInt32 ✔ ✔ UInt64 ✔ ✔ UInt128 ✔ ✔ UInt256 ✔ ✔ Float32 ✔ ✔ Float64 ✔ ✔ Decimal ✔ ✔ Decimal32 ✔ ✔ Decimal64 ✔ ✔ Decimal128 ✔ ✔ Decimal256 ✔ ✔ Bool ✔ ✔ String ✔ ✔ FixedString ✔ ✔ Nullable ✔ ✔ Date ✔ ✔ Date32 ✔ ✔ DateTime ✔ ✔ DateTime32 ✔ ✔ DateTime64 ✔ ✔ Interval ✗ ✗ Enum ✔ ✔ Enum8 ✔ ✔ Enum16 ✔ ✔ Array ✔ ✔ Map ✔ ✔ Nested ✔ ✔ Tuple ✔ ✔ UUID ✔ ✔ IPv4 ✔ ✔ IPv6 ✔ ✔ Object ✗ ✔ Point ✔ ✔ Nothing ✔ ✔ MultiPolygon ✔ ✔ Ring ✔ ✔ Polygon ✔ ✔ SimpleAggregateFunction ✔ ✔ AggregateFunction ✗ ✔

ClickHouse Data Types

Note AggregatedFunction - ⚠️ does not support SELECT * FROM table ...

Decimal - SET output_format_decimal_trailing_zeros=1 in 21.9+ for consistency

in 21.9+ for consistency Enum - can be treated as both string and integer

UInt64 - mapped to long in client-v1

Table of features of the clients:

Name Client V2 Client V1 Comments Http Connection ✔ ✔ Http Compression (LZ4) ✔ ✔ Server Response Compression - LZ4 ✔ ✔ Client Request Compression - LZ4 ✔ ✔ HTTPS ✔ ✔ Client SSL Cert (mTLS) ✔ ✔ Http Proxy ✔ ✔ POJO SerDe ✔ ✗ Connection Pool ✔ ✔ When Apache HTTP Client used Named Parameters ✔ ✔ Retry on failure ✔ ✔ Failover ✗ ✔ Load-balancing ✗ ✔ Server auto-discovery ✗ ✔ Log Comment ✔ ✔ Session Roles ✔ ✔ SSL Client Authentication ✔ ✔ Session timezone ✔ ✔

JDBC Drive inherits same features as underlying client implementation. Other JDBC features are listed on its page.

All projects in this repo are tested with all active LTS versions of ClickHouse.

Support policy

We recommend to upgrade client continuously to not miss security fixes and new improvements

If you have an issue with migration to v2 API - create an issue and we will respond!

Our Java language client uses SLF4J for logging. You can use any SLF4J-compatible logging framework, such as Logback or Log4j . For example, if you are using Maven you could add the following dependency to your pom.xml file:

This is going to depend on the logging framework you are using. For example, if you are using Logback , you could configure logging in a file called logback.xml :

