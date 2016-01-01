Building integrations with ClickHouse

This page orients you to the integration surface so you can scope ingestion and consumption work. For validation and publishing, continue with Testing your integration and Documenting your integration.

Two paths bring data into ClickHouse. Choose based on whether your product should own the ingestion plane or delegate it.

If you prefer not to build and operate ingestion infrastructure, ClickPipes is the managed service that pulls from your customer's sources into their ClickHouse Cloud service. ClickPipes handles scaling, parallelization, retries, and lag reporting.

Supported sources today include:

Streaming: Apache Kafka (including MSK, Confluent Cloud, Redpanda, Azure Event Hubs, WarpStream), Amazon Kinesis

Apache Kafka (including MSK, Confluent Cloud, Redpanda, Azure Event Hubs, WarpStream), Amazon Kinesis Object storage: Amazon S3 (and S3-compatible stores), Google Cloud Storage, Azure Blob Storage

Amazon S3 (and S3-compatible stores), Google Cloud Storage, Azure Blob Storage CDC: PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, BigQuery

If you own the pipeline, use one of the official language clients. They handle serialization, batching, TLS, compression, and connection pooling. You pass runtime primitives; the client handles the wire format.

Official clients: Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, Rust, C#, C++

Both wire protocols: HTTP (all clients) and native TCP (Go and C++ clients only)

Auth: username and password over TLS by default; mTLS and SSL client-certificate auth are supported by all major clients

Data format is usually an implementation detail. Clients convert runtime types to ClickHouse Native or RowBinary format. If you already produce Arrow, Parquet, JSONEachRow, or another format, most clients expose a raw-bytes API for pre-serialized data

For throughput, batch 10K–100K rows and aim for roughly one insert per second as an upper bound for synchronous inserts. If client-side batching is impractical, use asynchronous inserts to shift batching to the server

See also: Bulk inserts.

HTTP and native TCP both carry queries. Native is binary and lower overhead. HTTP works through load balancers and proxies. Both are first-class; pick based on infrastructure, not feature gaps.

Application code: use the same official language clients as for ingestion

use the same official language clients as for ingestion BI and SQL tools: ClickHouse ships an official JDBC v2 driver (Java) and an ODBC driver. Tableau, Looker, Power BI, Metabase, Apache Superset, and Grafana integrate via these drivers or dedicated connectors maintained by ClickHouse and partners

ClickHouse ships an official JDBC v2 driver (Java) and an ODBC driver. Tableau, Looker, Power BI, Metabase, Apache Superset, and Grafana integrate via these drivers or dedicated connectors maintained by ClickHouse and partners Result format: clients typically own serialization. You can request Arrow, Parquet, or other columnar formats on the wire if your product needs them

Most analytical queries return small result sets (aggregates, summaries, top-N), and the wire is rarely the bottleneck. ClickHouse tables can hold billions of rows, and an unbounded SELECT * over a large fact table can move terabytes. Shape the request in your application: use LIMIT , pagination, streaming reads, and explicit column lists. If you build user-facing analytics, treat unbounded result sets as a UX problem, not a transport problem.

ClickHouse has a rich type system: arrays, tuples, maps, JSON, nested, LowCardinality, and more. Official clients map these to idiomatic language types. If your product surfaces ClickHouse data to end users, plan a type-mapping strategy early.

Pick a path and prototype against a ClickHouse Cloud trial, then register your integration in the partner portal.

HTTP clients should set a User-Agent string that identifies your integration. ClickHouse parses this server-side to track adoption, surface usage telemetry, and inform the roadmap.

Format:

<app_name>/<app_version> <client_name>/<client_version> (<comment>; <key1>: <value1>; <key2>: <value2>)

Examples:

clickhouse-java/0.8.0

my-analytics-app/3.1.2 clickhouse-js/1.2.0 (env: staging; region: us-east-1; lv: node/20.10)

Rules:

No whitespace in client name or version

If you include a comment, it must come first

Standard metadata keys: lv (language or framework version), os , arch

(language or framework version), , TCP and native protocol clients report client name and version via protocol fields, not User-Agent

If you use JDBC, see client identification for how the driver sets User-Agent and related fields.

ClickHouse Cloud offers a free trial for development and integration validation. If you are a House Mate partner, you can request additional development credits through the partner portal.