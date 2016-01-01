Integration development

These guides orient you if you build a product that connects to ClickHouse. They cover the integration surface, how to validate your connector, and how to publish documentation on this site.

Partner portal Use the partner portal to register your integration and access partner resources. The guides below cover how to build, test, and document your connector.

Read them in this order:

Guide What it covers Building integrations Ingestion and consumption paths, wire protocols, clients, and user-agent conventions Testing your integration Deployment modes, datasets, type coverage, and what to report before review Documenting your integration Required doc sections, style rules, and a PR skeleton for your product page