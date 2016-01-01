Integration development
These guides orient you if you build a product that connects to ClickHouse. They cover the integration surface, how to validate your connector, and how to publish documentation on this site.
Partner portal
Use the partner portal to register your integration and access partner resources. The guides below cover how to build, test, and document your connector.
Guides
Read them in this order:
|Guide
|What it covers
|Building integrations
|Ingestion and consumption paths, wire protocols, clients, and user-agent conventions
|Testing your integration
|Deployment modes, datasets, type coverage, and what to report before review
|Documenting your integration
|Required doc sections, style rules, and a PR skeleton for your product page
After you prototype and test, contribute your integration page under
/docs/integrations/<category>/<your-integration>/ and open a pull request against
clickhouse-docs.