Connecting ClickHouse to Holistics

Holistics is an AI-native self-service BI platform with a programmable semantic layer for consistent, trustworthy metrics.

By connecting ClickHouse to Holistics, your teams get a fast, reliable AI-powered self-service experience grounded in a code-based semantic layer. Business users can explore data confidently with drag-and-drop and AI, while you keep metric definitions reusable, composable, and version-controlled in Git.

Before connecting, ensure you have the following:

Permissions: You must be an Admin in Holistics to add new Data Sources.

Network Access: Your ClickHouse server must be accessible from Holistics' IP addresses.

Database User: Create a dedicated, read-only user for Holistics rather than using an admin account.

The dedicated user requires SELECT privileges on the tables you wish to query, as well as the system tables (for schema detection).

-- Example: Grant read access to a specific database GRANT SELECT ON my_database.* TO holistics_user; -- Grant access to system metadata GRANT SELECT ON system.* TO holistics_user;

Gather connection details To connect to ClickHouse with HTTP(S) you will need this information: Parameter Description Host The hostname of your ClickHouse server (e.g., mz322.eu-central-1.aws.clickhouse.cloud ). Port 8443 for ClickHouse Cloud (SSL/TLS). 8123 for self-managed instances without SSL. Database Name The name of the database you want to connect to. The default is usually default . Username The database user. The default is default . Password The password for the database user. You can find these details by clicking the Connect button in your ClickHouse Cloud console and selecting HTTPS. Configure network access Since Holistics is a cloud-based application, its servers must be able to reach your database. You have two options: Direct Connection (Recommended): Allowlist Holistics' IP addresses in your firewall or ClickHouse Cloud IP Access List. You can find the list of IPs in the IP Whitelisting guide. Reverse SSH Tunnel: If your database is in a private network (VPC) and cannot be exposed publicly, use a Reverse SSH Tunnel. Add data source in Holistics In Holistics, go to Settings → Data Sources. Click New Data Source and select ClickHouse. Fill in the form with the details gathered in Step 1. Field Setting Host Your ClickHouse Hostname Port 8443 (or 8123 ) Require SSL Toggle ON if using port 8443 (Required for ClickHouse Cloud). Database Name default (or your specific DB) Click Test Connection. Success: Click Save .

Click . Failure: Check your username/password and ensure the Holistics IPs are allowlisted.

Holistics supports most standard SQL features in ClickHouse, with the following exceptions:

Running Total: This analytic function currently has limited support on ClickHouse.

This analytic function currently has limited support on ClickHouse. Nested Data Types: Deeply nested JSON or Array structures may require flattening via SQL models before visualization.

For a full list of supported features, please refer to the Database-specific Limitations page.