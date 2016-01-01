Hive

The Hive engine allows you to perform SELECT queries on HDFS Hive table. Currently it supports input formats as below:

Text: only supports simple scalar column types except binary

ORC: support simple scalar columns types except char ; only support complex types like array

Parquet: support all simple scalar columns types; only support complex types like array

See a detailed description of the CREATE TABLE query.

The table structure can differ from the original Hive table structure:

Column names should be the same as in the original Hive table, but you can use just some of these columns and in any order, also you can use some alias columns calculated from other columns.

Column types should be the same from those in the original Hive table.

Partition by expression should be consistent with the original Hive table, and columns in partition by expression should be in the table structure.

Engine Parameters

thrift://host:port — Hive Metastore address

database — Remote database name.

table — Remote table name.

We strongly advice you to enable local cache for remote filesystems. Benchmark shows that its almost 2x faster with cache.

Before using cache, add it to config.xml

enable: ClickHouse will maintain local cache for remote filesystem(HDFS) after startup if true.

root_dir: Required. The root directory to store local cache files for remote filesystem.

limit_size: Required. The maximum size(in bytes) of local cache files.

bytes_read_before_flush: Control bytes before flush to local filesystem when downloading file from remote filesystem. The default value is 1MB.

When ClickHouse is started up with local cache for remote filesystem enabled, users can still choose not to use cache with settings use_local_cache_for_remote_storage = 0 in their query. use_local_cache_for_remote_storage is 1 by default.

Table in ClickHouse, retrieving data from the Hive table created above:

