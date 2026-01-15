Dataflow Pub/Sub to ClickHouse template

The Pub/Sub to ClickHouse template is a streaming pipeline that reads JSON-encoded messages from a Pub/Sub subscription and writes them into a ClickHouse table. Messages that fail to parse or fail to map to the target schema are routed to a dead-letter destination: a ClickHouse table, a Pub/Sub topic, or both.

The source Pub/Sub subscription must exist.

Messages published to the subscription must be valid JSON.

The target ClickHouse table must exist, and its column names must match the field names in the JSON payload.

The ClickHouse host must be accessible from the Dataflow worker machines.

At least one dead-letter destination ( clickHouseDeadLetterTable or deadLetterTopic ) must be provided. If both are provided, failed messages are routed to both destinations simultaneously.

or ) must be provided. If both are provided, failed messages are routed to both destinations simultaneously. When clickHouseDeadLetterTable is set, the dead-letter table must already exist in ClickHouse with the schema shown in Dead-letter handling.

is set, the dead-letter table must already exist in ClickHouse with the schema shown in Dead-letter handling. When deadLetterTopic is set, the Pub/Sub topic must already exist.

Parameter Name Parameter Description Required Notes inputSubscription The Pub/Sub subscription to read messages from. Example: projects/<PROJECT_ID>/subscriptions/<SUBSCRIPTION_NAME> . ✅ Messages must be JSON-encoded. clickHouseUrl The ClickHouse endpoint URL. Use https:// for SSL connections (ClickHouse Cloud) or http:// for non-SSL connections. Example: https://<HOST>:8443 or http://<HOST>:8123 . ✅ For ClickHouse Cloud, use the HTTPS endpoint on port 8443 . clickHouseDatabase The name of the ClickHouse database where the target table resides. Example: default . ✅ clickHouseTable The name of the ClickHouse table to write data into. ✅ The table must exist before running the pipeline. clickHouseUsername The username to authenticate with ClickHouse. ✅ clickHousePassword The password to authenticate with ClickHouse. ✅ clickHouseDeadLetterTable The ClickHouse table to write failed messages into. Example: my_table_dead_letter . At least one of clickHouseDeadLetterTable or deadLetterTopic must be provided. The table must exist with the dead-letter schema shown in Dead-letter handling. deadLetterTopic The Pub/Sub topic to publish failed messages to. Example: projects/<PROJECT_ID>/topics/<TOPIC_NAME> . At least one of clickHouseDeadLetterTable or deadLetterTopic must be provided. Failed payloads are published to the topic with errorMessage and failedAt set as message attributes. windowSeconds Duration in seconds for time-based batching windows. See Batching and windowing for the interaction with batchRowCount . If neither is set, combined mode uses defaults of 30s and 1000 rows. batchRowCount Number of rows to accumulate before flushing to ClickHouse. See Batching and windowing for the interaction with windowSeconds . maxInsertBlockSize Maximum number of rows per INSERT statement sent to ClickHouse. Defaults to 1,000,000 . A ClickHouseIO option. maxRetries Maximum number of retry attempts for failed ClickHouse inserts. Defaults to 5 . A ClickHouseIO option. insertDeduplicate Whether to enable deduplication for INSERT queries in replicated ClickHouse tables. Defaults to true . A ClickHouseIO option. insertQuorum For INSERT queries in replicated tables, wait for the specified number of replicas to acknowledge the write and linearize the data addition. 0 disables quorum writes. A ClickHouseIO option. Disabled in default server settings. insertDistributedSync If enabled, INSERT queries into distributed tables wait until data is sent to all nodes in the cluster. Defaults to true . A ClickHouseIO option.

Note Default values for all ClickHouseIO parameters can be found in ClickHouseIO Apache Beam Connector.

Pub/Sub messages must be JSON objects whose top-level field names exactly match the column names of the target ClickHouse table.

To map incoming messages onto the target table, the pipeline performs the following at startup:

Fetches the schema of the target ClickHouse table. Builds a Beam Row schema from that ClickHouse schema. For each incoming Pub/Sub message, parses the JSON payload and assembles a row by reading the fields named in the ClickHouse schema.

References JSON field names must exactly match the ClickHouse column names (matching is case-sensitive). Fields in the message that do not correspond to a ClickHouse column are ignored. If a ClickHouse column has no matching field in the JSON payload, the pipeline attempts to write NULL for that column — which only succeeds when the column is declared as Nullable . Messages that fail to parse, whose values cannot be coerced into the column type, or that would write NULL to a non-nullable column, are routed to the dead-letter destination.

JSON values are coerced into the corresponding ClickHouse column type:

ClickHouse Type Notes Float32 Parsed via Float.valueOf . Float64 Parsed via Double.valueOf . Date Parsed as an ISO-8601 date string. DateTime Parsed as an ISO-8601 datetime string (e.g. 2026-01-15T12:34:56Z ). Array(T) JSON array; each element is converted to the element type T . Empty or missing arrays produce an empty array. Integer types ( Int8 / Int16 / Int32 / Int64 , UInt8 / UInt16 / UInt32 / UInt64 ) Parsed from the JSON number or its string representation. String Used as-is for textual fields; non-textual JSON nodes are serialized to their JSON string form.

Because the pipeline is streaming, incoming rows are accumulated into windows before being flushed to ClickHouse. The windowing strategy is selected from the parameters you provide:

windowSeconds batchRowCount Behavior set unset Time-based fixed windows of windowSeconds . unset set Global window with a count trigger; fires every batchRowCount rows. both set both set Global window with a combined trigger; fires on whichever condition is met first (time or row count). neither set neither set Combined mode with defaults: 30 seconds or 1000 rows, whichever comes first.

Tuning these values lets you trade latency against insert efficiency. Smaller windows reduce end-to-end latency; larger windows produce fewer, larger INSERT batches.

Messages that fail JSON parsing, schema mapping, or type coercion are routed to the configured dead-letter destination(s). At least one of clickHouseDeadLetterTable or deadLetterTopic must be provided; if both are set, failed messages are sent to both.

When clickHouseDeadLetterTable is set, the dead-letter table must already exist with this fixed schema:

Column Type Description raw_message String The original Pub/Sub message payload as UTF-8 text. error_message String The exception message describing why the row failed. stack_trace String The full Java stack trace captured at failure time. failed_at DateTime The processing-time timestamp at which the row failed.

A minimal definition for a single-node deployment:

CREATE TABLE my_table_dead_letter ( raw_message String, error_message String, stack_trace String, failed_at DateTime ) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY failed_at;

Note Adapt the engine and ORDER BY clause for your deployment — use ReplicatedMergeTree for replicated tables, add ON CLUSTER for distributed setups, and adjust partitioning or TTL as needed.

When deadLetterTopic is set, each failed message is republished to the topic with:

Payload : the original message bytes.

: the original message bytes. Attribute errorMessage : the exception message captured at failure time.

: the exception message captured at failure time. Attribute failedAt : the processing-time timestamp at which the row failed.

This makes it convenient to replay failed messages once the underlying schema or producer issue has been resolved.

The Pub/Sub to ClickHouse template is available from the Google Cloud Console.

Note Be sure to review this document, and specifically the above sections, to fully understand the template's configuration requirements and prerequisites.

Sign in to your Google Cloud Console and search for Dataflow.

Press the CREATE JOB FROM TEMPLATE button. Once the template form is open, enter a job name and select the desired region. In the Dataflow Template input, type ClickHouse or Pub/Sub , and select the Pub/Sub to ClickHouse template. Once selected, the form expands. Fill in: The Pub/Sub input subscription, in the form projects/<PROJECT_ID>/subscriptions/<SUBSCRIPTION_NAME> .

. The ClickHouse endpoint URL — for ClickHouse Cloud use https://<HOST>:8443 .

. The ClickHouse database, target table, username and password.

At least one dead-letter destination: a ClickHouse table or a Pub/Sub topic (or both). Optionally customize batching ( windowSeconds , batchRowCount ) and ClickHouseIO tuning parameters, as detailed in the Template parameters section.

Navigate to the Dataflow Jobs tab in your Google Cloud Console to monitor the status of the job. You'll find the job details, including progress and any errors:

The template also emits the following custom metrics under the PubSubToClickHouse namespace, viewable from the Dataflow job page:

Metric Type Description messages-received Counter Total Pub/Sub messages received by the parsing step. rows-parsed-ok Counter Messages successfully converted to a row and routed to the main output. rows-parse-failed Counter Messages that failed parsing or schema mapping and were routed to dead-letter. message-payload-bytes Distribution Distribution of incoming Pub/Sub message payload sizes, in bytes.

This error occurs when ClickHouse runs out of memory while processing large batches of data. To resolve this issue:

Increase the instance resources: Upgrade your ClickHouse server to a larger instance with more memory to handle the data processing load.

Decrease the batch size: Reduce batchRowCount (and/or maxInsertBlockSize ) in your Dataflow job configuration to send smaller chunks of data to ClickHouse, reducing memory consumption per batch.

The most common causes are:

The JSON field names do not match the ClickHouse column names exactly (matching is case-sensitive).

A column type cannot be coerced from the JSON value (for example, a non-ISO-8601 string in a DateTime column).

column). The target table schema has changed since the pipeline started — the schema is fetched once at startup. Restart the job after applying schema changes.

Inspect the error_message and stack_trace columns of the ClickHouse dead-letter table (or the errorMessage attribute on Pub/Sub dead-letter messages) to identify the root cause.

Confirm the subscription is receiving messages — check the messages-received metric on the Dataflow job page.

metric on the Dataflow job page. In time-based mode ( windowSeconds only), rows are flushed only at window boundaries. Lower windowSeconds to verify flushes are occurring.

only), rows are flushed only at window boundaries. Lower to verify flushes are occurring. Verify network reachability between Dataflow workers and the ClickHouse endpoint (firewall, VPC peering, or private service connect).

The template's source code is available in: