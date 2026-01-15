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Dataflow Pub/Sub to ClickHouse template

The Pub/Sub to ClickHouse template is a streaming pipeline that reads JSON-encoded messages from a Pub/Sub subscription and writes them into a ClickHouse table. Messages that fail to parse or fail to map to the target schema are routed to a dead-letter destination: a ClickHouse table, a Pub/Sub topic, or both.

Pipeline requirements

  • The source Pub/Sub subscription must exist.
  • Messages published to the subscription must be valid JSON.
  • The target ClickHouse table must exist, and its column names must match the field names in the JSON payload.
  • The ClickHouse host must be accessible from the Dataflow worker machines.
  • At least one dead-letter destination (clickHouseDeadLetterTable or deadLetterTopic) must be provided. If both are provided, failed messages are routed to both destinations simultaneously.
  • When clickHouseDeadLetterTable is set, the dead-letter table must already exist in ClickHouse with the schema shown in Dead-letter handling.
  • When deadLetterTopic is set, the Pub/Sub topic must already exist.

Template parameters



Parameter NameParameter DescriptionRequiredNotes
inputSubscriptionThe Pub/Sub subscription to read messages from. Example: projects/<PROJECT_ID>/subscriptions/<SUBSCRIPTION_NAME>.Messages must be JSON-encoded.
clickHouseUrlThe ClickHouse endpoint URL. Use https:// for SSL connections (ClickHouse Cloud) or http:// for non-SSL connections. Example: https://<HOST>:8443 or http://<HOST>:8123.For ClickHouse Cloud, use the HTTPS endpoint on port 8443.
clickHouseDatabaseThe name of the ClickHouse database where the target table resides. Example: default.
clickHouseTableThe name of the ClickHouse table to write data into.The table must exist before running the pipeline.
clickHouseUsernameThe username to authenticate with ClickHouse.
clickHousePasswordThe password to authenticate with ClickHouse.
clickHouseDeadLetterTableThe ClickHouse table to write failed messages into. Example: my_table_dead_letter.At least one of clickHouseDeadLetterTable or deadLetterTopic must be provided. The table must exist with the dead-letter schema shown in Dead-letter handling.
deadLetterTopicThe Pub/Sub topic to publish failed messages to. Example: projects/<PROJECT_ID>/topics/<TOPIC_NAME>.At least one of clickHouseDeadLetterTable or deadLetterTopic must be provided. Failed payloads are published to the topic with errorMessage and failedAt set as message attributes.
windowSecondsDuration in seconds for time-based batching windows.See Batching and windowing for the interaction with batchRowCount. If neither is set, combined mode uses defaults of 30s and 1000 rows.
batchRowCountNumber of rows to accumulate before flushing to ClickHouse.See Batching and windowing for the interaction with windowSeconds.
maxInsertBlockSizeMaximum number of rows per INSERT statement sent to ClickHouse. Defaults to 1,000,000.A ClickHouseIO option.
maxRetriesMaximum number of retry attempts for failed ClickHouse inserts. Defaults to 5.A ClickHouseIO option.
insertDeduplicateWhether to enable deduplication for INSERT queries in replicated ClickHouse tables. Defaults to true.A ClickHouseIO option.
insertQuorumFor INSERT queries in replicated tables, wait for the specified number of replicas to acknowledge the write and linearize the data addition. 0 disables quorum writes.A ClickHouseIO option. Disabled in default server settings.
insertDistributedSyncIf enabled, INSERT queries into distributed tables wait until data is sent to all nodes in the cluster. Defaults to true.A ClickHouseIO option.
Note

Default values for all ClickHouseIO parameters can be found in ClickHouseIO Apache Beam Connector.

Message format and schema mapping

Pub/Sub messages must be JSON objects whose top-level field names exactly match the column names of the target ClickHouse table.

To map incoming messages onto the target table, the pipeline performs the following at startup:

  1. Fetches the schema of the target ClickHouse table.
  2. Builds a Beam Row schema from that ClickHouse schema.
  3. For each incoming Pub/Sub message, parses the JSON payload and assembles a row by reading the fields named in the ClickHouse schema.

References

JSON field names must exactly match the ClickHouse column names (matching is case-sensitive). Fields in the message that do not correspond to a ClickHouse column are ignored. If a ClickHouse column has no matching field in the JSON payload, the pipeline attempts to write NULL for that column — which only succeeds when the column is declared as Nullable. Messages that fail to parse, whose values cannot be coerced into the column type, or that would write NULL to a non-nullable column, are routed to the dead-letter destination.

Type conversion

JSON values are coerced into the corresponding ClickHouse column type:

ClickHouse TypeNotes
Float32Parsed via Float.valueOf.
Float64Parsed via Double.valueOf.
DateParsed as an ISO-8601 date string.
DateTimeParsed as an ISO-8601 datetime string (e.g. 2026-01-15T12:34:56Z).
Array(T)JSON array; each element is converted to the element type T. Empty or missing arrays produce an empty array.
Integer types (Int8/Int16/Int32/Int64, UInt8/UInt16/UInt32/UInt64)Parsed from the JSON number or its string representation.
StringUsed as-is for textual fields; non-textual JSON nodes are serialized to their JSON string form.

Batching and windowing

Because the pipeline is streaming, incoming rows are accumulated into windows before being flushed to ClickHouse. The windowing strategy is selected from the parameters you provide:

windowSecondsbatchRowCountBehavior
setunsetTime-based fixed windows of windowSeconds.
unsetsetGlobal window with a count trigger; fires every batchRowCount rows.
both setboth setGlobal window with a combined trigger; fires on whichever condition is met first (time or row count).
neither setneither setCombined mode with defaults: 30 seconds or 1000 rows, whichever comes first.

Tuning these values lets you trade latency against insert efficiency. Smaller windows reduce end-to-end latency; larger windows produce fewer, larger INSERT batches.

Dead-letter handling

Messages that fail JSON parsing, schema mapping, or type coercion are routed to the configured dead-letter destination(s). At least one of clickHouseDeadLetterTable or deadLetterTopic must be provided; if both are set, failed messages are sent to both.

ClickHouse dead-letter table

When clickHouseDeadLetterTable is set, the dead-letter table must already exist with this fixed schema:

ColumnTypeDescription
raw_messageStringThe original Pub/Sub message payload as UTF-8 text.
error_messageStringThe exception message describing why the row failed.
stack_traceStringThe full Java stack trace captured at failure time.
failed_atDateTimeThe processing-time timestamp at which the row failed.

A minimal definition for a single-node deployment:

CREATE TABLE my_table_dead_letter (
    raw_message   String,
    error_message String,
    stack_trace   String,
    failed_at     DateTime
) ENGINE = MergeTree()
ORDER BY failed_at;
Note

Adapt the engine and ORDER BY clause for your deployment — use ReplicatedMergeTree for replicated tables, add ON CLUSTER for distributed setups, and adjust partitioning or TTL as needed.

Pub/Sub dead-letter topic

When deadLetterTopic is set, each failed message is republished to the topic with:

  • Payload: the original message bytes.
  • Attribute errorMessage: the exception message captured at failure time.
  • Attribute failedAt: the processing-time timestamp at which the row failed.

This makes it convenient to replay failed messages once the underlying schema or producer issue has been resolved.

Running the template

The Pub/Sub to ClickHouse template is available from the Google Cloud Console.

Note

Be sure to review this document, and specifically the above sections, to fully understand the template's configuration requirements and prerequisites.

Sign in to your Google Cloud Console and search for Dataflow.

  1. Press the CREATE JOB FROM TEMPLATE button.

  2. Once the template form is open, enter a job name and select the desired region.

  3. In the Dataflow Template input, type ClickHouse or Pub/Sub, and select the Pub/Sub to ClickHouse template.

  4. Once selected, the form expands. Fill in:

    • The Pub/Sub input subscription, in the form projects/<PROJECT_ID>/subscriptions/<SUBSCRIPTION_NAME>.
    • The ClickHouse endpoint URL — for ClickHouse Cloud use https://<HOST>:8443.
    • The ClickHouse database, target table, username and password.
    • At least one dead-letter destination: a ClickHouse table or a Pub/Sub topic (or both).

  5. Optionally customize batching (windowSeconds, batchRowCount) and ClickHouseIO tuning parameters, as detailed in the Template parameters section.

Monitor the job

Navigate to the Dataflow Jobs tab in your Google Cloud Console to monitor the status of the job. You'll find the job details, including progress and any errors:

The template also emits the following custom metrics under the PubSubToClickHouse namespace, viewable from the Dataflow job page:

MetricTypeDescription
messages-receivedCounterTotal Pub/Sub messages received by the parsing step.
rows-parsed-okCounterMessages successfully converted to a row and routed to the main output.
rows-parse-failedCounterMessages that failed parsing or schema mapping and were routed to dead-letter.
message-payload-bytesDistributionDistribution of incoming Pub/Sub message payload sizes, in bytes.

Troubleshooting

Memory limit (total) exceeded error (code 241)

This error occurs when ClickHouse runs out of memory while processing large batches of data. To resolve this issue:

  • Increase the instance resources: Upgrade your ClickHouse server to a larger instance with more memory to handle the data processing load.
  • Decrease the batch size: Reduce batchRowCount (and/or maxInsertBlockSize) in your Dataflow job configuration to send smaller chunks of data to ClickHouse, reducing memory consumption per batch.

All messages are going to the dead-letter destination

The most common causes are:

  • The JSON field names do not match the ClickHouse column names exactly (matching is case-sensitive).
  • A column type cannot be coerced from the JSON value (for example, a non-ISO-8601 string in a DateTime column).
  • The target table schema has changed since the pipeline started — the schema is fetched once at startup. Restart the job after applying schema changes.

Inspect the error_message and stack_trace columns of the ClickHouse dead-letter table (or the errorMessage attribute on Pub/Sub dead-letter messages) to identify the root cause.

Pipeline starts but no rows arrive in ClickHouse

  • Confirm the subscription is receiving messages — check the messages-received metric on the Dataflow job page.
  • In time-based mode (windowSeconds only), rows are flushed only at window boundaries. Lower windowSeconds to verify flushes are occurring.
  • Verify network reachability between Dataflow workers and the ClickHouse endpoint (firewall, VPC peering, or private service connect).

Template source code

The template's source code is available in: